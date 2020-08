Used 2015 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me

Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois

Take a look at this gorgeous 2015 Audi Q3 2.0T quattro Premium Plus AWD. 3 owner Audi! This Audi has many options including 19' premium alloy wheels, bose sound system, back-up camera, push-to-start, blue tooth, am/fm radio, XM radio, tinted windows, power lift gate, leather seats, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, luggage rack, towing package, and more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1EFCFS4FR005246

Certified Pre-Owned: No