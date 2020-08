Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

Land Rover Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts

Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned! Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE PREMIUM COUPE NAVIGATION / GPS, Panoramic Moonroof, Parking Package, Cold Climate Package(Heated Front Rear Seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield Washer Jets), 19' Factory Alloys, HD Radio, and More. Fully Serviced Clean CARFAX 1 Owner Sold and Serviced Here at Land Rover Peabody. Warranty -6 year/100,000 �'Mile Limited Warranty Coverage from original in-service date*. Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 6 year/100,000 mile limited warranty, but also a 165-point inspection, $0 Warranty Deductible, 24/7 roadside assistance, Transferable Benefits, and Trip Interruption. We offer only the highest quality Pre-Owned Vehicles that exceed our very high standards as well as 'the Land Rover' rigorous inspection so you can have 100% confidence in your purchase. *Original In-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC . See your Land Rover Retailer for details or call 1-800-396-7373.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALVP1BG5GH109429

Stock: RP395

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 02-13-2020