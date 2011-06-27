Close

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Our 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque AWD SUV with Dynamic Premium Package in Barolo Black is the prestigious choice for those who require bold design and capability in one city-ready vehicle. Powered by a spirited TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while connected to a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission with Sport Mode and Terrain Response. This stellar All Wheel Drive team rewards you with near 28mpg on the highway, a 3,500lb towing capacity, sure-footed confidence in even the most demanding conditions, and impressive acceleration to 60 mph in 7 seconds! Our Range Rover Evoque demands respect with its contemporary design characterized by an aerodynamic silhouette that almost appears to be floating. Designed to turn heads, it is accentuated by attractive 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and a power liftgate. The Evoque cabin is masterfully crafted with your lifestyle demands in mind. Power-adjustable leather seats, heated front seats, keyless entry/start, and dual-zone automatic climate control are just a sampling of the features that await you. With a prominent central display screen, a five-camera surround-view system, full-color navigation, and a fantastic 17-speaker audio system, you won't be able to hide your contentment as you cruise down the street in this SUV. You will be kept safe from harm in our Land Rover with seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, and an electronic stability system. With an unparalleled blend of utility, performance, capability, and style, this Range Rover Evoque is practically calling your name. Join the elite today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALVT2BG2CH618227

Stock: CH618227

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020