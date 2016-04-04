Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey

Pure Premium Package Pure Plus Package Climate comfort Protection Package Navigation Sunroof 1 Owner Quality Auto Center has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Want more room? Want more style? This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium is the vehicle for you. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: The Range Rover brand is known for go-anywhere vehicles that provide a healthy amount of both luxury and technology. The Evoque is no tarmac-only off-road imposter -- Haldex all-wheel drive is standard, with several electronic settings for a variety of conditions, and power comes from a 2.0L turbo inline 4-cylinder engine that makes 251 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and BMW X3, the Evoque is a strong contender with a look all its own. Strengths of this model include Rugged looks, fuel efficient turbo engine, capable all-wheel-drive system, 2- and 4-door configurations

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALVR2BG8FH008416

Stock: 11412

Certified Pre-Owned: No

