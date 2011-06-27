Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,915
|$23,837
|$26,734
|Clean
|$20,241
|$23,057
|$25,821
|Average
|$18,895
|$21,496
|$23,995
|Rough
|$17,548
|$19,935
|$22,169
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Fuji White Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,115
|$21,957
|$24,771
|Clean
|$18,500
|$21,238
|$23,925
|Average
|$17,269
|$19,801
|$22,234
|Rough
|$16,038
|$18,363
|$20,542
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,794
|$19,047
|$21,283
|Clean
|$16,253
|$18,423
|$20,556
|Average
|$15,172
|$17,176
|$19,102
|Rough
|$14,091
|$15,928
|$17,649
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,194
|$18,602
|$20,985
|Clean
|$15,673
|$17,993
|$20,269
|Average
|$14,630
|$16,775
|$18,836
|Rough
|$13,587
|$15,557
|$17,403
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,671
|$22,595
|$25,490
|Clean
|$19,038
|$21,855
|$24,620
|Average
|$17,771
|$20,375
|$22,879
|Rough
|$16,505
|$18,896
|$21,139
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,391
|$19,977
|$22,537
|Clean
|$16,831
|$19,323
|$21,767
|Average
|$15,711
|$18,015
|$20,228
|Rough
|$14,591
|$16,706
|$18,689
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,221
|$23,228
|$26,204
|Clean
|$19,570
|$22,467
|$25,309
|Average
|$18,268
|$20,946
|$23,520
|Rough
|$16,966
|$19,425
|$21,730
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,510
|$25,731
|$28,921
|Clean
|$21,786
|$24,889
|$27,934
|Average
|$20,336
|$23,204
|$25,959
|Rough
|$18,887
|$21,519
|$23,984
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,441
|$21,182
|$23,897
|Clean
|$17,847
|$20,489
|$23,081
|Average
|$16,660
|$19,102
|$21,449
|Rough
|$15,473
|$17,715
|$19,817
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Firenze Red Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,115
|$21,957
|$24,771
|Clean
|$18,500
|$21,238
|$23,925
|Average
|$17,269
|$19,801
|$22,234
|Rough
|$16,038
|$18,363
|$20,542
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Santorini Black Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,115
|$21,957
|$24,771
|Clean
|$18,500
|$21,238
|$23,925
|Average
|$17,269
|$19,801
|$22,234
|Rough
|$16,038
|$18,363
|$20,542
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,135
|$26,575
|$29,980
|Clean
|$22,390
|$25,705
|$28,957
|Average
|$20,901
|$23,965
|$26,909
|Rough
|$19,411
|$22,225
|$24,862
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Corris Grey Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,115
|$21,957
|$24,771
|Clean
|$18,500
|$21,238
|$23,925
|Average
|$17,269
|$19,801
|$22,234
|Rough
|$16,038
|$18,363
|$20,542