Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    66,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,698

    $5,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Dark Brown
    certified

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    36,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,998

    $3,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    55,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    56,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,900

    $5,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    72,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,950

    $5,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    93,988 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,777

    $3,618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    77,593 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,694

    $2,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    58,657 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,660

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Red
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    34,548 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,896

    $3,161 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Purple
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    52,005 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,490

    $3,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    13,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,991

    $2,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    29,226 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,520

    $2,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    50,412 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,500

    $2,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    104,396 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,954

    $1,994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 45 AMG® 4MATIC®

    65,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Red
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    56,284 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,000

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    48,306 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,693

    $3,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    32,983 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,799

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.237 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (5%)
A delightful car
kukaduro,05/19/2015
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I have been driving the GLA250 for about a half year. Absolutely no problems. It was parked outside in last year's Boston extreme winter and drove in the snow and ice like a champion. The car is a delight to drive. Fast with average 26 mpg (90% city, 30-31 mpg on highway at brisk speeds). I find the GLA a beautiful design and I received many compliment for it (often from Europeans who value the practical hatchbacks more than US drivers). What I don't enjoy is the wind noise on the highway, the very little leg room in the back and the low roof line at the front (I am 6'2")....but all those are compensated well by overall joy driving this car. I tested the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. Nothing changed after a year and a half. The car goes to a Mercedes dealer's service once a year. In between only gas and windshield washer tanks need fill up. Not even the tires needed air since I bought the car. (Here I had a line that claimed that the transmission settings were updated but I was wrong. It was wishful thinking. Sadly.) I had no technical problems in the first two years. UPDATE: Two and a half years of driving the GLA250 the car had no problem whatsoever. The single thing I am very unhappy about is the transmission's ECO mode. That is rather bad for a Mercedes. In the city (especially at slow cornering) the downshifting is delayed and abrupt. It shifts from 3 to 2 with a sudden jerk and unpleasant jump in gear2. The other shortcoming is - what many complained about - is the tendency of shifting into gear 7 also in ECO at ~ 35 mph which is annoying. The 2016 model has multiple gear options (e.g. comfort) but Mercedes won't bother to make the 2015 models any better by updating the software. This is such a disappointment in this otherwise great car that I am considering trading it in soon for a different brand. YEAR THREE UPDATE: See that for my initial impressions of the GLA250 above. Now the car turned three years old. Still running beautifully. The engine is superb. The transmission as annoying as ever and it was pointed out by a large number of reviewers. MB still does not bother upgrading the shifting properties. That is poor customer support especially because so many of us requested it. I took the car for the third annual service and they told me I need new tires. The car ran only 17500 miles and the Bridgestone Duellers are worn out on the front wheels (not sure whther they rotated them or not). They wanted to sell me that same junk tires again. What more, the Bridgestones come with NO WARRANTY (except defects). No minimum mileage, nothing. This is MB OEM quality and a $40k car. Last time I encountered this kind of tire "warranty" was my parents Russian Lada in the 1970s. If Mercedes thinks that this is their entry level car and people will buy higher class Benzes they ought to make a better impression. THREE + HALF YEAR UPDATE: I replaced those low quality Bridgestone tires with non-runflat Continentals. I bought a Mercedes donut spare wheel that I keep it in the trunk. Guess what? The trunk became so small (with the wheel in it) that a Porsche 911 may have more storage space. No technical issues. MB recalled it for an airbag grounding that was done on 30 minutes as promised. Herb Chambers' MB service is great. I can not say the same about Herb Chambers' sales. They can not confirm that I purchased an extended warranty for the car in 2015 and want me to buy that again. I asked them to check the warranty but they did not bother to respond. The 2019 facelift looks attractive. Since the BMW X2 is a massively ugly version of the double-boring X1 I may stick to the GLA and consider trading mine for the 2019 model. But first I check out the transmission :-)
Report abuse
