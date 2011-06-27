  1. Home
Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,100
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Torque250 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,100
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Climate Comfort Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,100
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,100
InControl Appsyes
Sirius Satellite Radio and HD radioyes
Ebony Headlineryes
InControl Remote & Protectyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,100
20" Shadow Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7yes
Contrasting Colored Roof - Santorini Blackyes
Extended Global Paint Paletteyes
Santorini Black Metallic Exterior Paintyes
Contrasting Colored Roof - Corris Greyyes
Premium Paint Palletteyes
Contrasting Colored Roof - Fuji Whiteyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Maximum cargo capacity51.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Gross weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1102 lbs.
Angle of departure33.0 degrees
Length171.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width77.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Exterior Colors
  • Fuji White
  • Barolo Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Zanzibar Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Almond/Espresso, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,100
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
