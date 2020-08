Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin

This Land Rover won't be on the lot long! This Range Rover Evoque is loaded with 20 inch alloy wheels, power seat, heated seats, leather, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, blind spot warning, premium audio system, sunroof, and more!Luxury, power and finesse propel this vehicle ahead of the pack. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Top features include remote keyless entry, a rear window wiper, power front seats, and a split folding rear seat.Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALVR2RX4JH307674

Stock: DL442A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-21-2020