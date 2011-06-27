Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Consumer Reviews

Lemon ken duff , 04/04/2016 Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful Bought December 2014, nothing but trouble. In and out of repair shop 8 times, last time they replaced the whole engine. Asked for replacement and was denied. Ended up suing them, took 3 years, and won case. Found out thru case all the parts they replaced, including engine, was used parts. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do not buy!! Mrs. M , 09/11/2016 Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought the Evoque in a bit of a hurry because we were moving to the mountains and I needed a four wheel drive. I am so sorry that I didn't do any research! I hope these reviews save someone else. We bought the Evoque used with 20,000 miles and a 50,000 warranty thank God. Long story short...at 36,000 miles it had to have front and rear brakes replaced, a new battery and then after I had had it home only ONE week I also had the gear box fault another reviewer mentioned. It had to be towed!! Thankfully I was not in traffic like the other reviewer!! They said they can't get the part for a month, I still don't have it back. I am really in disbelief over the whole thing. I thought Land Rover was a good brand. I see them everywhere!!?? So if I ever get it back, I am getting rid of it right away of course and at a BIG LOSS! Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

I expected so much more! Lynn C , 10/01/2015 Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 62 of 66 people found this review helpful First the good: This is a great looking car and there are so few on the road I feel special driving it. Also, it handles quite well in snow and ice. The bad: It's small, you can't close the trunk from the inside of the car, the navigation system is horrible (I've been routed to dead ends more times than I care to recall), the front seats have no lumbar support, the rear window is way too small and the transmission is jerky. The front console is too small and there are too many controls on the steering wheel that could adversely affect driving. The ugly: New front and rear brakes and tires required after only 25k miles! Cost of routine maintenance is ridiculous, and the excessive number of software updates required is unheard of and take FOREVER. Unless you like spending time at the service center and wasting money, move on to something else. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hands Down Safest SUV Melissa , 10/19/2015 Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I leased a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (Pure plus with options) in February 2015. It had some software issues during the first month (key was locked inside vehicle so that was an issue that needed to be addressed early on) but the dealership was very accommodating. I never had an issue with the Evoque after that. I do find that a bigger engine would be better because it is a big sluggish to take off. It handled the road very well and it was a very smooth ride as well. It had very good gas mileage especially on long drives. Entertainment system is great! ****The most important thing that I will tell you is that 2 weeks ago, this truck was involved in a rollover accident and it was considered a total loss. Injuries to myself and the driver were very minimal as we walked away from the scene with minor injuries (cuts and scratches). For that very reason, I am going to get another one. I deem this to be a very safe vehicle. Don't take for granted the safety features in the truck. They work! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse