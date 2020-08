Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALVT2BG6DH707459

Stock: 707459G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-26-2019