2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Release Date
- Early 2021
What to expect
- New Pivi Pro infotainment system
- Enhanced phone and data connectivity
- New Activity Key bracelet and surround-view camera system
- Part of the second Evoque generation introduced for 2020
What is the Evoque?
The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque can be thought of as the smaller and more affordable choice in the Range Rover lineup. It's fresh off a complete redesign in 2020 and gets several technology features and updates for 2021. The most significant change is the new Pivi Pro infotainment system that promises more intuitive menus for easier use. It also features over-the-air updates to keep your system, vehicle services and apps up-to-date. A dedicated power source ensures quicker startups too.
The over-the-air software updates are run through one modem, while another handles native apps that now include Spotify streaming music. The 2021 model also includes Bluetooth connectivity that allows two phones to be active at the same time. To keep those phones topped-up, a new wireless charging pad with a signal booster is also available.
Besides infotainment, the Evoque also gains a new 3D surround-view camera system to take any guesswork out of parking in tight spaces and a new rear cross-traffic collision monitor to ensure you don't back into an approaching vehicle. Elsewhere, there's a new steering wheel with capacitive touch buttons and a new second-generation Activity Key bracelet that adds a digital watch and remote start.
Edmunds says
We like the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for its modern and refined interior, comfortable ride quality and unusually high off-road capabilities. Overall performance is weak for the class, however, and it comes up short in regard to cargo and personal-item storage. One of the biggest complaints with the 2020 Evoque is its slow infotainment system responses, so the new Pivi Pro system alone may make it worth stepping up to a 2021 model.
