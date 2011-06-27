Estimated values
2004 Kia Optima LX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$1,967
|$2,190
|Clean
|$1,378
|$1,744
|$1,942
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,296
|$1,445
|Rough
|$661
|$848
|$949
Estimated values
2004 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,473
|$1,933
|$2,182
|Clean
|$1,304
|$1,713
|$1,935
|Average
|$965
|$1,273
|$1,440
|Rough
|$625
|$833
|$945
Estimated values
2004 Kia Optima EX V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,544
|$2,894
|Clean
|$1,679
|$2,255
|$2,566
|Average
|$1,242
|$1,676
|$1,910
|Rough
|$805
|$1,097
|$1,254
Estimated values
2004 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,675
|$2,208
|$2,496
|Clean
|$1,482
|$1,957
|$2,213
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,454
|$1,647
|Rough
|$711
|$952
|$1,082
Estimated values
2004 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,474
|$2,799
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,192
|$2,481
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,629
|$1,847
|Rough
|$795
|$1,066
|$1,213