It's been said the modern automobile is a study in the never-ending battle between style and substance. Perhaps no vehicle illustrates this time-honored truism better than the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

With the fashion-forward Range Rover Evoque — now available in four-door hatchback, two-door "coupe" and a new convertible variant &mdash the style part of that equation is obvious. One look at its sleek profile and you know this is a model that's all about turning heads. This is a crossover utility vehicle that's been transformed into a sort of personalized car, and it is a trendsetting configuration that lots of people don't understand.

The Evoque is really meant for fast, sporty driving, and its 240-horsepower turbocharged engine, responsive handling and refined, compliant suspension make it an energetic partner for driving, whether you’re on the way to the opera or just going to work. Just as you'd expect from Land Rover, the extensive list of standard creature comforts have a uniquely British character, including leather seat upholstery, a panoramic glass roof and an 11-speaker audio system. If Beverly Hills is your style, the new convertible model's power-operated fabric top folds down in just 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30 mph, just in case you wanted the guys in valet parking to see you coming.

Like all Land Rovers, the Evoque has substance to back up its good looks. Its all-wheel-drive system makes it supremely capable when the road surface is slippery, and the Land Rover's clever Terrain Response configures the system for a wide variety of conditions, from ice and snow to gravel and mud. New All-Terrain Progress Control (aka crawl control) acts like a slow-speed cruise control for really challenging traction situations, allowing the driver to focus on simply steering the vehicle.

The Evoque sacrifices some practicality in the name of style, of course. The size of the passenger cabin is comparable to that of a Ford Edge, and the Evoque's steeply raked roofline cuts into both rear seat headroom and cargo space while simultaneously minimizing rearward visibility. The turbocharged powertrain is also a tad anemic for this hefty package.

While the Range Rover Evoque was the first into this category of sporty crossovers, the more powerful Porsche Macan takes the premise a bit further. If you're looking for more practicality and less personalization, consider the Land Rover Discovery Sport, which offers more room and a third-row seat for thousands of dollars less. You might also consider a more conventional crossover with some sporty aspirations, including the Audi Q5 with its more spacious cabin and the BMW X3, which has more powerful engines plus an available fuel-efficient diesel engine.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

Other available safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree parking camera and a forward collision warning system that can apply the brakes if it detects an imminent collision. Convertible models also get built-in roll bars that pop up if a rollover seems likely.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Evoque with 19-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, about average for this segment.