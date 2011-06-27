Used 2003 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews
Good Running Car
This has been a great car. I bought it used in 2006 and it now has 130000 miles and is still running great. I'm on the second timing belt, and replaced the clutch at 120000. I try to keep up on the scheduled maintenance, and this car has never left me stranded. I will drive it until it falls apart.
Great car for budget minded people
Bought new in 03 For $9888. The price was great but the car was fair. I bought it bare with no power. I thought having no power would mean no expenses, wrong I was. The door handle passengers side broke off in my wife's hand at 11k, by 35k all door handles had been replaced and at time I sold it at 144k all but drivers handle worked. Several repairs were made to this car and transmission was replaced twice, at 68k and 122k. Seats were uncomfortable and suspension was terrible and noisy
Good no frills putter
Great car if you need a get around vehicle..bought my 03' back in 07'. Had around 48k miles back then..Now sitting at around 125. Worst thing that's happened is a A/C line sprung a leak..no biggy..On my second timing belt..did the water pump, tensioner and pulley on the second one..lasted 120k no problems just didn't wanna chance it this next 60k. It dent's easily and the paint quality is mediocre,clearcoat sucks..the door locks have an attitude sometimes but that didn't start until the 10 yr/100k warranty was up..its an old car that's taken a fair beating..Engine still runs smooth like new. Doesn't leak a drop. I have faith this car will last another 100k if I keep it up as I have.
Fine Piece of Machinery
I took over ownership of the car at 17000 miles from my Dad. Currently it has over 92000 miles on it and runs like new.Fuel economy is great.I live in Chicago currently and consistently return over 30mpg in heavy traffic and lots of urban driving.Open road and under less stressful conditions at my previous residence I was consistently returning 36-41 depending on the situation.Kia has the stigma of being cheap but I assure this car is not cheap.It performs very well and I have spent nothing on maintenance except for the usual things like oil changes.The only thing special I do with it is that I use a product called engine restore after each oil change.Kia has done a great job.
2003 Kia Rio
I have had this car for 4 years now and have had no issues with it. It has been very reliable, although a little small and not a lot of power. The fuel economy is great, I spend about $40.00/month driving it when gas prices are lower and about $60.00 per month in the summer season. The only thing that has ticked me off is that the paint on mine has started to chip off the door handles and the clear coat is coming off, not sure if this is a defect that only I have had issues with.
