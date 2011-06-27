  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  4. Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-end design inside and out
  • plenty of standard features
  • composed handling
  • impressive fuel economy
  • available two-door body style.
  • Much less interior room than rivals
  • four-cylinder is noisy for this class and there's no available engine upgrade
  • ride may be too stiff for some.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$15,879 - $22,000
Used Range Rover Evoque for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It's hardly the most practical luxury crossover SUV out there, but the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque compensates with serious style, sporty handling and above-average off-road talents.

Vehicle overview

Small, premium-brand crossover SUVs typically earn their keep as weekday commuter vehicles and weekend errand runners. The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is part of this category, but it hasn't fully given itself over to this pedestrian lifestyle. True, the Evoque is fuel-efficient and packed full of standard amenities that you'll enjoy on the drive to work. But at its heart, the 2014 Range Rover Evoque is a luxury crossover for shoppers who are more interested in making a fashion statement than installing a rear-facing car seat in the backseat.

This distinction is apparent the first time you lay eyes on the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. It has the most striking exterior design of any compact luxury crossover, and if the four-door looks too utilitarian to you, this is the one of the few SUVs on the market that also comes in a two-door version: It's called the Evoque Coupe. Unfortunately, there's a price to pay for high style. Headroom and legroom are tight in the rear seat, and the dramatically sloping roof line imparts a semi-claustrophobic feel and impedes rear visibility. If you opt for the Evoque Coupe, the backseat becomes even less accessible. Further, cargo space is well below average for this class.

So apart from its fantastic styling, why else might you consider a Range Rover Evoque? Fuel economy is one big reason. Though the new nine-speed automatic transmission is only good for 1 extra mpg on the small Land Rover's EPA combined rating, 24 mpg combined is a great number for this class -- in fact, the Evoque is tops among gasoline-fueled small luxury crossovers. It's also rather enjoyable to drive, particularly if you value sporty handling and a fair bit of off-road capability. Don't expect to follow an original Range Rover down a trail, but know that the pretty Evoque is capable of tackling some rough terrain, thanks to its various electronic aids. On the other hand, the Evoque's stiff ride could be a turn-off for some shoppers (especially on models with the 20-inch wheels), while its four-cylinder engine is noisier than we'd like.

Of course, there are quite a few small luxury crossovers to consider in this price range. The 2014 Audi Q5 is one of our favorites, thanks to its diverse engine lineup and rich interior furnishings. Another fine pick is the 2014 BMW X3, which boasts two powerful engines, an athletic character and generous rear-seat room. Meanwhile, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 is the most fuel-efficient option in this class (it rates 28 combined with its optional diesel engine), while the 2014 Acura RDX has lots of interior space and a standard V6 engine. Although the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque certainly isn't the most practical crossover in this group, it's still a good choice if you're drawn to its fashion-forward styling, impressive mpg and uncommon off-road talents.

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models

The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a small luxury crossover SUV available in four-door and two-door (Evoque Coupe) body styles. There are two basic trim levels: The four-door Evoque comes in a Pure trim level, while the base two-door Evoque coupe is known as the Pure Plus. From there, you can customize the four-door Evoque with Pure Plus, Pure Premium, Dynamic and Prestige option packages. The two-door is eligible for the Pure Premium and Dynamic packages.

The four-door Evoque Pure comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, driver-selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front seats (six-way driver, four-way passenger), partial leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen electronics interface and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and two USB audio jacks.

If you choose the Evoque Coupe (Pure Plus), you'll get all of the above standard equipment, plus 19-inch wheels, front and rear foglights, a power liftgate and a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery. This extra equipment is also included if you select the Pure Plus option package for the four-door Evoque.

Available for both body styles, the Pure Premium option package adds adaptive xenon headlamps with automatic high-beam control, a blind-spot warning system, a 360-degree parking camera system, a navigation system with voice controls and a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system with a 10-CD changer.

Offered only on the four-door, the Prestige package adds 19-inch wheels, slightly different exterior trim, upgraded leather upholstery, wood or aluminum interior accents, heated and ventilated front seats, additional front seat adjustments, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and satellite and HD radio. Also included is an automated parking system that steers the vehicle into and out of parallel-parking spots.

Finally, there's the Dynamic package, which is offered on both the Coupe and the four-door. It's similar to the Prestige package (without the cooled front seats) but it has a sportier ambience that includes 20-inch wheels, sport exhaust, adaptive suspension damping, a rear skid plate, and different interior and exterior trim. Available only with the Prestige and Dynamic packages is adaptive cruise control with a forward collision warning system (with emergency braking assist).

2014 Highlights

The biggest change to the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the arrival of a new nine-speed automatic transmission, which replaces last year's six-speed automatic. In other news, the available automated parking system gets a Parking Exit feature that simplifies the task of exiting tight parallel-parking spots. Other additions include new exterior mirrors, a sliding center armrest and optional heated rear seats. The rear DVD entertainment system is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Range Rover Evoque comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. All Evoques come with Land Rover's Terrain Response system, which automatically adjusts engine and transmission response depending on road and trail conditions and also offers driver-selectable modes. Also included are hill start assist and hill descent control systems.

The EPA rates both the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Coupe and the Evoque four-door at 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/30 mpg highway): great numbers for a compact luxury crossover with a conventional gasoline engine.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2014 Range Rover Evoques include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Optional safety equipment includes blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree parking camera and an adaptive cruise control system bundled with a frontal collision warning system that can apply the brakes if it detects an imminent collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Evoque Coupe with 20-inch wheels and summer performance tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet.

Driving

Although the 240-hp 2.0-liter engine is not especially powerful, quiet or refined by luxury crossover standards, it is quite fuel-efficient, especially when paired with the new nine-speed automatic transmission in the 2014 Range Rover Evoque. We also expect the Evoque to feel slightly more responsive during highway passing maneuvers, given that the new transmission has the ability to skip over unnecessary gears when the driver rapidly applies the accelerator pedal. We haven't yet tested a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, but we'll update this review once we have.

Handling is a strong suit for the Evoque, as it feels composed and steady going around turns, while its light-effort steering is impressively precise. Your choice of wheels and tires can have a big effect on ride quality, though. If a comfortable, serene ride is important to you, we'd advise against getting the optional 20-inch wheels. Off-road capability typically doesn't even come up when discussing compact luxury crossover SUVs, but the 2014 Range Rover Evoque has a fair amount of talent in this department. If you regularly venture to trailheads or mountain chalets, the smallest Land Rover should make a trusty companion.

Interior

The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque's emphasis on design extends to its interior, where rich, multi-hued combinations of leather, plastics, wood and metal result in a cabin that has more flair than the more conventional layouts in other small luxury crossovers.

Visual interest centers on the "floating" center stack and the nifty rotary gear selector. The standard 8-inch central touchscreen controls most infotainment and climate control functions and is easy enough to use, if sometimes slow to respond. The overall appearance of the dash, particularly the center stack and console, is classy but high-tech.

The Evoque's sloping roof line is a stylist's dream but does backseat occupants' heads no favors, and the upward-sloping door sheet metal results in small rear windows, contributing to a claustrophobic feel in the rear. The sensation is heightened in the Coupe, which is also more challenging to get in and out of, naturally. The Evoque's styling and packaging also affects cargo capacity. Its maximum volume of 51 cubic feet (47.6 for the Coupe) with the rear seats folded trails most competitors by a wide margin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

5(55%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(27%)
3.7
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Potential Buyer Beware. Updated: 08/26/20
Regina Carver,11/24/2017
Prestige Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I purchased a brand new vehicle from this dealership, and unbeknownst to me, the vehicle has a faulty, defective and unsafe transmission. The vehicle is a Range Rover, Evoque. The dealership replaced the transmission with less than 10,000 miles on the vehicle. I wish this was where the story ends. The problem was not resolved. The same issues of jerking into gear persisted. This is scary!! After the vehicle was returned to me on a couple of occasions, the problem was even worse!! While under warranty, this dealership told me there was nothing else they could do to repair the vehicle, knowing the problem was unresolved. I was given no recourse on what could be done to rectify the problem. Unbelievable! Update: 05/27/18 I reached out to the CEO, Ralf Speth, no response from him. As early as March, 2018, this manufacturer had a rating of ‘No Rating’ by the Better Business Bureau. This business is not BBB accredited. As in my case, the company did not respond and my case was closed and noted as such. And at that time in March, it was posted that the business was in the process of responding to previously closed cases. Their rating was changed to ‘B-‘, they were unable to resolve issues and did not respond in others. In my opinion, do not be misled by the shiny object and purported reputation. In my experience, this is a very unethical company. Yes, things may go wrong with a vehicle. But be advised, you may not receive the expected treatment that is comparable to the situation with this company. I have a useless vehicle and the only way to get only part of my money back is to sign a falsely stated proposed settlement that was offered. If you would like to follow this true story, you can check out my blog at: https://myvehicleexperience.com. I recently discovered that this company sold over 22,000 vehicles with a defective transmission. It is outlined in the aforementioned blog. However, they do not participate in the Consumer Report Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. I will cover their response as to why they do not participate in a later blog post. A car purchase is one of the primary purchases one will make in this lifetime. Please, please do your research. Days later, I contacted the dealership to ask what could be done, since the problem still existed and the vehicle is under warranty. With my persistence, I was told that I need to contact the corporate office. Even though later I learned that this is not their normal protocol. Normally when they cannot resolve an issue, the dealership will contact the corporate office for guidance. That did not happen in my case. Long story short, the corporate office has offered nothing but a proposed agreement that does not address the issues they promised to address. So I am still in possession of a defective vehicle which is still under warranty. I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle from this dealership or company. I would have never in a million years expected this type of situation, dealing with a luxury car dealership or company. It’s not only that the vehicle is defective, it’s the process that is being used to resolve this issue. This nightmare could happen to you. Don’t take any chances. Use your power of choice and do your research to support your choice. A vehicle is one of the largest purchases one makes, and you do not want to have it coupled with such an unpleasant experience. Update 08/26/20 To my surprise, I received a notification from this company about the defective transmission issue this year and after the warranty expired. If you would like to view the notification, I have posted it at: www.myvehicleexperience.com. Apparently, the transmission issue is a widespread problem and the company's answer is to offer three different options to the owners. But there is a catch. You have to sign the notification and return it. And with the customer's signature in tow, the company is relieved of any liability. The problem with this is: it's as if not offering anything because...as proven in my situation...the company does not know how to repair the transmission problem but they want to be absolved of any responsibility to the owners of these vehicles.
Lemon?
mike111111,11/12/2014
New 2014 Evoque in for it's first service plus periodic loss of power, dome light comes on when encountering a bump in the road and the sunglasses holder is either stuck closed or pops open on its own. Dealer had to replace a bad fuel injector and order a new upper console. Result is that the parts take a while to deliver from England and I am without my brand new Evoque for 5 days.
Excellent value when purchasing pre-owned.
Edward,01/15/2018
Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
From my experience and from what I've read in reviews it is best purchased used with records from a private party or as a certified pre-owned from a dealership. This car gets a lot of attention and rightly so as it looks as amazing inside as it does on the outside. The car has predictably good road manners in all conditions even in snow. The Range Rover Evoque is a comfortable, reliable, well appointed road machine that offers a fun driving experience. Mine has had no issues to date. Two thumbs up!
ITS A NIGHTMARE
ROBERT,01/08/2018
Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
While driving the vehicle I experienced a loss in engine power and it seemed to be at a very high rpm for a low speed. The vehicle would not go over 30mph and had to be driven to the shop. It was diagnosed as a blown turbo and the turbo had to be replaced. A month later the same problem. Range Rover Paramus states it needs a new engine. Not under warranty at 60,000 miles. Purchased in April. I still owe 25,000.00 and they want 11,000.00 for a new engine. Since the day it was purchased, its been in my possession for about 2 months(out 0f 7). I still dont have the car. The dealership is not assuming responsibility.Have had to contact the attorney general, BBB, and 7 On Your Side
See all 11 reviews of the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque's styling is undeniably attractive. But even among compact luxury SUVs, utility is a critical component of desirability. In that regard, the Range Rover Evoque falls a little short. It's a minor blemish on what is an otherwise enjoyable SUV from behind the wheel.

What Is It?
The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a compact luxury SUV that's available with either two or four doors, a unique selling point in the segment. Both body styles come standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is also standard, as is all-wheel drive.

There are five trim levels: Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Premium, Prestige and Dynamic. The Pure and Prestige trim levels are only available on the four-door model.

How Much Does It Cost?
The base price for a four-door Evoque starts at $41,995 for the Pure trim. On top of the typical standard features expected from small luxury SUVs, the Evoque also adds parking sensors, selectable drive modes and partial leather upholstery. Another $3,000 gets you the Pure Plus trim package with 19-inch wheels, a power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery. The base two-door, offered only in Pure Plus trim, costs $2,000 more.

Higher-end packages add performance-focused items, premium audio, a navigation system, more interior refinement and additional safety features.

The Autobiography Dynamic model, new for the 2015 model year, increases engine output from 240 horsepower to 285. Our test vehicle, a four-door 2014 Evoque Pure Plus with a Climate Control package, navigation and metallic paint stickered at $48,520.

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

How Is the Evoque Different?
Styling is the Evoque's primary distinguishing feature. The beveled design theme, rearward tapered windows and roof line, broad stance and short overhangs give it athletic proportions. Four years after its introduction, the Evoque still manages to turn heads.

Almost as significant as the Evoque's unique styling is its off-road ability, proving it's more than just a pretty face. The short overhangs give it a relatively steep 25-degree angle of approach and 33-degree departure angle, allowing it to climb terrain that would easily remove body panels from its more city-bound rivals. Ground clearance is a substantial 8.3 inches. And, should you need to ford any rivers on your way to pick up your dry cleaning, it offers a wading depth of 19.7 inches. In other words, there's a lot more capability here than is provided by most SUVs in the segment.

Bolstering the Evoque's off-road credentials is a Terrain Response system that is similar to what's on other Range Rovers. There are driver-selectable modes for grass/gravel/snow, sand, mud/ruts and on some models, a dynamic mode for sportier handling. Selecting one of these modes tailors the engine, transmission, brakes and all-wheel-drive system for better performance in the chosen terrain. It's a way of putting numerous adjustments into one simple dial that any driver can understand and use with confidence.

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

How Does It Drive?
The 2014 Evoque is one of those rare machines that is at home in both urban confines and the untamed wilderness. More likely than not, owners will stick to paved roads and daily commute duties, and in these conditions it performs much like any other luxury SUV.

When accelerating from a stop, there is a subtle delay in power delivery as the turbocharger awakens and the transmission engages, but not so much that drivers need to plan around it. Shifts from the automatic transmission are smooth, which is good since there are nine forward gears.

When passing slower traffic, the transmission does take a second or two to drop down a few gears to provide the power required, but a solid stomp on the pedal tends to get more immediate results. Wheel-mounted shift paddles allow for manual control and remedy the delay in automatic mode with adequately quick responses and rev-matched downshifts. In Edmunds testing, the Evoque reached 60 mph in 7.2 seconds — about a half-second slower than most other compact luxury SUVs.

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

An automatic stop-start function shuts off the engine when stopped in an effort to increase fuel economy, but like many rival systems, it adds another delay to a quick getaway. Once brake pressure is reduced at a stop, the engine fires up with a noticeable shudder and it requires a brief pause to get underway. Fortunately, this system can be disabled with one button on the dash.

Braking, on the other hand, requires no special considerations. The pedal is reassuringly firm and very intuitive. In testing, the Evoque came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is average for vehicles in this class. In full panic stops it remained composed and controllable, with little nosedive.

The Evoque really begins to shine when the road begins to bend. Handling is more athletic than expected from an SUV, with body roll kept to a minimum. Here the Evoque is better than most of its competitors, delivering a confident sure-footedness that encourages spirited driving.

Normally, we'd expect this sort of sporty handling to come at the expense of ride comfort, but the Evoque doesn't make this sacrifice. Over rough roads, the suspension does an admirable job of soaking up ruts and bumps, and passengers will be just as comfortable in the Evoque as they would be in most other small SUVs. An optional adaptive suspension may further enhance handling and comfort, but without it, our Evoque test vehicle still manages to delicately balance the two.

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

How Luxurious Is the Interior?
The Evoque's cabin uses excellent materials that are as good or better than its competitors. Forward visibility from the driver seat is excellent, but the tapered roof line and small rear window obscure the rearward view, forcing heavy reliance on the standard rearview camera when backing up.

The front seats are well shaped and appropriately padded for lateral support when cornering as well as long-distance road tripping, though they are on the narrow side. Rear-seat passengers will benefit from plenty of headroom, but legroom is merely adequate for adults and the seat cushions are a bit short and mounted low to the floor.

At highway speeds, wind and road noise is present but not bothersome. More noticeable is the raspy engine note when accelerating. It sounds more like something you hear coming from under the hood of an economy sedan, not a luxury SUV.

Switches, knobs and buttons throughout the interior are well placed and have a premium look and feel. One of the few weak spots in an otherwise excellent execution is the Evoque's infotainment interface. Compared to rival systems, the small touchscreen lacks resolution and is sporadically slow to respond. Streaming Internet radio and in-car apps are not offered.

The Evoque also lacks cargo capacity. There are only 20.3 cubic feet of space available behind the rear seats. Most of the Evoque's German competitors can hold significantly more. The rear seats do fold, but they don't fold flat, which may complicate hauling of bulkier items. In this configuration, cargo capacity is 51 cubic feet, which still trails its rivals.

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Get?
The EPA estimates fuel economy for the Range Rover Evoque at 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway). These figures are supported by a 25.1 mpg result on our evaluation loop in mixed driving conditions. Our overall average of 19.1 mpg included more spirited driving, congested city driving and some light off-roading.

What Safety Features Are Offered?
In addition to the typical standard safety features available on most luxury SUVs, the 2014 Evoque comes with front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Optional equipment includes a blind-spot monitor, 360-degree camera system, a frontal collision warning system with automatic braking and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking and departure system. New for 2015 models is the availability of a rear cross-traffic alert system. Trailer sway control is standard.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Audi Q5: The Q5's base price starts about $3,000 less than the Evoque's and it offers more space inside for both passengers and cargo. The Audi doesn't have the Range Rover's off road capabilities, but neither do any of the other competitors. Unlike the Evoque, the Q5 offers other engine choices, including a powerful and efficient diesel.

BMW X3: An all-wheel-drive X3 is similarly priced to an Evoque, but more city-bound shoppers have the option of spending $3,000 less for a rear-drive model. The BMW is also more accommodating for passengers and cargo.

Porsche Macan: The Macan starts about $3,000 higher than the Evoque and for the extra cash, buyers get significantly better on-road performance. Fuel economy suffers as a result, though, and interior space is about the same as in the Land Rover.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
You're looking for a unique blend of style and off-road capability in a small SUV. Even if you're only after one of those traits, the Range Rover Evoque is worth considering. And if it's a two-door luxury SUV that you're in the market for, there are no true competitors.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
There's not much cargo room, and the rear passenger space is tight as well. If you're carrying people or stuff on a regular basis, the Evoque won't impress. It's also on the slow side in terms of acceleration, so if straight-line performance is something you value, the Evoque trails its competitors.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Overview

The Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Evoque SUV. Available styles include Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Dynamic Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Dynamic Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Prestige Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus is priced between $17,994 and$22,000 with odometer readings between 50570 and95609 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium is priced between $15,879 and$15,879 with odometer readings between 130513 and130513 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2014 Range Rover Evoques listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,879 and mileage as low as 50570 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

Can't find a used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,931.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,592.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,108.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover Evoque lease specials

Related Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles