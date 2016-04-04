Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me
- 98,084 milesGreat Deal
$18,750$3,308 Below Market
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVR2BG5FH963366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,999$2,906 Below Market
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Sculpted in Barolo Black Metallic, our 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus AWD with Navigation is the prestigious choice for those who require bold design and capability in one city-ready vehicle. Motivated by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder offers 240hp while paired with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing maneuvers. This stellar All Wheel Drive team rewards you with 30mpg, a 3,500lb towing capacity, sure-footed confidence in even the most demanding conditions, and impressive acceleration to 60mph in 7 seconds! Our Range Rover Evoque demands respect with its contemporary design characterized by an aerodynamic silhouette. Designed to turn heads, it is accentuated by attractive 19-inch alloy wheels and a power liftgate. The cabin of our Pure Plus is masterfully crafted with your lifestyle demands in mind. Power-adjustable leather heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry/start, and dual-zone automatic climate control are just a sampling of the features that await you. With a prominent central display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, navigation, rearview camera, and a fantastic 11-speaker audio system, you won't be able to hide your contentment as you cruise down the street in this beauty. Rest-assured, Land Rover will keep from harm with seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, and an electronic stability system. With an unparalleled blend of utility, performance, capability, and style, this Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus is practically calling your name. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG7FH958174
Stock: 958174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 45,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,750$2,661 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Range Rover Evoque and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG6FH077868
Stock: 43806A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 64,426 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,738$2,334 Below Market
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT JOHN KARASARIDES 614-893-7457. I HAVE OVER 35 YEARS WITH LUXURY AUTOMOBILES. WE HAND SELECT ALL OF OUR LUXURY INVENTORY, SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE ANYWHERE IN THE USA. IF WE DON'T HAVE IT, WE'LL FIND IT AND BRING IT TO YOU. CONTACT ME FOR A MORE THAN PLEASANT BUYING EXPERIENCE.*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, 4WD, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATING, BACKUP SENSORS, FRONT SENSORS, ALLOY WHEELS, MULTI-ZONE AC, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS.With only 64,426 miles this 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque represents one of many of Performance Luxury & Sport used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# FH022184L* Performance Luxury & Sport has this 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Luxury & Sport will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Luxury & Sport today at *(614) 893-7457 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure! Performance Luxury & Sport of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 30.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tachometer, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 11 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Performance Luxury & Sport has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG9FH022184
Stock: FH022184L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 73,209 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,402$1,116 Below Market
Land Rover Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Recently traded with all services up-to-date. Includes Contrast Roof, Climate Comfort Package, GPS Navigation and Pure Protection Package. In order to protect our inventory from theft, pre-owned vehicles over $10K come installed with Lojack, add $795 for LoJack. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, 3.75 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, Partial Leather / Dinamica Seat Trim, Radio: Meridian Audio System, Lumbar, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Premium audio system: Meridian, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVN2BG6FH077231
Stock: L20240B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 63,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,897$1,604 Below Market
gettacar - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVN2BG4FH051713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,518 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,700$1,996 Below Market
Jaguar of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Clean and Well Maintained Local Trade In! 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Plus Only 25,517 Miles Exterior Colorway Finished in Fuji White Ebony Premium Leather Seating with Ebony Interior Trim Clean Condition Inside and Out Original New Car MSRP $52,394 Full Land Rover Service and Maintenance Performed This handpicked 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Plus is appointed with the finest convenience, driver assistance, performance and infotainment features and options including: Climate Comfort Package Vision Assist Package Pure Plus Package Convenience Package Heated Front and Rear Seats Heated Front Windshield Heated Steering Wheel 19 Inch Pure Plus Wheels Fixed Panoramic Roof w/Power Blind HDD Navigation Passive Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Assist Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensor Surround Camera System Iconic design, timeless elegance, unrivaled capability and dominant performance. Once you feel the magnetic attraction and first-class travel experience of the Range Rover Sport you will understand why Land Rover produces the finest luxury all terrain vehicles in the world. LAND ROVER. ABOVE AND BEYOND Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville is the premier pre-owned luxury destination. Every vehicle we offer is researched and hand picked by our expert pre-owned manager and purchasing staff to ensure quality. Our award winning service and reconditioning departments are experts servicing all makes and models. We offer a wide range of pre driven luxury and exotic cars including: Jaguar, Land Rover, Range Rover, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Maserati and Aston Martin. Not seeing your dream car at our Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville Location? Check out www.PatrickCars.com and discover over 1000 New and Pre-Owned BMW, MINI, Cadillac, Volvo, Hyundai and Genesis vehicles at our Schaumburg locations. Our professional staff at Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville and The Patrick Dealer Group are committed to offering you an honest, transparent, straightforward and pleasurable luxury car buying experience. 'Taking care of you every day, That's the Patrick Promise.' Visit us at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville 1559 W Ogden Ave Naperville IL 60540 www.LandRoverofNaperville.com www.JaguarofNaperville.com www.PatrickCars.com Call our Sales Department at 888-450-6046 The Patrick Dealer Group is proud to be celebrating its 112th year as Chicagoland's premier dealer group. ***Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover of North America, LLC. See your Land Rover of Naperville client advisor for details or call 1-888-450-6046.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG7FH979297
Stock: JP3621A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 44,284 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,000
Cardinale GMC - Seaside / California
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2015 Range Rover Evoque, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text or email. We look forward to hearing from you!Recent Arrival! RARE HARD TO FIND....HURRY!!!, SUPER LOW MILES!!!, RED TAG SALE!! HURRY...., LEASED VEHICLE, SERVICED REGULARY, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Memory Package, Moonroof, Power Mirror Package. Odometer is 12965 miles below market average! Zanzibar Metallic 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I421/30 City/Highway MPGWe develop outstanding relationships where EVERYBODY wins!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG1FH052523
Stock: U29235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 29,727 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Pure Premium Package Pure Plus Package Climate comfort Protection Package Navigation Sunroof 1 Owner Quality Auto Center has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Want more room? Want more style? This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium is the vehicle for you. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: The Range Rover brand is known for go-anywhere vehicles that provide a healthy amount of both luxury and technology. The Evoque is no tarmac-only off-road imposter -- Haldex all-wheel drive is standard, with several electronic settings for a variety of conditions, and power comes from a 2.0L turbo inline 4-cylinder engine that makes 251 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and BMW X3, the Evoque is a strong contender with a look all its own. Strengths of this model include Rugged looks, fuel efficient turbo engine, capable all-wheel-drive system, 2- and 4-door configurations No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVR2BG8FH008416
Stock: 11412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,648 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,995$1,830 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Pure Plus Package Climate Comfort Contrast Black Roof Navigation Contact Quality Auto Center today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus. This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2015 4WD Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus is king of the off-road. More information about the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: The Range Rover brand is known for go-anywhere vehicles that provide a healthy amount of both luxury and technology. The Evoque is no tarmac-only off-road imposter -- Haldex all-wheel drive is standard, with several electronic settings for a variety of conditions, and power comes from a 2.0L turbo inline 4-cylinder engine that makes 251 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and BMW X3, the Evoque is a strong contender with a look all its own. Interesting features of this model are Rugged looks, fuel efficient turbo engine, capable all-wheel-drive system, 2- and 4-door configurations No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG2FH990191
Stock: 11464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$22,900$3,392 Below Market
Audi Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
- 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PureFixed Panoramic Roof with Power Blind, Navigation System. Recent Arrival! 21/30 City/Highway MPGCome see our state of the art showroom which is the largest of all Audi dealers in Ohio! Our Service Department is unmatched with more Audi Certified technicians than any other Audi dealer in the Buckeye state! Get your service appointment placed sooner with Audi Bedford! For your convenience, we have one of the largest fleet of Audi loaner vehicles in the state for you to use while we service your vehicle. Call our friendly staff today to learn about our latest Audi specials, demo a car, get details on any vehicle, request a brochure, discuss your trade-in or even talk financing on your next car. We are here to help you. Still deciding on which Audi you'd like to be driving? Are you comparing lease programs or internet specials? Maybe you simply want the best price on a new or used car? For all of this and more, look no further than Audi Bedford. Our team of Audi Brand Specialists are professionals and pride themselves on offering you a no-pressure environment, with the quality you expect from a Penske Automotive dealership. We look forward to helping you with your next purchase! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, 3.75 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, Partial Leather / Dinamica Seat Trim, Radio: Meridian Audio System, Lumbar, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Premium audio system: Meridian, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales Department at 888-429-9896 or jcrawford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVR2BG1FH005986
Stock: AP4238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 39,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$24,967$586 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cirrus/Lunar; Leather Seat Trim Indus Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG6FH071648
Stock: FH071648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 87,048 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,522$1,014 Below Market
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 4X4/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, NAVIGATION/GPS, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, POWER AND MEMORY SEATING, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, PLEASE CALL 770-832-9602 TODAY!!!. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure finished in stunning Loire Blue Metallic with Almond/Espresso w/Leather Seat Trim.21/30 City/Highway MPGWe are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG1FH013172
Stock: LG785A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 50,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$23,895$2,238 Below Market
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVR2BG9FH077468
Stock: 77468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$21,750$694 Below Market
Land Rover Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus only has 68,624mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. The Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 68,624mi put on this Land Rover. More information about the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: The Range Rover brand is known for go-anywhere vehicles that provide a healthy amount of both luxury and technology. The Evoque is no tarmac-only off-road imposter -- Haldex all-wheel drive is standard, with several electronic settings for a variety of conditions, and power comes from a 2.0L turbo inline 4-cylinder engine that makes 251 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and BMW X3, the Evoque is a strong contender with a look all its own. This model sets itself apart with Rugged looks, fuel efficient turbo engine, capable all-wheel-drive system, 2- and 4-door configurations
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG7FH972771
Stock: LRP1863A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 33,303 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$21,737$813 Below Market
Honolulu Volkswagen - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVN2BG0FH019325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,999$1,673 Below Market
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BGXFH054562
Stock: 5559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$18,799$311 Below Market
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2015 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE PURE PLUS***AWD***PANORAMIC POWER MOONROOF***NAVIGATION***LEATHER***HEATED SEATS***AM/FM RADIO***PUSH START***ALLOY WHEELS***POWER LOCKS***POWER WINDOWS***POWER MIRRORS***POWER SEATS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG4FH015840
Stock: W4242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
