2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,915$23,837$26,734
Clean$20,241$23,057$25,821
Average$18,895$21,496$23,995
Rough$17,548$19,935$22,169
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Fuji White Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,115$21,957$24,771
Clean$18,500$21,238$23,925
Average$17,269$19,801$22,234
Rough$16,038$18,363$20,542
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,794$19,047$21,283
Clean$16,253$18,423$20,556
Average$15,172$17,176$19,102
Rough$14,091$15,928$17,649
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,194$18,602$20,985
Clean$15,673$17,993$20,269
Average$14,630$16,775$18,836
Rough$13,587$15,557$17,403
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,671$22,595$25,490
Clean$19,038$21,855$24,620
Average$17,771$20,375$22,879
Rough$16,505$18,896$21,139
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,391$19,977$22,537
Clean$16,831$19,323$21,767
Average$15,711$18,015$20,228
Rough$14,591$16,706$18,689
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,221$23,228$26,204
Clean$19,570$22,467$25,309
Average$18,268$20,946$23,520
Rough$16,966$19,425$21,730
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,510$25,731$28,921
Clean$21,786$24,889$27,934
Average$20,336$23,204$25,959
Rough$18,887$21,519$23,984
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,441$21,182$23,897
Clean$17,847$20,489$23,081
Average$16,660$19,102$21,449
Rough$15,473$17,715$19,817
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Firenze Red Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,115$21,957$24,771
Clean$18,500$21,238$23,925
Average$17,269$19,801$22,234
Rough$16,038$18,363$20,542
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Santorini Black Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,115$21,957$24,771
Clean$18,500$21,238$23,925
Average$17,269$19,801$22,234
Rough$16,038$18,363$20,542
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,135$26,575$29,980
Clean$22,390$25,705$28,957
Average$20,901$23,965$26,909
Rough$19,411$22,225$24,862
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Corris Grey Special Value Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,115$21,957$24,771
Clean$18,500$21,238$23,925
Average$17,269$19,801$22,234
Rough$16,038$18,363$20,542
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,993 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,993 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,993 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ranges from $13,587 to $20,985, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.