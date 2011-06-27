2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review
Pros & Cons
- Beautiful interior and exterior design
- impressive fuel economy
- excellent handling characteristics
- available two-door body style
- unrivaled off-road abilities in this class.
- Lack of additional powertrains
- poor rear visibility
- cramped interior
- typically more expensive than other luxury crossovers.
Edmunds' Expert Review
While the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque will be an appealing choice for compact luxury crossover buyers looking for something more than an everyday grocery-getter, it's not a very practical vehicle, so we can't fully recommend it.
Vehicle overview
Land Rover earned its reputation for building luxurious sport-utility vehicles with unequaled off-road prowess long ago. Given that, it's probably not much of a surprise that the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque trumps other compact crossovers when the asphalt turns to dirt. But at its core, the Evoque is best suited for everyday driving on paved roads.
The Evoque is chock full of standard convenience and luxury features even at its most basic trim level. That's especially true this year, as Land Rover has made many changes to the Evoque, including adding more standard equipment. This is also a fairly frugal crossover, as it comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that can deliver 30 mpg when cruising at highway speeds. Then there's the way the Evoque looks. It was a showstopper when it debuted in 2012, and the design has only grown better with time.
But beauty isn't everything, and the Evoque has some flaws that diminish its overall appeal. Interior space is very limited, even by compact crossover standards, as the sloping roof line cuts back on rear headroom and cargo and luggage space (especially in the two-door model). Rear visibility suffers as well. Another possible drawback is what Land Rover charges for the Evoque's lust-worthy shape. This luxury crossover is typically more expensive than many of its competitors.
If you're shopping in this segment, we suggest taking a look at the 2016 BMW X3, which is more spacious, boasts a higher-quality interior and has superior acceleration. The X3 also has additional engine choices available, including a fuel-sipping diesel variant. The 2016 Audi Q5 is another strong choice, with plenty of interior room and smooth, high-performing engines. For something closer to the Evoque's size, you could check out the Lexus NX 200t or the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class as well.
Although the 2016 Evoque's good looks and exceptional fuel economy may win over some, it is tough to recommend over its top-tier rivals. In fact, the toughest competition may come from Land Rover itself. The Discovery Sport is larger, offers third-row seating and undercuts the Evoque by thousands of dollars.
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models
The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a small luxury crossover SUV available in two-door (Coupe) and four-door body styles. The four-door comes in four trim levels: base SE, SE Premium, HSE and HSE Dynamic. The two-door is available only in SE Premium and HSE Dynamic trims.
Standard on the Evoque SE are 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic windshield wipers, heated exterior mirrors, a rear spoiler, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar support), leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control with rear console vents, a tilt-and-telescoping wheel with paddle shifters, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen technology interface and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and two USB ports.
The Evoque SE Premium adds xenon headlights with LED lighting, headlight washers, foglights, a hands-free power liftgate, a navigation system, driver memory settings and access to InControl Apps.
Stepping up to the four-door-exclusive HSE trim includes 19-inch wheels, automatic high-beam headlight control, a fixed panoramic glass roof, upgraded leather upholstery, heated front seats, configurable ambient lighting and a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The HSE Dynamic adds unique 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, two-tone seats, illuminated kick plates and aluminum interior trim. The Coupe in this trim gets these features and the premium leather seats, heated front seats and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert from the four-door HSE version.
Some of these higher-end items are available on lower trims through a handful of options packages. A rear-seat entertainment system is a stand-alone option on all trims except the SE, and includes two headrest-mounted monitors. A head-up display, LED adaptive headlights, a 360-degree parking camera, heated and ventilated front seats, and park assist features are available on HSE models as part of packages. A Black Design package is available for the HSE Dynamic version and adds 20-inch wheels, darkened fog- and headlights and black exterior trim pieces.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2016 Range Rover Evoque comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. All Evoques come with Land Rover's Terrain Response system, which provides selectable settings for specific road and trail conditions. Also included are hill start assist and hill descent control systems.
According to the EPA, you can expect fuel economy of 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway), which is better than average for a gas-powered small luxury crossover.
That superior fuel economy comes at the expense of performance, though. At our test track, an Evoque took 7.2 seconds to make the sprint from zero to 60 mph, which is a bit slower than average.
Safety
Standard safety features on all 2016 Range Rover Evoques include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.
Optional safety equipment includes a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree parking camera and a frontal collision warning system that can apply the brakes if it detects an imminent collision.
In Edmunds brake testing, an Evoque with 19-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, about average for this segment.
Driving
The 2016 Range Rover Evoque is by far the most nimble vehicle in the Land Rover stable. Quick steering and high grip levels inspire more confidence than most crossover SUVs. Ride comfort is compromised somewhat by the standard sporty configuration, but we suspect this can be cured by the adjustable suspension in the HSE Dynamic variant. The Evoque also possesses above-average levels of off-road ability, and the selectable Terrain Response modes help optimize the vehicle's traction in various conditions.
We're less fond of the Evoque's engine and on-road behavior. While its on-paper specs seem competitive, the Evoque moves slowly from a dead stop when you first apply the gas, and only shows some verve at higher rpm. Upshifts from the nine-speed automatic are smooth, but the transmission's lackadaisical downshifts for highway passing are off-putting in cutthroat traffic situations.
Interior
The Range Rover Evoque's attractive styling doesn't stop at the sheet metal, especially with the 2016 refresh that has added new refinements to the interior. The Evoque gets new seats all around, with options for heated and ventilated fronts and heated outboard rears. The integration of the large, 8-inch touchscreen in the center of the dash is superb, and the uncluttered, steeply angled center stack is effective and pleasing to the eye.
Less delightful is the touchscreen's menu interface, which is sometimes slower on the uptake than top rival systems. Land Rover's InControl Apps system integrates Apple and Android smartphones in such a way that certain apps look the same on the touchscreen as they do on your device. Remote features include the ability to unlock and lock doors, start the engine and activate climate control. The Evoque still isn't an infotainment leader in this segment, but native smartphone compatibility goes a long way toward balancing the scales.
Front seat comfort in the Evoque is quite good, but the sloped roof makes rear headroom tight for adults, and the pinched side windows and rear hatch glass don't permit much light to enter. The two-door Evoque is even worse, as it makes a challenge out of simply entering and exiting the rear seat. Rear visibility is also poor, so the 360-degree parking camera and blind spot monitor are worth the investment.
Finally, the Evoque's shape and comparatively compact footprint don't leave much room for cargo. There's a hatchback-size 20.3 cubic feet of space behind the rear seatbacks (19.4 cubes for the two-door), and the maximum volume of 51 cubic feet (47.6 for the two-door) with the rear seats folded is at the bottom of the compact luxury crossover SUV class. Rivals like the X3 and Volvo XC60 are certainly roomier.
