Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me
1,268 listings
- 76,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,398$2,807 Below Market
- 72,479 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$884 Below Market
- 55,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,974$1,444 Below Market
- 82,314 miles
$18,378
- 130,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,879
- 37,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
- 39,763 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,998
- 136,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,964
- 79,440 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$17,921
- 43,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,900
- 54,845 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$23,962
- 61,302 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,999
- 77,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,950
- 79,063 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,977
- 87,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,330
- 61,861 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,988
- 50,570 miles
$22,000
- 112,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.711 Reviews
Report abuse
Regina Carver,11/24/2017
Prestige Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I purchased a brand new vehicle from this dealership, and unbeknownst to me, the vehicle has a faulty, defective and unsafe transmission. The vehicle is a Range Rover, Evoque. The dealership replaced the transmission with less than 10,000 miles on the vehicle. I wish this was where the story ends. The problem was not resolved. The same issues of jerking into gear persisted. This is scary!! After the vehicle was returned to me on a couple of occasions, the problem was even worse!! While under warranty, this dealership told me there was nothing else they could do to repair the vehicle, knowing the problem was unresolved. I was given no recourse on what could be done to rectify the problem. Unbelievable! Update: 05/27/18 I reached out to the CEO, Ralf Speth, no response from him. As early as March, 2018, this manufacturer had a rating of ‘No Rating’ by the Better Business Bureau. This business is not BBB accredited. As in my case, the company did not respond and my case was closed and noted as such. And at that time in March, it was posted that the business was in the process of responding to previously closed cases. Their rating was changed to ‘B-‘, they were unable to resolve issues and did not respond in others. In my opinion, do not be misled by the shiny object and purported reputation. In my experience, this is a very unethical company. Yes, things may go wrong with a vehicle. But be advised, you may not receive the expected treatment that is comparable to the situation with this company. I have a useless vehicle and the only way to get only part of my money back is to sign a falsely stated proposed settlement that was offered. If you would like to follow this true story, you can check out my blog at: https://myvehicleexperience.com. I recently discovered that this company sold over 22,000 vehicles with a defective transmission. It is outlined in the aforementioned blog. However, they do not participate in the Consumer Report Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. I will cover their response as to why they do not participate in a later blog post. A car purchase is one of the primary purchases one will make in this lifetime. Please, please do your research. Days later, I contacted the dealership to ask what could be done, since the problem still existed and the vehicle is under warranty. With my persistence, I was told that I need to contact the corporate office. Even though later I learned that this is not their normal protocol. Normally when they cannot resolve an issue, the dealership will contact the corporate office for guidance. That did not happen in my case. Long story short, the corporate office has offered nothing but a proposed agreement that does not address the issues they promised to address. So I am still in possession of a defective vehicle which is still under warranty. I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle from this dealership or company. I would have never in a million years expected this type of situation, dealing with a luxury car dealership or company. It’s not only that the vehicle is defective, it’s the process that is being used to resolve this issue. This nightmare could happen to you. Don’t take any chances. Use your power of choice and do your research to support your choice. A vehicle is one of the largest purchases one makes, and you do not want to have it coupled with such an unpleasant experience. Update 08/26/20 To my surprise, I received a notification from this company about the defective transmission issue this year and after the warranty expired. If you would like to view the notification, I have posted it at: www.myvehicleexperience.com. Apparently, the transmission issue is a widespread problem and the company's answer is to offer three different options to the owners. But there is a catch. You have to sign the notification and return it. And with the customer's signature in tow, the company is relieved of any liability. The problem with this is: it's as if not offering anything because...as proven in my situation...the company does not know how to repair the transmission problem but they want to be absolved of any responsibility to the owners of these vehicles.
