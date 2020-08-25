Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

What a nightmare so far owning my 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque! I am just shy of 2 months owning the vehicle for 3 years and oh my what a terrible experience I have had with the car. The car is also nearing 40,000 miles. So far what has gone wrong with the car: @ 07000 miles the radiator started leaking coolant @ 11000 miles both front wheel arch molding popped out needed to be replaced. @ 12000 miles Engine check light on, sensor replaced @ 12005 miles Engine check light on again (yes the very next day) said the crankshaft/piston was not working properly, had to get it replaced. @ 13000 miles tail lights started to fog up, both tail lights replaced @ 18000 miles head light not working, replaced headlight @ 21000 miles same head light not working again! @ 25000 miles power lift gate stopped working, reprogrammed. @ 28000 miles engine check light on, turbo failed, brand new turbo was replaced. @ 30000 miles rear wheel arch molding came loose again replaced new @ 33000 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 35000 miles car says coolant level low again! This time replaced brand new radiator @ 38000 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 38500 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 39500 miles car says coolant level low, dealer saying was leaking coolant! replaced piping / seals @ 39505 miles (yes the very next day) airbag light came on! @ 39700 miles (today) the infotainment console is not turning on! I'm sure I'm missing out on a whole lot more times I had to visit the dealership! but on paper that's 17 times to the dealership for faults and repair! if you average it out that means a trip to land rover dealership every other month! talk about reliability! after the warranty expires I must sell the vehicle because of all these problems! A very bad bad experience on my first new car! At least the dealership didn't have a bad attitude with whole situation! or else I will be very angry!

Read more