2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish and well-constructed cabin
  • plenty of standard features
  • refined ride quality
  • punchy and efficient engine
  • real off-road capability
  • available three-door body style.
  • Limited cargo space
  • less interior room than rivals
  • loaded base model equals hefty base price
  • Land Rover's questionable reliability history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's not the most practical SUV on Earth, but the 2012 Range Rover Evoque has a lot of style, refined driving manners and the traditional Land Rover off-road talents to make it a very appealing compact luxury SUV.

Vehicle overview

Typically, Land Rover introduces a new sport-utility vehicle to the world amid the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands or perhaps the Okavango Delta. The 2012 Range Rover Evoque, on the other hand, made its grand urban debut preening alongside Posh Spice. You see, Mrs. Beckham herself was a consultant in the creation of this new baby Range Rover. Though we're guessing her input had more to do with color combinations than transmission programming, the association alone should tell you that the new Evoque is a bit different from the Land Rover norm.

The Evoque features updated underpinnings from the Land Rover LR2, but from that rather disappointing DNA pool, spawns a substantially better vehicle. Rather than the LR2's lethargic and inefficient inline-6, the Evoque gets a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces class-competitive power and fuel economy. All-wheel drive is standard and comes with Land Rover's Terrain Response System. With settings for various on- and off-roading environments, this technology (lifted from the big boy Range Rover) helps the Evoque be more than just a cool car for people who wanna be like Posh Spice.

Style is another point of differentiation. The Evoque is the only model within the growing compact luxury SUV segment to offer two different body styles: a traditional four-door and a two-door known as the Coupe. Land Rover also offers contrasting roof colors, myriad interior color combinations and three "design themes" in lieu of traditional trim levels for further customization.

Overall, the 2012 Range Rover Evoque offers up a lot more character than other vehicles in its class. But much as a Mini Cooper sacrifices functionality for fashion, so, too, does the Evoque. Relative to its main competitors -- the 2012 Audi Q5, 2012 BMW X3 and 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class -- the Evoque loses out in terms of cargo space and, in the case of the Coupe, rear-seat access. The Evoque also has a higher base price than those models, though it counters that with more standard equipment. So Victoria Beckham or no, the 2012 Range Rover Evoque is a lot more than just an automotive fashion accessory. If that's all you want it for, however, we doubt it'll disappoint.

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models

The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a small luxury crossover SUV available in four-door and two-door (Coupe) body styles. Both come in a single trim level known as Pure Plus, but there are "design themes" known as Dynamic and Prestige that mostly alter the Evoque cosmetically with different materials, color choices and design flourishes.

Standard equipment on the Pure Plus includes 19-inch wheels, the Land Rover Terrain Response system, hill start assist, front and rear foglights, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front seats (six-way driver, four-way passenger), leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a touchscreen electronics interface and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and two USB audio jacks. The Coupe can be had with a two-person rear seat as a no-cost option.

The Pure Premium package adds adaptive xenon headlamps with automatic high beams and LED accents, a blind-spot warning system, a 360-degree parking camera system, keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system (optional separately) and a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system with a 10-CD changer. If you don't need all that, the Pure Plus can be had separately with the Vision Assist package that adds the xenon headlamps as well as the blind-spot warning and camera parking systems.

The Dynamic package includes all Pure Premium equipment but features a sportier ambience with unique 19-inch wheels, different trim inside and out, a rear skid plate, different color choices and perforated leather. The Adaptive Dynamics package adds an adaptive suspension to the Dynamic package. The Dynamic is also available with a contrasting color roof.

The Prestige (four-door only) is similar in concept to the Dynamic, but features more luxurious design items. It also gets richer, more supple leather, as well as additional front seat adjustments.

Every Evoque can be equipped with optional satellite and HD radio (bundled together), 20-inch wheels and a Climate Comfort package, which consists of heating for the front seats, steering wheel, windshield washer jets and windshield. All but the base Pure Plus can be equipped with a rear-seat entertainment system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Range Rover Evoque comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. Also standard are a six-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with Land Rover's Terrain Response off-roading technology.

In Edmunds performance testing, an Evoque went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds -- a bit slower than average for the compact luxury SUV class. However, its EPA fuel economy estimates are better than average at 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

Every 2012 Range Rover Evoque comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are parking sensors and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Evoque Pure with 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressive 118 feet.

Driving

Despite having the most secure off-road credentials in its class, the new 2012 Land Rover Evoque is designed for a life on-road. It's impressively agile, standing toe-to-toe with other sporting compact SUVs. In true Land Rover tradition, the ride is also superb. All of this is amplified when you specify the Adaptive Dynamics package, which gets you the adjustable suspension for even better ride and handling dynamics depending on the situation or driver's whim.

Placing a four-cylinder engine in a Range Rover might seem like a recipe for epic slowness, but with 240 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque, it's actually quite a punchy engine with a pleasingly sporty rasp. It also has less mass to motivate, as the Evoque weighs a few hundred pounds less than most competitors.

Interior

As with most British cars, the Range Rover Evoque's cabin puts a special emphasis on style. There are several multitone color combinations and trim types available within each "design theme" (Pure, Dynamic, Prestige). Materials quality is beyond reproach. The layout itself is similar to that of the Range Rover Sport, albeit with a "floating" center console and a rotary gear shifter borrowed from corporate cousin Jaguar. The large, centrally located touchscreen interface is also shared with Jaguar. It's far more user-friendly than what was fitted to prior Land Rover models, though overall operation is still a bit slow.

There's a decent amount of headroom, and the front seats are quite comfortable. The backseat is rather cramped, though the four-door model is at least a bit more accommodating and clearly the choice for families. Overall, though, the Evoque is still the least practical choice in the small luxury SUV segment. The Evoque also only has 51 cubic feet of maximum cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

4.5
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sexy, multi functional SUV
t Ted Bullard,02/29/2016
Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I own the premiere top of line 4 door model and am very happy with this vehicle. The exterior is flawless, tires still have 20 miles left after 47000 plus. The ride is smooth as silk, acceleration is great for 2.0 turbo, incredibly quick thru 120 mph then the 4 cylinder shows up. Wind and road noise could be better but still impressive. Leather interior makes you go WOW...solid functional components throughout cabin. STEREO has 850 watts with 18 great speakera and subwoofer heard thru a Meridan system. Any and all capabilities of music choices. Navigation is awesome. Off Road capabilities will match anything as it is a LandRover. Heated front and rear glass...heated steering and seats...you name it, this vehicle has it and all is top notch. Only been at dealer for regular maintenance. Of course thats pricey...but they check it over so well. Ive owned many brands of vehicle...Toyota..Chevy..Ford..BMW...Mercedes...Lincoln...Hyundai...Jaguar....this Evoque is as good as any and turns heads of all ages. VERY SATISFIED. Sold vehicle in May of 2016.. $32K. Very satisfied owner.
Great vehicle with tons of class, and just a few b
Ryan G,05/20/2019
Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Range Rover is known for luxury. They are also known (along with parent Marque, Land Rover and Jaguar) for bugs, glitches, electronic troubles and maintenance costs. Truth is, the first few years of the Evoque were heavily based on the Ford Escape, and they share similar components. This is both a gift and a curse. The pleasantries can be seen when purchasing filters, fluids, light bulbs, brakes and hoses etc. That all worsens when some of those stock parts are cheaply made. Look at it this way, the evoque is an extremely comfortable and tech-laden (and capable) version of the Escape and focus (similar platforms). I've had mine for 4 months and the purchase price was too good to pass on. I ca change the brakes, rotors, pads, bulbs, oil. sway bar components, filters, exhaust and a few other things with ease and at a reasonable price (dont go to Land Rover dealer ). But it's going to be tough when things that arent labeled FoMoCo start to breakdown (hard to find outside of LR service shops). Fuel economy isnt great, and you pretty much have to use 91 octane or higher. I can easily achieve 27mpg highway, but city drops to 18-20. For such a small car, its weight really kills it (massive wheels and tires, tons of leather, tech, and a sophisticated AWD system). Speaking of AWD...LR is legendary for theirs and the evoque is no exception. I've been through snow, sand, mud and even did some light rock crawling.....effortlessly. As for the entertainment system and HMI, it works, it's got some cool features (surround view camera is awesome and works while in drive and is great for offroading.) BUT, it's stupid slow. To be expected for a lower class car in 2012, but a range rover? FCA has had faster units since 2007. The bright side is, there are a couple of companies that offer an android auto/apple car play system/module that works in conjunction with the stock radio unit. Not too expensive and it's easy plug n play. Overall, I love my Evoque. It's been a dream car since 2011 and I wouldn't trade it for much of anything .
Traded my Carrera S for more fun.
kenjohnson1,06/02/2012
Just turned over my first 2,000 miles in my white and black Evoque Pure and I am totally adjusted to visability limits and the sound of the little 4 cylinder turbo...decided to think of it as the sound of economy rather than missing that Porsche Carrera sound of power. Several times daily I get compliments, Oooos and Aaahs, and comments like "Beautiful, Tight, Awsome". Driving slow or fast, the Range Rover Evoque handles it in style and comfort with a feel of total control and confidence. Gas milage is 30% better than my 06 Carrera S and I don't miss the speed because the Evoque is plenty fast enough and has great off line punch. Highest recommendation from me.
A real stinker
luckyhit,12/05/2014
This car is one to avoid. New or used avoid buying this one. I know it looks great but don't be fooled. It will not last. In 23 months of ownership the car was in the shop 10 times for repairs. The last repair was replacing the fuel pump and the dealership telling us there were no parts available. Our car sat for almost a week before they could locate the parts. Not only that the dealership advised us is was okay to keep driving it with the check engine light illuminated....can I say daah! Believe us do not buy this car.
See all 17 reviews of the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
When the original Range Rover was launched back in 1970, Land Rover's chief engineer, Tom Barton, demanded vinyl seats and a rubber floor so you could hose out the cabin when it got muddy. He allowed a trace of carpet but that was only to dampen down the whine from the gearbox.

Imagine what Barton would think of the new 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Here is a Range Rover built for trendy urbanites that'll be offered with an interior designed by Victoria Beckham. It's a conscious attempt to cash in on the appeal of compact crossovers and to give Land Rover a relevancy in a world more obsessed by appearances and exhaust emissions than off-road prowess.

Its pre-sale hype alone is indicative of its mission. First unveiled as the LRX Concept at the Detroit auto show in January 2008, there have been technical presentations, celebrity galas and even wireframe statues posing as art. But now, at long last, we've had the opportunity to drive it. And not just around the block, but from Land Rover's headquarters in Gaydon all the way into the heart of Ireland.

About That Name
You might be wondering about the clunky naming convention applied to the Evoque. Land Rover is now pushing Range Rover as a sub-brand that produces trendy toys, while Land Rover proper will focus on more practical vehicles. That's why the Evoque can sit happily beside the similarly sized LR2, with which it shares a platform. Land Rover sees the LR2 as a rival to the Volkswagen Tiguan, while the Evoque is more of an Audi Q5 competitor. Get it? Yeah, it's a stretch.

It's less difficult to imagine when you consider that few vehicles have progressed so seamlessly from the designer's sketch pad to production. With its bulbous wheel arches, squinting headlights, shallow windows and dramatically sloping roof line, the Evoque has cartoonlike proportions. It divides opinion but that's surely no bad thing. If you want safe and elegant design, Land Rover figures you'll just buy an Audi.

The Evoque's voluptuous curves also give it a presence beyond its dimensions. At 171.5 inches, the Evoque is nearly 17 inches shorter than a Range Rover Sport and 10.7 inches shorter than a Q5. Indeed, it's almost exactly the same length as the new Ford Focus hatchback. Interesting company to say the least.

Low Roof Equals No Room
There is a price to pay for such proportions, at least in the coupe we drove. Anyone expecting to fit comfortably in the rear of an Evoque is going to be disappointed. Although there's more headroom in the back of the two-door Evoque than you might expect, the shallow side windows won't please the claustrophobic and the legroom is no more than adequate.

The five-door, which is 1.2 inches taller and has a flatter roof line, is significantly more passenger-friendly and is really the only choice for families. Opting for the panoramic glass roof also helps improve the feeling of space.

Those in the front have a much better time. Sometime around the face-lift of the Range Rover Sport, Land Rover discovered how to do interiors. More welcoming than the cockpits of its German rivals, the Evoque's fascia wraps around the driver and offers a neat mix of leather, wood, aluminum and high-grade plastics. Inside, the Evoque feels like a proper Range Rover.

Most of the major functions are controlled through an 8-inch touchscreen. It's a tweaked version of the system found in the Jaguar XF and works well. Another feature pinched from Land Rover's sister brand is the rotary gearknob that emerges from the center console when you start the Evoque. It could be lampooned as a gimmick, but it's a bit of street theatre that suits the Evoque's character.

The options list is predictably vast and includes nearly everything you can find on a big daddy Range Rover. The Evoque can be asked to park itself and play tunes through a superb 17-speaker Meridian audio system. The inference is clear — this is a baby Range Rover, not a cut-price alternative.

Everybody Is Going Turbocharged
There is nothing cut-rate about the Evoque's engine either. It's an all-new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with direct injection and twin variable valve timing. Land Rover claims it weighs 88 pounds less than the 3.2-liter inline-6 it replaces and develops a healthy 237 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 251 pound-feet of torque at 1,750 rpm. It's hooked to a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddles standard.

Land Rover reckons it's good for zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which feels about right. There's a pleasingly sporty rasp when it's extended, and the refinement is good all the way to the 6,500 rpm redline. It's a nicely tuned engine but we reckon there's still room for an Evoque R with a dollop more thrust.

For now, it's the only engine option headed for the U.S., but don't bet against the turbodiesels crossing the pond at some point. Land Rover claims that more than 60 percent of the parts in its 2.2-liter turbodiesel have either been replaced or redesigned for its debut in the Evoque and the Jaguar XF. There's common-rail direct injection, piezoelectric injectors and a variable-nozzle turbocharger. It's offered in three versions all the way up to 187 hp. The top-spec engine gives away little to its gasoline counterpart in either performance or refinement, but offers significantly better fuel economy. It would be a shame if Land Rover didn't at least consider bringing the diesel to the U.S.

Engineered for the Road
The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is built around a steel monocoque, but the carmaker's engineers have worked hard to minimize the mass. The hood, roof panels and key suspension components are aluminum, the structural cross beam is magnesium and the front fenders and tailgate assembly are plastic. The gas-powered coupe weighs 3,615 pounds, with the five-door just 65 pounds heavier. The equivalent Audi Q5 weighs 3,957 pounds.

In Europe, Land Rover will offer a front-wheel-drive Evoque fitted with the diesel engine, but all Evoques for the U.S. will have an all-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled Haldex center coupling. There are MacPherson struts and antiroll bars front and rear. In "Dynamic" trim the Evoque will also boast an Adaptive Dynamics system that features MagneRide continuously variable dampers just like the ZR1 Corvette and Ferrari 599.

Within the first five yards of travel, it's clear that the Evoque is much more than an LR2 in a posh frock. The traditional "command" driving position, where you look down upon the hood, is gone, as if to emphasize the Evoque's sporting pretensions. The electromechanical steering feels muted on center but it weights up nicely around turns. Its agility is impressive, and while you never quite escape the feeling that the center of gravity is higher than ideal, it represents a quantum leap forward for Land Rover and stands comparison with other sharp-handling SUVs such as the BMW X6.

This impression is enhanced if you opt for the Adaptive Dynamics. MagneRide might sound like a gadget but it really works. In the standard mode, the ride is excellent, or you can trade some comfort for the enhanced control of "Dynamic" mode, which also reduces the steering assistance. The standard, passive system picks a spot somewhere between comfort and Dynamic. The ride at first can feel a little firm around town and it fidgets on the highway, but overall it's a sensible compromise given the Evoque's role in life.

It Can Go Off-Road, Sort of
Land Rover describes the Evoque as "offering all-weather, all-surface capability, which is a hallmark of the brand." What traditional Defender buyers would make of this watered-down narrative is unclear, but it's indicative of a change of emphasis as Land Rover seeks to broaden its appeal.

Compared with most fashion-focused SUVs, the Evoque packs some significant off-road toys. The Terrain Response system offers different settings for different terrain, tweaking the throttle response, gearbox, center coupling and braking/stability systems to suit. Also standard are Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Gradient Release Control (GRC), which carefully modulate the braking performance to guide the car down steep descents.

Couple this with a short wheelbase, decent approach and departure angles and an engine with plentiful torque, and you have a surprisingly capable 4x4. You can't have a low-ratio gearbox or diff locks, but the Evoque was never supposed to be a genuine mud-plugger. It's at least a match off-road for all its rivals, which is enough for Land Rover and, we suspect, its customers.

Will It Matter?
It's hard to imagine that Land Rover, starting with a clean sheet of paper instead of the LR2 platform, would have created an SUV quite as small as the Evoque. There are inevitable compromises, and while the trend for downsizing is gathering pace in Europe, U.S. buyers are less likely to pay so much for something so small. With a base price of $44,995 for the coupe, the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is playing in nearly the same league as the midsize LR4, not to mention any number of compact luxury rivals.

Land Rover would argue, though, that the comparison is irrelevant and that the whole point of the Evoque is to target customers who would not normally be drawn to the marque. They will point to an army of younger, predominantly urban buyers who don't want or need a vast off-roader, but crave the style and posture of an SUV.

Given the huge growth in the compact SUV market, Land Rover may well have a point. It's a world away from the original Range Rover and it won't excite the purists, but those purists aren't going to keep the company going forever. The Evoque won't pay the bills on its own either, but don't be surprised if it becomes the best-selling Range Rover ever.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored press event to facilitate this report, which originally appeared on insideline.com.

Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Overview

The Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Evoque SUV. Available styles include Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

