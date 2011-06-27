  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  4. Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Range Rover Evoque
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beautiful interior and exterior design
  • Impressive fuel economy
  • Excellent handling characteristics
  • Available two-door and new convertible body styles
  • Poor rear visibility
  • Cramped rear seat
  • Premium Land Rover nameplate makes it more expensive than other luxury crossovers
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$27,980 - $38,865
Used Range Rover Evoque for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's been said the modern automobile is a study in the never-ending battle between style and substance. Perhaps no vehicle illustrates this time-honored truism better than the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

With the fashion-forward Range Rover Evoque — now available in four-door hatchback, two-door "coupe" and a new convertible variant &mdash the style part of that equation is obvious. One look at its sleek profile and you know this is a model that's all about turning heads. This is a crossover utility vehicle that's been transformed into a sort of personalized car, and it is a trendsetting configuration that lots of people don't understand.

The Evoque is really meant for fast, sporty driving, and its 240-horsepower turbocharged engine, responsive handling and refined, compliant suspension make it an energetic partner for driving, whether you’re on the way to the opera or just going to work. Just as you'd expect from Land Rover, the extensive list of standard creature comforts have a uniquely British character, including leather seat upholstery, a panoramic glass roof and an 11-speaker audio system. If Beverly Hills is your style, the new convertible model's power-operated fabric top folds down in just 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30 mph, just in case you wanted the guys in valet parking to see you coming.

Like all Land Rovers, the Evoque has substance to back up its good looks. Its all-wheel-drive system makes it supremely capable when the road surface is slippery, and the Land Rover's clever Terrain Response configures the system for a wide variety of conditions, from ice and snow to gravel and mud. New All-Terrain Progress Control (aka crawl control) acts like a slow-speed cruise control for really challenging traction situations, allowing the driver to focus on simply steering the vehicle.

The Evoque sacrifices some practicality in the name of style, of course. The size of the passenger cabin is comparable to that of a Ford Edge, and the Evoque's steeply raked roofline cuts into both rear seat headroom and cargo space while simultaneously minimizing rearward visibility. The turbocharged powertrain is also a tad anemic for this hefty package.

While the Range Rover Evoque was the first into this category of sporty crossovers, the more powerful Porsche Macan takes the premise a bit further. If you're looking for more practicality and less personalization, consider the Land Rover Discovery Sport, which offers more room and a third-row seat for thousands of dollars less. You might also consider a more conventional crossover with some sporty aspirations, including the Audi Q5 with its more spacious cabin and the BMW X3, which has more powerful engines plus an available fuel-efficient diesel engine.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

Other available safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree parking camera and a forward collision warning system that can apply the brakes if it detects an imminent collision. Convertible models also get built-in roll bars that pop up if a rollover seems likely.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Evoque with 19-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, about average for this segment.

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Range Rover Evoque is a compact luxury crossover SUV that's offered in three distinct versions: a four-door hatchback, a two-door "coupe," and a new convertible. The four-door hatchback is available in five trim levels: SE, SE Premium, HSE, HSE Dynamic and Autobiography. The coupe can be had only in SE Premium trim, and the convertible is offered in SE Dynamic and HSE Dynamic trims.

Standard on the entry-level SE are 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic windshield wipers, power-folding and heated exterior mirrors with puddle lamps, rear privacy glass, a rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control with rear console vents, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split rear seatbacks, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with shift paddles, cruise control, brushed aluminum trim, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen technology interface and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB port and InTouch apps.

The SE Premium gets adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, a fixed panoramic glass roof, a hands-free power tailgate, perforated leather upholstery and driver-seat memory functions.

The SE Dynamic model (convertible only) includes 12-way power front seats, a wind deflector, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 10.2-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system and an 11-speaker Meridian audio system.

The HSE starts with all the SE Dynamic's equipment (minus the 10.2-inch touchscreen) and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic high beams, heated front seats, configurable interior ambient lighting, a universal garage door opener, a blind-spot monitoring system, a navigation system and an 11-speaker Meridian audio system.

The HSE Dynamic gets an adaptive suspension, distinctive exterior styling details, front sport seats, textured aluminum trim and illuminated kick plates.

The top-of-the-line Autobiography model includes 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, cornering lights, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, parallel parking assist, 14-way power front seats with massage, extended leather trim, climate-controlled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view camera system, and a 17-speaker Meridian audio system.

As you'd expect from a Range Rover, the Evoque has a long list of option packages, such as the SE Tech package that includes automatic xenon headlights, foglights, automatic high beams, keyless entry and ignition, and a hands-free power tailgate. SE Premium models can be had with an InControl Touch Pro package that includes a navigation system and the 11-speaker Meridian audio system, plus a Driver Assistance package that groups a blind-spot monitoring system with automatic high beams and a universal garage-door opener. All models can be had with a Cold Climate Convenience package that adds heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and heated windshield. Stand-alone options include satellite and HD radio and a built-in Wi-Fi hot spot.

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. Every Range Rover Evoque comes with Land Rover's Terrain Response system, which provides selectable settings for specific road and trail conditions. Also included are hill start assist and hill descent control systems.

EPA fuel economy estimates are 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) for the four-door hatchback and coupe, and the convertible comes in at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway), which are better than average numbers for a gas-powered small luxury crossover.

Such superior fuel economy comes at the expense of performance, though. At our test track, the relatively heavy and underpowered Evoque took 7.2 seconds to make the sprint from zero to 60 mph, which is a bit slower than average.

Driving

On the road, the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides performance that can best be described as passable, as there's just not enough power for this heavyweight package. Acceleration from a stop is rather lackluster at first, though it does build noticeably once the engine speed increases. The nine-speed automatic delivers smooth shifts, but its hesitation to downshift when your right foot calls for more power in passing or merging situations can be a bit unnerving.

Just as it promises, the personal-size Evoque feels decidedly more agile than its larger siblings. Responsive steering and the standard suspension deliver above-average handling, although the ride quality is on the firm side, much like in the Porsche Macan. The clever Terrain Response system gives this citified crossover rather remarkable abilities when the traction is a challenge, and programmed modes for a wide variety of conditions including grass/gravel/snow and mud/ruts make the Range Rover Evoque as good riding the range as it is driving to dinner.

Interior

Step inside the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, and you'll find a passenger cabin that looks great but is really meant for two people, not five. Front seats offer good comfort and support, and the heated and ventilated versions are a boon in climate extremes. The rear seats are another matter entirely, however, as the sloping roofline reduces headroom dramatically. Getting in and out of that backseat can also be a challenge, especially in the two-door coupe and convertible models. Finally, the narrow side and rear windows conspire to impede visibility, making the available 360-degree camera system a valuable tool for maneuvering in tight quarters.

The Range Rover Evoque's stylish exterior is carried over inside the cabin with a sleek, logical control layout and quality materials throughout. The good-sized 8-inch touchscreen in the center of the dash looks great, but it can be a little slow to respond to inputs compared to competing systems. The convertible's new 10.2-inch display is a big improvement thanks to both its larger screen and its greater computing power. The infotainment system's InControl Apps suite that allows apps on a connected smartphone to be accessed from the in-dash touchscreen is another plus, as are the remote control features that allow you to lock and unlock doors, start the engine and adjust the climate control from your smartphone's screen.

Last but not least is the Evoque's cargo capacity, which is diminished due to that down-swept roofline. The four-door hatchback offers just 20.3 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats and 51 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down. While these numbers are suitable for adventure getaways for two people, they fall short compared to the cargo holds offered by compact crossover competitors such as the BMW X3.

Ad
2018 Evoque
SE, SE Premium, Landmark Edition, HSE, HSE Dynamic 237 HP, HSE Dynamic 286 HP, Autobiography 237 HP and Autobiography 286 HP

msrp 

$41,800
starting price
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

5(14%)
4(42%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(44%)
2.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Really Love My RR!!!
Emily,03/03/2018
SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I read another review the really throws this RR under the bus. To be honest, there are a few quirks that need to be ironed out, but in general I LOVE my SUV. It feels so solid and stable when you drive it, I do not worry about safety at all. I live in a cold climate and heated seats are a must, but having a heated steering wheel and heated windshield - OMG! Love. Can't live without. It's true the app for the remote starts is pretty much junk, if they could work on that or offer an alternate remote start - it would go a long way. Do my tires lose air, yep. But that is very common in cold climates with this type of wheel. Just pop into the dealer - they will fix it. If the brakes get a little salt in them, they are quite squeaky and howly - again very common for colder climates albeit in super annoying. In the last few sentences, I've told you all my complaints. That's it. (Except that it does not have a garage door opener in the mirror and also does not pop up text messages on the monitor - 3rd world problems.) This SUV is the perfect height off the ground. Not too low, not too high. Friends with arthritis cannot say enough about the ease of access. Winter driving? Does anyone compare? It was awesome. Easy. Safe. I would not have a problem lettting my kids drive the RR in a snow storm! The 11 speaker Meridian sound system is amazing. The back row seat are FULL SIZE! Not a little kiddy bench. Full size means a little bit less leg room, but just pull the front seat up. My 2 boys, both over 6 feet tall, sit tandem all the time w/o complaints. Plus the back seats are heated! Cargo is limited, but still more space than a car. You feel like you are driving a car and not a school bus. I really appreciate that because 90% of the time it is just me in the car. I really can't say enough about my RR. It was my first RR and I have been pleasant surprised. I guess I thought it was a glorified name, but I was wrong!
Never again. Buyer beware.
Rick Pappas,03/28/2019
SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This car has been in the dealer more days then I’ve actually owned it. It seems Land Rover dealers fight you every step of the way until you threaten legal action. I’ve never owned such an unreliable car, ever. And I’ve had a lot of cars. Eventually the engine seized on me last month in my 17 Evoque. It was in the dealer for 6 weeks and Land Rover was initially fighting me saying it was something I did to cause it, like not maintaining it. Which is completely not true. Had to get a lawyer. The car was under full warranty still. They wound up replacing the entire engine. It cost Land Rover corporate $15k in repairs, as that’s what the dealer was reimbursed by them.
Shame on Land Rover
Rick,01/07/2018
SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
10 months owned, only 4500 miles, wife does not feel safe transporting grand children to nursery school, truly hates This vehicle. The ‘remote start’ feature is not on the key, ‘remote start’ Only works by iPhone app, has only a 25 percent reliability, and when it does start it does not turn on the climate control; so the vehicle is hot on warm days but more uncomfortably, it is very cold on cold days. A premium ‘cloth’ seat package would be helpful. The seat belts are difficult to reach between the seat and the door; also they are very difficult to get down to the latch/receptacle between the center console and the seat. There is a bright metal strip along the dashboard that reflects sun into the eyes of the front passenger. The tires need to be refilled every 60 days, the wheels are easily damaged due to a poor choice of tires, those wheels will collect snow/ice and will cause a very unsafe ‘bounce’ at 25 mph as they rotate out of balance. Shopping packages and contents will fall out of the vehicle as the lift gate opens. Front brakes are making a medium-pitched ‘howl’ sound, or is it from the back brakes? The value of this 2017 Land Rover Evoque has dropped $14,000 after only 4480 miles on the odometer. Have been asking Land Rover for help pleasantly, do not want to be put on a “forum” to evaluate future Land Rover vehicles, would like to receive a proper response from Land Rover … WTF !! Where is the customer service? “Happy Wife Happy Life” is not working here. Update: Two visits back to salesperson, three service department visits ( loaner car given), at least 40 Emails and verbal communications with Land Rover Corporate about the continued problems ... Then, the wonderful and persistent “customer care representative” from Land Rover corporate” made good. A total of 15 months passed … received a call from the Land Rover dealership General Manager, had a brief discussion to confirm the dissatisfaction and unresolved problems with the 2017 Evoque vehicle, two weeks later a refund check was issued less a prorated use cost (which was reasonable). The vehicle was turned back to that Dealer and the check was received. The “experience” has come to an end. .
Still Love My Evoque after 31 months!
KarenKey,03/08/2018
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Great gas mileage, performance, and minimal maintenance. One significant issue.....windshield began leaking and soaked inside of car recently. Since it had been leaking for a long time undetected and with days, weeks of rain, water was everywhere inside. Dealership acknowledged Evoque and Discovery model windshield seals were failing. However, wasn’t considered a recall issue because it wasn’t 100% of vehicles. Windshields were back ordered though. Hmm...... Issue was resolved under warranty and dealership completely dried it out and cleaned to resolve mold and mildew issues.
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Overview

The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Evoque Convertible, Range Rover Evoque SUV. Available styles include SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium is priced between $29,494 and$38,865 with odometer readings between 14450 and48008 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE is priced between $32,490 and$32,690 with odometer readings between 33016 and43010 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE is priced between $27,980 and$30,998 with odometer readings between 29963 and42514 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2017 Range Rover Evoques listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,980 and mileage as low as 14450 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

Can't find a used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,988.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,140.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,416.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover Evoque lease specials

Related Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles