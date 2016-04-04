Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium

    98,084 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,750

    $3,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    66,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $2,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    45,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,750

    $2,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Red
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    64,426 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,738

    $2,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure

    73,209 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,402

    $1,116 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure

    63,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,897

    $1,604 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    25,518 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,700

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    44,284 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium

    29,727 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    36,648 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,995

    $1,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium

    58,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,900

    $3,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    39,021 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,967

    $586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    87,048 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,522

    $1,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium

    50,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $23,895

    $2,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    68,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $21,750

    $694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure

    33,303 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $21,737

    $813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    69,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,999

    $1,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    96,281 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,799

    $311 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Overall Consumer Rating
2.915 Reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (33%)
Lemon
ken duff,04/04/2016
Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Bought December 2014, nothing but trouble. In and out of repair shop 8 times, last time they replaced the whole engine. Asked for replacement and was denied. Ended up suing them, took 3 years, and won case. Found out thru case all the parts they replaced, including engine, was used parts.
