Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class for Sale Near Me

Our 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC is presented in elegant Cirrus White. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder with stop/start technology that generates a potent 208hp paired with a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic transmission with three driving modes to keep the thrill of the road in your hands! You are rewarded with impressive acceleration and the tenacious traction of All Wheel Drive when road conditions are less than ideal! Unmistakably Mercedes-Benz, our GLA 250 has a flowing aerodynamic design that is enhanced by tough 18-inch wheels and sparkling chrome roof rails. This compact SUV displays its pedigree by blending flexibility, fuel-efficiency, and fun with its bold design, nimble size, and advanced engineering. Inside our GLA 250, experience the sensation of rich high-end materials as you slide into the heated leather front seats with a power driver's seat that adjusts 14 ways and look up at the huge sunroof. A freestanding color display is front and center and is paired with an easy-to-use central controller for COMAND entertainment, full-color navigation, mbrace2 connectivity, and Bluetooth audio streaming. You'll also appreciate a split rear seat that allows for massive cargo when you set off on your next passionate get-away! Safety features from Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class such as a rearview camera, radar-based Collision Prevention Assist Plus with autonomous braking, and Attention Assist to help sense a drowsy driver is included for your peace of mind. This GLA 250 is an ideal choice!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCTG4GB4FJ036603

Stock: FJ036603

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020