Vehicle overview

Just like luxury sedans, the wide range of luxury compact crossovers follow a fairly safe and predictable script, particularly when it comes to exterior styling. But Land Rover's 2013 Range Rover Evoque definitely is the extrovert in a playground of mostly reserved playmates. The Evoque dares to go well beyond the luxury market's typical big-grille look to differentiate itself, but it's up to you to decide if you can live with the compromises its dramatic shape demands.

First, though, know that this smallest of Rover's models isn't totally about its looks. It immediately shouldered an "urban" SUV tag (with the not entirely desirable connotations that go with the definition) in Europe because it is offered in a front-wheel-drive variant that sort of thumbs its nose at Range Rover's heritage. In U.S. showrooms you'll find the Evoque fitted only with all-wheel drive and the fairly serious Terrain Response System that allows you to fine-tune the traction characteristics. Add in a responsive turbocharged four-cylinder engine and you're buying one of the more efficient yet capable small luxury crossovers around.

But back to style. The Evoque is the only model in the segment to offer a two-door hatchback body style in addition to the utility segment's standard four-door hatchback configuration. The two-door Coupe looks sharky and serious, though you might rightly question the ultimate utility of a "utility" vehicle with just a single door on each side. With the 2013 Land Rover Evoque, you also won't find the traditional hierarchy of trim levels -- Land Rover instead sells more or less one basic Evoque with "design themes" -- four for the four-door and three design themes for the two-door Coupe.

The Evoque's assertive styling means there's less interior space than in its boxier rivals. The 2013 Audi Q5, 2013 BMW X1 and X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class all are good choices in their own right and typically offer broader utility, particularly over the Evoque Coupe. But for the way most people use a luxury crossover, the Evoque holds its own in terms of features, functionality and all-weather capability.