Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class for Sale Near Me
2,174 listings
- 66,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,698$5,138 Below Market
- 36,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998$3,331 Below Market
- 55,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,900
- 56,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900$5,471 Below Market
- 72,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,950$5,231 Below Market
- 93,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,777$3,618 Below Market
- 77,593 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,694$2,606 Below Market
- 58,657 miles
$17,660
- 34,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,896$3,161 Below Market
- 52,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,490$3,081 Below Market
- 13,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,991$2,142 Below Market
- 29,226 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,520$2,520 Below Market
- 50,412 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,500$2,149 Below Market
- 104,396 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,954$1,994 Below Market
- 65,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
- 56,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,000$1,950 Below Market
- 48,306 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,693$3,015 Below Market
- 32,983 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,799$1,124 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Overall Consumer Rating4.237 Reviews
kukaduro,05/19/2015
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I have been driving the GLA250 for about a half year. Absolutely no problems. It was parked outside in last year's Boston extreme winter and drove in the snow and ice like a champion. The car is a delight to drive. Fast with average 26 mpg (90% city, 30-31 mpg on highway at brisk speeds). I find the GLA a beautiful design and I received many compliment for it (often from Europeans who value the practical hatchbacks more than US drivers). What I don't enjoy is the wind noise on the highway, the very little leg room in the back and the low roof line at the front (I am 6'2")....but all those are compensated well by overall joy driving this car. I tested the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. Nothing changed after a year and a half. The car goes to a Mercedes dealer's service once a year. In between only gas and windshield washer tanks need fill up. Not even the tires needed air since I bought the car. (Here I had a line that claimed that the transmission settings were updated but I was wrong. It was wishful thinking. Sadly.) I had no technical problems in the first two years. UPDATE: Two and a half years of driving the GLA250 the car had no problem whatsoever. The single thing I am very unhappy about is the transmission's ECO mode. That is rather bad for a Mercedes. In the city (especially at slow cornering) the downshifting is delayed and abrupt. It shifts from 3 to 2 with a sudden jerk and unpleasant jump in gear2. The other shortcoming is - what many complained about - is the tendency of shifting into gear 7 also in ECO at ~ 35 mph which is annoying. The 2016 model has multiple gear options (e.g. comfort) but Mercedes won't bother to make the 2015 models any better by updating the software. This is such a disappointment in this otherwise great car that I am considering trading it in soon for a different brand. YEAR THREE UPDATE: See that for my initial impressions of the GLA250 above. Now the car turned three years old. Still running beautifully. The engine is superb. The transmission as annoying as ever and it was pointed out by a large number of reviewers. MB still does not bother upgrading the shifting properties. That is poor customer support especially because so many of us requested it. I took the car for the third annual service and they told me I need new tires. The car ran only 17500 miles and the Bridgestone Duellers are worn out on the front wheels (not sure whther they rotated them or not). They wanted to sell me that same junk tires again. What more, the Bridgestones come with NO WARRANTY (except defects). No minimum mileage, nothing. This is MB OEM quality and a $40k car. Last time I encountered this kind of tire "warranty" was my parents Russian Lada in the 1970s. If Mercedes thinks that this is their entry level car and people will buy higher class Benzes they ought to make a better impression. THREE + HALF YEAR UPDATE: I replaced those low quality Bridgestone tires with non-runflat Continentals. I bought a Mercedes donut spare wheel that I keep it in the trunk. Guess what? The trunk became so small (with the wheel in it) that a Porsche 911 may have more storage space. No technical issues. MB recalled it for an airbag grounding that was done on 30 minutes as promised. Herb Chambers' MB service is great. I can not say the same about Herb Chambers' sales. They can not confirm that I purchased an extended warranty for the car in 2015 and want me to buy that again. I asked them to check the warranty but they did not bother to respond. The 2019 facelift looks attractive. Since the BMW X2 is a massively ugly version of the double-boring X1 I may stick to the GLA and consider trading mine for the 2019 model. But first I check out the transmission :-)
