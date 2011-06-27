Estimated values
2003 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$664
|$1,320
|$1,667
|Clean
|$587
|$1,170
|$1,480
|Average
|$433
|$870
|$1,106
|Rough
|$279
|$570
|$732
Estimated values
2003 Kia Rio Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$820
|$1,531
|$1,907
|Clean
|$725
|$1,357
|$1,693
|Average
|$535
|$1,009
|$1,265
|Rough
|$345
|$661
|$837
Estimated values
2003 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$889
|$1,764
|$2,228
|Clean
|$786
|$1,564
|$1,978
|Average
|$580
|$1,163
|$1,478
|Rough
|$374
|$762
|$978
Estimated values
2003 Kia Rio Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,609
|$2,031
|Clean
|$718
|$1,426
|$1,803
|Average
|$530
|$1,061
|$1,347
|Rough
|$342
|$695
|$892