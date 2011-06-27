Estimated values
2017 Kia Sedona SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,650
|$22,573
|$25,725
|Clean
|$19,192
|$22,049
|$25,095
|Average
|$18,277
|$21,001
|$23,836
|Rough
|$17,362
|$19,952
|$22,577
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,503
|$15,511
|$17,678
|Clean
|$13,189
|$15,151
|$17,245
|Average
|$12,560
|$14,431
|$16,380
|Rough
|$11,931
|$13,710
|$15,515
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sedona SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,618
|$20,239
|$23,065
|Clean
|$17,208
|$19,769
|$22,500
|Average
|$16,387
|$18,829
|$21,371
|Rough
|$15,567
|$17,889
|$20,242
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,260
|$16,382
|$18,669
|Clean
|$13,928
|$16,001
|$18,212
|Average
|$13,264
|$15,241
|$17,298
|Rough
|$12,600
|$14,480
|$16,384
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,222
|$18,636
|$21,238
|Clean
|$15,844
|$18,203
|$20,718
|Average
|$15,089
|$17,337
|$19,679
|Rough
|$14,333
|$16,472
|$18,639