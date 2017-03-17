Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

I was looking at waiting for a 2018 Q5 or going back to a BMW X3 (I had had a 2011 and loved it) or an Evoque. I decided the X3 needs a refreshed look. The Evoque appealed to me because I wanted 4x4 to drive on the beach. I was a little skeptical about the mixed reviews I read, but I still wanted it. So I bought a 2016 with 12k on it that had been part of the dealers loaner fleet. I didn't want to pay full price for a new one in case I ended up not liking it. I've had it for three weeks and I am enjoying it. I don't have any kids and it's usually just me in the car. The back seat is tight, so it's not so conducive to car seats. After having the BMW X3 with tech package, I don't know that any car's navigation/entertainment will impress me. The way it operated with the joy stick was seemless and intuitive. The cockpit in the Evoque is uncluttered and easy to figure out. The response on the screen could be a little faster, but I am knit picking. It works fine. The navigation sometimes gets you very close to your destination but not quite there and says "you have arrived, navigation ended". But again, it's usually close enough to figure it out. I would not buy the car without blind spot detection (drivers assistance package) and any camera/parking sensors available. I had a hard time finding a 2016 preowned with it, but I was determined. Apparently the way it was packaged in that model year, a lot of people didn't get it. The blind spot from the rear pillars is significant so you need it. I didn't get the pano roof just because I was tired of looking and this car had everything else I wanted. I don't really miss it. I think passengers enjoy it more as it makes the back feel less clousterphobic. Pano roof was optional on the SE Premium for the 2016 model. It comes standard on the 2017 SE Premium. I did not like the standard wheel, I got the 19" split spoke. I got white with the lunar/ivory two tone seat and I love it. I had thought I wanted almond interior, but I love this. Gas mileage is poor. The gauge tells me i am getting 15-16 miles a gallon. Seats are super comfortable. Remote start from your iPhone is a cool feature. Takes a little more time than from a key fob, but it's fine. There is not a ton of room in the hatchback. They purposely have a bump out in the interior lining of the hatch to accommodate golf clubs. If you carry two sets of clubs, you may have to put part of the back seat down. The engine does shift a little differently than I was used to but it's not bothersome. The "waistline" on the car is high which is another reason cameras come in handy. I'm enjoying the car. I like that it's unique looking. Everything is starting to look the same. I test drove Mercedes GLC, Acura RDX, Lincoln MKC, Audi Q5. I did love the Q5, it was very fun to drive; but I wanted to get the Evoque out of my system.

Read more