Used 2015 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me
- 110,738 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,995$1,433 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Take a look at this gorgeous 2015 Audi Q3 2.0T quattro Premium Plus AWD. 3 owner Audi! This Audi has many options including 19' premium alloy wheels, bose sound system, back-up camera, push-to-start, blue tooth, am/fm radio, XM radio, tinted windows, power lift gate, leather seats, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, luggage rack, towing package, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EFCFS4FR005246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,611 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,999$2,000 Below Market
Grant Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BFCFS3FR008075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,177 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,480$1,171 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Bold and beautiful, this 2015 Audi Q3 is a meticulous collaboration between pleasantness and polish. With a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you'll marvel at this unique synergy between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It is well equipped with the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7.0J x 18" 5-Arm-Design, Valet Function, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/50R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor . Visit First National Fleet and Lease at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EFCFS7FR012160
Stock: 19038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 45,472 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,991
Fairfield Chevrolet - Fairfield / California
Summary Our experienced Fairfield Chevrolet Subaru team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. At Fairfield Chevrolet Subaru we understand that delivering top quality service is the only way to earn business. We promise to make your next car buying experience efficient and relaxed. Vehicle Details Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. This unit will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. The Q3 has quick acceleration. This unit has dependability you can trust. This vehicle comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. The Q3 has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. Equipment Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Icebox AC keeps this model cool all summer long. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on the Q3. This model has an aux input for mp3 players. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The vehicle has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. Bluetooth technology is built into this 2015 Audi Q3 , keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. This mid-size suv looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. Expand the cargo capabilities of this 2015 Audi Q3 by using the installed roof rack. The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This mid-size suv shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. This model has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. It features tinted windows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFSXFR008225
Stock: SP93971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 63,089 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,999$1,035 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*2015 AUDI Q3 2.0T PRESTIGE QUATTRO, Q3 PRESTIGE MODEL, 19" 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE OFFROAD-DESIGN WHEELS, SPORT PACKAGE, BALSAMIC BROWN WALNUT WOOD INLAYS, STAINLESS STEEL PEDAL CAPS, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $41,875!! *ENJOY AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ VOICE CONTROL, POWER TAILGATE, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRROR, AUDI CONNECT W/ ONLINE SERVICES (6 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION), ALL-SEASON TIRES, SHIFT PADDLES, FRONT SPORT SEATS, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, PANORAMIC SUNROOF W/ RETRACTABLE SUNSHADE, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS W/ LED DRLS & TAILLIGHTS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM, 3-SPOKE-LEATHER-WRAPPED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (W/ 3 MONTH COMPLIMENTARY SUBSCRIPTION), RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFS6FR003877
Stock: TFR003877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 21,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,395$704 Below Market
Audi Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
Excellent Condition, Hendrick Certified, GREAT MILES 21,874! WAS $22,990, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESAUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE W/O AUDI CONNECT Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, color display, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/Voice Control, TFT color, WVGA, 7" display screen (user-friendly control interface), control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation and CD and radio functions (single CD/DVD player), DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi side assist, Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, front and rear acoustic sensors, POWER TAILGATE. Audi 2.0T Premium Plus with Glacier White Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5100 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleAFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $22,990.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyOUR OFFERINGSProud to bring Audi to the Lake Norman, Iredell, Cabarrus, and Hickory area. Brand new Audi terminal design facility staffed with Audi certified client advisors and technicians. Hendrick Automotive Group's first Audi location and determined to be the best Audi location on the east coast.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EFCFS6FR012022
Stock: A6332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 62,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,500$428 Below Market
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
Q3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, quattro, Monsoon Gray Metallic, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Front fog lights, Power moonroof, Wheels: 7.0J x 18' 5-Arm-Design. 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 20/28 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EFCFS4FR001522
Stock: AC1522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 71,505 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$18,970$437 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Brilliant Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFS8FR005047
Stock: FR005047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 107,492 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,500$581 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 Audi Q3 4dr 2.0T Prestige features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mythos Black Metallic with a Chestnut Brown Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driver Assistance Package, Prestige Package, Sport Package, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus with Voice Control, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Tailgate, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Bumpers: body-color, Driver Auto-Dimming & Power-Folding Side Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Connect with Online Services, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Parking System Plus with Rearview Camera, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 8.5J x 19 5-Double-Spoke, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Axle Ratio: TBD, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFS3FR009796
Stock: FR009796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 81,953 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,997$1,010 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2015 AUDI Q3 PREMIUM PLUS ALWAYS SOUTHERN OWNED!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE!! NAV PLUS PACKAGE!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! FINSIHED IN THE STUNNING FLORETT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS!! IN-DASH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! HEATED SEATS!! PUSH TO START!! ICE COLD A/C!! CLIMATE CONTROL!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! POWER WINDOWS!! HD RADIO!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! AUDI ADVANCED KET!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! POWER SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 2.0L I4 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($39K MSRP): FLORETT SILVER METALLIIC $550 BLACK INTERIOR AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS $1900 1 CD/DVD PLAYER PLUS with VOICE CONTROL COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION DISPLAY DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE $1400 AUDI SIDE ASSIST PARKING SYSTEM PLUS with REARVIEW CAMERA HOMELINK $295 AUDI FIRST AID KIT $45 BLACK HEADLINER FRONT FILLER PANEL BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 2.0L I4 F DOHC 16V - ALL WHEEL DRIVE FLORETT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EFCFS8FR013902
Stock: CM7032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 68,652 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$18,995
Mohegan Lake Volkswagen - Mohegan Lake / New York
Don't let the low price scare you... THIS Q-3 IS MAGNIFICIENT AND LOADED... Hard to find a nicer one at ANY PRICE... But for only $18,995 it's an incredible opportunity.This is the super rare.. BIG BUCKS Prestige model with everything including the kitchen sink...leather, full power, navigation, Bose sound and much more.It's backed with a real one year warranty..fully reconditioned and the steal of the month at only $18,995
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFS1FR006122
Stock: 26985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 63,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,998
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi Q3 includes: Total Value: $2,631. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, 4 Tires Replaced, Wheel/Tire Balance, Brake Inspection, Rear Brakes Pads Replaced, Rear Brake Rotors Replaced, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES PRESTIGE PACKAGE stainless steel door and trunk sills, BOSE Surround Sound, 14 speakers, 465W, 10-channel DSP w/Centerpoint surround technology and Audi Pilot noise compensation, Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, front and rear acoustic sensors, Driver Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Side Mirrors, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, color display, WHEELS: 8.5J X 19' 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE Offroad-design, Tires: 255/40R19 AS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection EXPERTS RAVE 'We also like the way the Q3 handles the daily grind. It's smooth and quiet, and the front seats are very comfortable.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFS8FR001340
Stock: AL6719A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 93,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,295$1,020 Below Market
Continental Motor Group - Stuart / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BFCFS6FR004389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
1-OWNER * $4,745 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $40,820 * MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC ($550) * Q3 PRESTIGE MODEL ($3,900) AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ VOICE CONTROL, POWER TAILGATE, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRROR * 19-INCH 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE OFF-ROAD-DESIGN WHEELS ($800) ALL-SEASON TIRES * HEATED FRONT SEATS * PANORAMIC SUNROOF W/ RETRACTABLE SUNSHADE * AUDI SOUND SYSTEM *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFS0FR007696
Stock: R007696A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 60,165 miles
$20,998
CarMax Kenosha - Now Open - Kenosha / Wisconsin
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: PERSONAL USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFS3FR004744
Stock: 19034931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,493
Audi Tri-Cities - Richland / Washington
If you're looking for a top-of-the-line compact SUV, this gorgeous 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige certainly will check off everything on your list. The equipment list is amazing including All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Panorama Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Wireless, Navigation System, Bose Surround Sound, 4 Cylinder, Turbo, 2.0 Liter Engine, Blind Spot Alert, SiriusXM Satellite, and loads more. We're so proud to represent the Audi brand and we'd love to make you part of our Audi family. We're Audi Tri-Cities at 1125 Aaron Drive in Richland, Washington, 99352 and we're looking forward to meeting you. Please come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GFCFSXFR012887
Stock: ZK1358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Value priced below the market average! This 2015 Audi Q3 2.0T Premium Plus has a great Monsoon Gray Metallic exterior and a clean Black interior! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Sunroof -Panoramic Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Heated Front Seats -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EFCFSXFR011830
Stock: FR011830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 96,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,995$724 Below Market
Hayes Auto Sales - Roseville / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EFCFS5FR004722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
