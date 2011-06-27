2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
MSRP range: $44,700 - $55,000
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque video
Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022 | Extra-Small & Easy to Drive – What's Not to Like?
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, but since the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Subcompact SUVs have been gaining in popularity over the last few years. For people who don't need or want the space of a midsize SUV or for those who just want to save a few bucks, a subcompact SUV is a smart and economical choice. These extra-small SUVs maintain that elevated ride height and utility of their larger counterparts, but their smaller size means easier parking and better gas mileage. What's not to like? In this video, Mark Takahashi runs down our choices for the best subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022. From the Subaru Crosstrek, the new Chevy Trailblazer and Hyundai Kona to the more luxurious BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, Mark gives a breakdown of each pint-sized SUV. What do we like and dislike about each? What should you know about them? How do they rank in each category? Mark explains all. So whether you're a first-time driver, you have a small family or you're just looking for something fun to drive, we've got you covered in this video of the 2021 Top Subcompact SUVs.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Range Rover Evoque both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover Evoque fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover Evoque gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Range Rover Evoque has 21.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Learn more
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque reliable?
To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover Evoque. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover Evoque's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Range Rover Evoque is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?
The least-expensive 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,700.
Other versions include:
- P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,300
- P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $44,700
- P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $51,100
- P300 HST 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $55,000
- P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $49,500
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?
If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, the next question is, which Range Rover Evoque model is right for you? Range Rover Evoque variants include P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P300 HST 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Range Rover Evoque models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
