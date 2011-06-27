  1. Home
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beautiful interior and exterior design
  • impressive fuel economy
  • excellent handling characteristics
  • available two-door body style
  • unrivaled off-road abilities in this class.
  • Lack of additional powertrains
  • poor rear visibility
  • cramped interior
  • typically more expensive than other luxury crossovers.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque will be an appealing choice for compact luxury crossover buyers looking for something more than an everyday grocery-getter, it's not a very practical vehicle, so we can't fully recommend it.

Vehicle overview

Land Rover earned its reputation for building luxurious sport-utility vehicles with unequaled off-road prowess long ago. Given that, it's probably not much of a surprise that the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque trumps other compact crossovers when the asphalt turns to dirt. But at its core, the Evoque is best suited for everyday driving on paved roads.

The Evoque is chock full of standard convenience and luxury features even at its most basic trim level. That's especially true this year, as Land Rover has made many changes to the Evoque, including adding more standard equipment. This is also a fairly frugal crossover, as it comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that can deliver 30 mpg when cruising at highway speeds. Then there's the way the Evoque looks. It was a showstopper when it debuted in 2012, and the design has only grown better with time.

But beauty isn't everything, and the Evoque has some flaws that diminish its overall appeal. Interior space is very limited, even by compact crossover standards, as the sloping roof line cuts back on rear headroom and cargo and luggage space (especially in the two-door model). Rear visibility suffers as well. Another possible drawback is what Land Rover charges for the Evoque's lust-worthy shape. This luxury crossover is typically more expensive than many of its competitors.

If you're shopping in this segment, we suggest taking a look at the 2016 BMW X3, which is more spacious, boasts a higher-quality interior and has superior acceleration. The X3 also has additional engine choices available, including a fuel-sipping diesel variant. The 2016 Audi Q5 is another strong choice, with plenty of interior room and smooth, high-performing engines. For something closer to the Evoque's size, you could check out the Lexus NX 200t or the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class as well.

Although the 2016 Evoque's good looks and exceptional fuel economy may win over some, it is tough to recommend over its top-tier rivals. In fact, the toughest competition may come from Land Rover itself. The Discovery Sport is larger, offers third-row seating and undercuts the Evoque by thousands of dollars.

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a small luxury crossover SUV available in two-door (Coupe) and four-door body styles. The four-door comes in four trim levels: base SE, SE Premium, HSE and HSE Dynamic. The two-door is available only in SE Premium and HSE Dynamic trims.

Standard on the Evoque SE are 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic windshield wipers, heated exterior mirrors, a rear spoiler, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar support), leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control with rear console vents, a tilt-and-telescoping wheel with paddle shifters, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen technology interface and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and two USB ports.

The Evoque SE Premium adds xenon headlights with LED lighting, headlight washers, foglights, a hands-free power liftgate, a navigation system, driver memory settings and access to InControl Apps.

Stepping up to the four-door-exclusive HSE trim includes 19-inch wheels, automatic high-beam headlight control, a fixed panoramic glass roof, upgraded leather upholstery, heated front seats, configurable ambient lighting and a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

The HSE Dynamic adds unique 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, two-tone seats, illuminated kick plates and aluminum interior trim. The Coupe in this trim gets these features and the premium leather seats, heated front seats and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert from the four-door HSE version.

Some of these higher-end items are available on lower trims through a handful of options packages. A rear-seat entertainment system is a stand-alone option on all trims except the SE, and includes two headrest-mounted monitors. A head-up display, LED adaptive headlights, a 360-degree parking camera, heated and ventilated front seats, and park assist features are available on HSE models as part of packages. A Black Design package is available for the HSE Dynamic version and adds 20-inch wheels, darkened fog- and headlights and black exterior trim pieces.

2016 Highlights

This year brings myriad exterior and interior upgrades to the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Revised headlights, LED taillights and a redesigned rear spoiler give the Evoque a freshened look. Inside, you'll find full leather upholstery (previously, it was partial leather seating) and Land Rover's InControl safety telematics system as standard. Revised touchscreen and instrument cluster graphics are also new. Available as new options are full LED headlights, a hands-free power liftgate, lane keeping assist, a driver drowsiness monitor and a head-up display. Land Rover has also consolidated and renamed the Evoque's trim levels to fall in with the rest of the company's product line.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Range Rover Evoque comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. All Evoques come with Land Rover's Terrain Response system, which provides selectable settings for specific road and trail conditions. Also included are hill start assist and hill descent control systems.

According to the EPA, you can expect fuel economy of 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway), which is better than average for a gas-powered small luxury crossover.

That superior fuel economy comes at the expense of performance, though. At our test track, an Evoque took 7.2 seconds to make the sprint from zero to 60 mph, which is a bit slower than average.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2016 Range Rover Evoques include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Optional safety equipment includes a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree parking camera and a frontal collision warning system that can apply the brakes if it detects an imminent collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Evoque with 19-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, about average for this segment.

Driving

The 2016 Range Rover Evoque is by far the most nimble vehicle in the Land Rover stable. Quick steering and high grip levels inspire more confidence than most crossover SUVs. Ride comfort is compromised somewhat by the standard sporty configuration, but we suspect this can be cured by the adjustable suspension in the HSE Dynamic variant. The Evoque also possesses above-average levels of off-road ability, and the selectable Terrain Response modes help optimize the vehicle's traction in various conditions.

We're less fond of the Evoque's engine and on-road behavior. While its on-paper specs seem competitive, the Evoque moves slowly from a dead stop when you first apply the gas, and only shows some verve at higher rpm. Upshifts from the nine-speed automatic are smooth, but the transmission's lackadaisical downshifts for highway passing are off-putting in cutthroat traffic situations.

Interior

The Range Rover Evoque's attractive styling doesn't stop at the sheet metal, especially with the 2016 refresh that has added new refinements to the interior. The Evoque gets new seats all around, with options for heated and ventilated fronts and heated outboard rears. The integration of the large, 8-inch touchscreen in the center of the dash is superb, and the uncluttered, steeply angled center stack is effective and pleasing to the eye.

Less delightful is the touchscreen's menu interface, which is sometimes slower on the uptake than top rival systems. Land Rover's InControl Apps system integrates Apple and Android smartphones in such a way that certain apps look the same on the touchscreen as they do on your device. Remote features include the ability to unlock and lock doors, start the engine and activate climate control. The Evoque still isn't an infotainment leader in this segment, but native smartphone compatibility goes a long way toward balancing the scales.

Front seat comfort in the Evoque is quite good, but the sloped roof makes rear headroom tight for adults, and the pinched side windows and rear hatch glass don't permit much light to enter. The two-door Evoque is even worse, as it makes a challenge out of simply entering and exiting the rear seat. Rear visibility is also poor, so the 360-degree parking camera and blind spot monitor are worth the investment.

Finally, the Evoque's shape and comparatively compact footprint don't leave much room for cargo. There's a hatchback-size 20.3 cubic feet of space behind the rear seatbacks (19.4 cubes for the two-door), and the maximum volume of 51 cubic feet (47.6 for the two-door) with the rear seats folded is at the bottom of the compact luxury crossover SUV class. Rivals like the X3 and Volvo XC60 are certainly roomier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

5(14%)
4(57%)
3(14%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
3.7
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After much deliberation, I'm happy with my Evoque!
Jezabel,03/17/2017
SE w/Premium Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I was looking at waiting for a 2018 Q5 or going back to a BMW X3 (I had had a 2011 and loved it) or an Evoque. I decided the X3 needs a refreshed look. The Evoque appealed to me because I wanted 4x4 to drive on the beach. I was a little skeptical about the mixed reviews I read, but I still wanted it. So I bought a 2016 with 12k on it that had been part of the dealers loaner fleet. I didn't want to pay full price for a new one in case I ended up not liking it. I've had it for three weeks and I am enjoying it. I don't have any kids and it's usually just me in the car. The back seat is tight, so it's not so conducive to car seats. After having the BMW X3 with tech package, I don't know that any car's navigation/entertainment will impress me. The way it operated with the joy stick was seemless and intuitive. The cockpit in the Evoque is uncluttered and easy to figure out. The response on the screen could be a little faster, but I am knit picking. It works fine. The navigation sometimes gets you very close to your destination but not quite there and says "you have arrived, navigation ended". But again, it's usually close enough to figure it out. I would not buy the car without blind spot detection (drivers assistance package) and any camera/parking sensors available. I had a hard time finding a 2016 preowned with it, but I was determined. Apparently the way it was packaged in that model year, a lot of people didn't get it. The blind spot from the rear pillars is significant so you need it. I didn't get the pano roof just because I was tired of looking and this car had everything else I wanted. I don't really miss it. I think passengers enjoy it more as it makes the back feel less clousterphobic. Pano roof was optional on the SE Premium for the 2016 model. It comes standard on the 2017 SE Premium. I did not like the standard wheel, I got the 19" split spoke. I got white with the lunar/ivory two tone seat and I love it. I had thought I wanted almond interior, but I love this. Gas mileage is poor. The gauge tells me i am getting 15-16 miles a gallon. Seats are super comfortable. Remote start from your iPhone is a cool feature. Takes a little more time than from a key fob, but it's fine. There is not a ton of room in the hatchback. They purposely have a bump out in the interior lining of the hatch to accommodate golf clubs. If you carry two sets of clubs, you may have to put part of the back seat down. The engine does shift a little differently than I was used to but it's not bothersome. The "waistline" on the car is high which is another reason cameras come in handy. I'm enjoying the car. I like that it's unique looking. Everything is starting to look the same. I test drove Mercedes GLC, Acura RDX, Lincoln MKC, Audi Q5. I did love the Q5, it was very fun to drive; but I wanted to get the Evoque out of my system.
Beautiful vehicle but oh the poor reliability
Stephen M,12/05/2016
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
UPDATE TO REVIEW 6-5-17: SInce the dealership completely rewired my car, I have not have had any electronic issues. It took a very long time to get there, but the car now appears to be reliable. It continues to be a pleasure to drive now that it is working properly. I really love my Evoque. Super comfortable and so many hi tech features that put this car in a class by itself. The high beams turn in and off by themselves when they sense a dark road. The connectivity to my iPhone is amazing and my music effortlessly plays thorough the radio. The rear window is small, but better than you'd have in a convertible and you get used to it right away. Overall, a great vehicle. But the shoddy build really makes one rethink this purchase. My car came with a leak in the AC and spent 10 days in the shop. Then, the entire radio system went out. Got that fixed, too. Then, the map in the nav screen disappeared and it seemed that the car was incorrectly wired. When fixing that, we discovered that half the speakers were not connected. The sound was always terrible and suddenly it was like a symphony. Then the AC lost power (on a 110 degree day of course). More wiring issues. Kudos to my dealer who essentially rebuilt my car. Since then, it has worked like a dream but I have never had such a poorly built car. The factory in England where this vehicle is assembled should,d be ashamed of themselves. I suppose if yours is built right, you'll have a worry free ownership experience but I was not so lucky. They do give you a Land Rover or Jaguar loaner so it could be worse, but I'd much prefer they learn how to build a better vehicle. In balance I love my Evoque so that says something considering my repair history.
Top "RANGE" Compact SUV
Melissa McDonald,09/18/2018
HSE w/Dynamic Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
It is still premature to provide a solid review having just purchased my 2016 Range Rover Evoque Dynamic HSE within past month. However, I have spent several months that involved many days and several hours of researching, driving Evoques, visiting dealerships, reviewing websites, asking questions, comparing answers, talking to other Land Rover owners, and obtaining as much available and specific information regarding Land Rover. I am extremely particular about purchasing vehicles and have experienced both good and bad vehicles in 25+ years of driving. Like many, I do not look forward when the time rolls around to start considering my next vehicle purchase. Being a mother of 3 with a demanding professional career I look for vehicles with reliability and dependability that will last me 10 years with the absence of repair headaches and provide confidence that the time spent servicing vehicle is only for standard maintenance requirements. I am happy with my Range Rover Evoque and hope it will meet my high expectations for years to come. One significant point I would like to share for those considering purchasing a Land Rover vehicle in the future is to expect high costs for extended warranties. It's no secret Land Rover vehicles are expensive to maintain and repairs are costly if required. If purchasing pre-owned and looking to purchase extended warranty, do not be shocked at the price tag of $5K+ depending on year, make, model, current mileage, projected yearly mileage you intend to drive etc. It is wise to factor this expense into your purchase beforehand so your not left with your mouth hanging open in utter shock
Range Rover vs. Porsche Macan
Bruce,10/03/2015
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I test drove the Range Rover and the Porsche Macan. I couldn't justify paying 10K extra for the Porsche Macan. Sure the Porsche's engine was strong and had better pick up and felt expensive but was it worth 10K more. I really like my red Eovque and it gets a lot of great looks and compliments. I would like the pick up to be a little faster in the Evouqe but given the recent news about VW, I would give up power for better emissions. The interior is very nice and feels classy. i acutally had to read the owner's manual from almost front to back to understand all the features. The SUV looks comparably small compared to other SUVs and lack of trunk space is noticable (i had a Audi Q5 before). Overall I am very satisfy with this purchase. i probably paid too much for it but oh well.
See all 7 reviews of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque features & specs

More about the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Overview

The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Evoque SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Dynamic Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE is priced between $25,999 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 44288 and55805 miles.

Which used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 Range Rover Evoques listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,999 and mileage as low as 44288 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

Can't find a used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,251.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,570.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,481.

