Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me
- $15,494Great Deal | $2,690 below market
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure108,715 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Haron Jaguar - Fresno / California
Haron Jaguar Land Rover has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Blue 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 IMPORTANT VEHICLE INFO: -Brakes have over 90% life remaining -Tires have over 70% life remaining
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVR2BG5CH697438
Stock: 9025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $14,782Good Deal | $1,880 below market
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure122,953 milesDelivery available*
Lynch Cadillac of Auburn - Auburn / Alabama
Landrover RangeRover Evogue Pure Plus 2.0 L 4wd Sunroof Navigation Alluminum Wheeels - This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 4dr Pure Plus features a 2.0L I4 DOHC 24V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Barolo Black Metallic with a Almond Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Land Rover is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, STANDARD 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon NS RS RW - Contact Mark Hall at 334-821-9001 or mhall@lynchauto.com for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVT2BG5CH668524
Stock: 0004220A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Price Drop$19,499Good Deal
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure73,229 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque AWD SUV with Dynamic Premium Package in Barolo Black is the prestigious choice for those who require bold design and capability in one city-ready vehicle. Powered by a spirited TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while connected to a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission with Sport Mode and Terrain Response. This stellar All Wheel Drive team rewards you with near 28mpg on the highway, a 3,500lb towing capacity, sure-footed confidence in even the most demanding conditions, and impressive acceleration to 60 mph in 7 seconds! Our Range Rover Evoque demands respect with its contemporary design characterized by an aerodynamic silhouette that almost appears to be floating. Designed to turn heads, it is accentuated by attractive 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and a power liftgate. The Evoque cabin is masterfully crafted with your lifestyle demands in mind. Power-adjustable leather seats, heated front seats, keyless entry/start, and dual-zone automatic climate control are just a sampling of the features that await you. With a prominent central display screen, a five-camera surround-view system, full-color navigation, and a fantastic 17-speaker audio system, you won't be able to hide your contentment as you cruise down the street in this SUV. You will be kept safe from harm in our Land Rover with seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, and an electronic stability system. With an unparalleled blend of utility, performance, capability, and style, this Range Rover Evoque is practically calling your name. Join the elite today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVT2BG2CH618227
Stock: CH618227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $16,991Fair Deal | $285 below market
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure93,180 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVV2BG7CH618301
Stock: 618301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,990Fair Deal | $368 below market
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure133,824 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2012 LAND ROVER RANG ROVER EVOQUE PURE PLUS VEHICLE EXTREMELY CLEAN WITH ONE OWNER/ LOADED WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM / BACK UP CAMERA / MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE / PANORAMIC ROOF / HEATED LEATHER SEAT / ALLOY WHEELS WITH 4 GOOD TIRES A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG0CH684215
Stock: LLM7437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $15,990Fair Deal | $263 below market
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure110,315 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premier Motorcars - Canton / Connecticut
Two Owner Prestige Evoque...Local Trade...Cold Weather Package...Navigation...Parking Sensors and Rear Camera...Luxury Sand Beige Leather...Meridian Audio...Panoramic Sunroof...Clean Accident Free Carfax with Service History... Rick and Brandon offer Only Carefully Selected Premium Vehicles through Premier Motor Sports. Each Vehicle is Bought and Offered For Sale ONLY After a Careful Examination.. Comprehensive Safety Inspection.. and Thorough Reconditioning..... Low Quality Vehicles ARE NOT ACCEPTED.....Absolutely No Flood No Salvage and No Rebuilt Vehicles!!!!! All of the Vehicles offered by Rick and Brandon @ Premier Motor Sports are New or Pre-Owned Dealer Trade-ins. Always Below Market Pricing on Vehicles in Superior Condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVV2BG6CH638751
Stock: 8751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$21,579
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure56,009 milesDelivery available*
Drivenci Motors - Olmito / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 4WD 2.0L I4 Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Red, Adaptive Dynamic Package, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Automatic High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Climate Comfort Package, Dynamic Exterior Package, Dynamic Premium Package, Ebony Oxford Leather Steering Wheel, HDD Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield Washer Jets, Luxury Exterior Design Package, Navigation System, Passive Entry, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power Front Bucket Seats, Premium Carpet Mats w/Leather Binding, Premium Oxford Leather Seat Trim, Prestige Premium Package, Radio: Premium Navigation System, Rear Skid Plate & Pedal Finisher Kit, Rear Storage Luggage Rails, Red Evoque Tailgate Badge, Silver Evoque Tailgate Badge, Sports Exhaust Pipe, Surround Camera System, Surround Camera System (VAP), Unique 19" Alloy Wheels, Unique Textured Aluminum Finishers, Vision Assist Package, Wood Finishers, Xenon Headlamps.THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS :Adaptive Dynamic Package, Climate Comfort Package (Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated Windshield Washer Jets), Dynamic Exterior Package, Dynamic Premium Package (Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Automatic High Beam Assist, Ebony Oxford Leather Steering Wheel, Passive Entry, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Radio: Premium Navigation System, Rear Skid Plate & Pedal Finisher Kit, Rear Storage Luggage Rails, Red Evoque Tailgate Badge, Sports Exhaust Pipe, Surround Camera System, Unique 19" Alloy Wheels, and Unique Textured Aluminum Finishers), Luxury Exterior Design Package, Prestige Premium Package (Power Front Bucket Seats, Premium Carpet Mats w/Leather Binding, Premium Oxford Leather Seat Trim, Silver Evoque Tailgate Badge, and Wood Finishers), Vision Assist Package (Blind Spot Monitoring, Surround Camera System (VAP), and Xenon Headlamps), Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Red, HDD Navigation System, Navigation System, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Motor Trend SUV of the Year * JD Power APEAL Study * NACTOY 2012 North American Truck of the YearReviews:* You ll like the 2012 Range Rover Evoque if you want a seriously stylish luxury SUV that drives well in the city, but isn t afraid of th
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVT2BG0CH665238
Stock: 665238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $17,995Fair Deal
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure95,906 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eddy's Lincoln - Wichita / Kansas
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Clean CARFAX.18/28 City/Highway MPG Silver 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 4D Sport Utility Pure Plus 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4Awards:* Motor Trend SUV of the Year * JD Power APEAL Study * NACTOY 2012 North American Truck of the YearWhatever your need, we are sure that we have a vehicle that will please you or your family. Give us a call at (316) 684-6521 or stop by our Wichita, KS Chevrolet Cadillac dealership and see us in person. We look forward to getting you behind the wheel of your favorite Chevrolet or Cadillac today. We want your car buying experience to be fun!! Eddy's will be the place you are happy to send your whole family to for a great experience. Servicing Wichita, and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVT2BG0CH688115
Stock: L2330B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $17,900Fair Deal | $374 below market
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure92,833 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVV2BG9CH672084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,570
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure98,584 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harvey Cadillac - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GREAT SERVICE HISTORY AND CLEAN CARFAX ON THIS LOCAL TRADE IN!! GREAT CONDITION, AND VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE AND GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!! BRAND NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES!! FUJI WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HUGE PANORAMIC POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATING, POWER MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE XM RADIO AND MUCH MORE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVT2BG0CH690771
Stock: 144-T20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $17,900
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure73,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Genuine Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG1CH699466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,990
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure81,223 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Garage Bridgewater - Bridgewater / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVR2BG7CH676025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,599
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure104,548 milesDelivery available*
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVV2BG1CH641539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$18,995
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure68,179 milesDelivery available*
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Indus Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVV2BG8CH606822
Stock: CH606822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $18,999
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus106,083 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Malden Auto Brokers - Malden / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVT1BG4CH637422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,958
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure116,807 milesDelivery available*
Weeks Motors - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG6CH602343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,999Fair Deal
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure75,372 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVR2BG9CH695787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,480Fair Deal
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure101,903 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Modern Auto Sales - Tyngsborough / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVR2BG1CH662251
Certified Pre-Owned: No