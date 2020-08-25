Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium in Red
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium

    64,252 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,860

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure in Silver
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure

    83,391 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    $1,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium in Red
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium

    74,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,494

    $1,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium

    70,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,440

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    81,917 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,988

    $1,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    77,679 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $18,900

    $741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium

    52,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,900

    $1,064 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    74,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,450

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure

    68,335 miles

    $17,884

    $1,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium

    53,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,990

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Light Brown
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    70,420 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,989

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium

    95,912 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    97,183 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,495

    $476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure

    77,967 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,882

    $418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure

    85,276 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    87,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus

    34,378 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium

    77,920 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,498

    Details

Don't Buy!
chene91@gmail.com,04/24/2016
Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
What a nightmare so far owning my 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque! I am just shy of 2 months owning the vehicle for 3 years and oh my what a terrible experience I have had with the car. The car is also nearing 40,000 miles. So far what has gone wrong with the car: @ 07000 miles the radiator started leaking coolant @ 11000 miles both front wheel arch molding popped out needed to be replaced. @ 12000 miles Engine check light on, sensor replaced @ 12005 miles Engine check light on again (yes the very next day) said the crankshaft/piston was not working properly, had to get it replaced. @ 13000 miles tail lights started to fog up, both tail lights replaced @ 18000 miles head light not working, replaced headlight @ 21000 miles same head light not working again! @ 25000 miles power lift gate stopped working, reprogrammed. @ 28000 miles engine check light on, turbo failed, brand new turbo was replaced. @ 30000 miles rear wheel arch molding came loose again replaced new @ 33000 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 35000 miles car says coolant level low again! This time replaced brand new radiator @ 38000 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 38500 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 39500 miles car says coolant level low, dealer saying was leaking coolant! replaced piping / seals @ 39505 miles (yes the very next day) airbag light came on! @ 39700 miles (today) the infotainment console is not turning on! I'm sure I'm missing out on a whole lot more times I had to visit the dealership! but on paper that's 17 times to the dealership for faults and repair! if you average it out that means a trip to land rover dealership every other month! talk about reliability! after the warranty expires I must sell the vehicle because of all these problems! A very bad bad experience on my first new car! At least the dealership didn't have a bad attitude with whole situation! or else I will be very angry!
