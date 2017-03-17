Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

1,268 listings
Range Rover Evoque Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,268 listings
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium

    14,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,848

    $3,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    25,362 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $3,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE in White
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE

    27,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,998

    $6,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE in Silver
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE

    43,544 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $5,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    34,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,695

    $3,190 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    32,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Black
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    74,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,990

    $2,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    32,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in White
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    54,143 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,495

    $553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Red
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    74,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE in Black
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE

    24,762 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,997

    $2,183 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE in Gray
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE

    22,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $31,944

    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    19,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $28,980

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Black
    certified

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    24,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,888

    $1,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Red
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    50,276 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $24,998

    $1,919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Black
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    13,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $28,490

    $322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Black
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    23,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,997

    $236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE

    30,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,074

    $2,490 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Overall Consumer Rating
3.77 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (14%)
  • 4
    (57%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (14%)
After much deliberation, I'm happy with my Evoque!
Jezabel,03/17/2017
SE w/Premium Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I was looking at waiting for a 2018 Q5 or going back to a BMW X3 (I had had a 2011 and loved it) or an Evoque. I decided the X3 needs a refreshed look. The Evoque appealed to me because I wanted 4x4 to drive on the beach. I was a little skeptical about the mixed reviews I read, but I still wanted it. So I bought a 2016 with 12k on it that had been part of the dealers loaner fleet. I didn't want to pay full price for a new one in case I ended up not liking it. I've had it for three weeks and I am enjoying it. I don't have any kids and it's usually just me in the car. The back seat is tight, so it's not so conducive to car seats. After having the BMW X3 with tech package, I don't know that any car's navigation/entertainment will impress me. The way it operated with the joy stick was seemless and intuitive. The cockpit in the Evoque is uncluttered and easy to figure out. The response on the screen could be a little faster, but I am knit picking. It works fine. The navigation sometimes gets you very close to your destination but not quite there and says "you have arrived, navigation ended". But again, it's usually close enough to figure it out. I would not buy the car without blind spot detection (drivers assistance package) and any camera/parking sensors available. I had a hard time finding a 2016 preowned with it, but I was determined. Apparently the way it was packaged in that model year, a lot of people didn't get it. The blind spot from the rear pillars is significant so you need it. I didn't get the pano roof just because I was tired of looking and this car had everything else I wanted. I don't really miss it. I think passengers enjoy it more as it makes the back feel less clousterphobic. Pano roof was optional on the SE Premium for the 2016 model. It comes standard on the 2017 SE Premium. I did not like the standard wheel, I got the 19" split spoke. I got white with the lunar/ivory two tone seat and I love it. I had thought I wanted almond interior, but I love this. Gas mileage is poor. The gauge tells me i am getting 15-16 miles a gallon. Seats are super comfortable. Remote start from your iPhone is a cool feature. Takes a little more time than from a key fob, but it's fine. There is not a ton of room in the hatchback. They purposely have a bump out in the interior lining of the hatch to accommodate golf clubs. If you carry two sets of clubs, you may have to put part of the back seat down. The engine does shift a little differently than I was used to but it's not bothersome. The "waistline" on the car is high which is another reason cameras come in handy. I'm enjoying the car. I like that it's unique looking. Everything is starting to look the same. I test drove Mercedes GLC, Acura RDX, Lincoln MKC, Audi Q5. I did love the Q5, it was very fun to drive; but I wanted to get the Evoque out of my system.
Report abuse
