2023 Kia Carnival LX Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Carnival
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 MPG
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 MPG
Combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower290 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Dual fuel injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,334 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length203.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors89.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.5 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base121.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity145.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Curb weight4,376 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Maximum payload1,334 lbs.
Gross weight5,710 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Chroma Blue
  • Panthera Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Silky Silver
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Front hip room59.8 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Interior Options
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Net +$50
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Carpeted Floor Mats +$200
Interior Light Kit +$450
Cargo Mat +$95
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,500
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch +$575
Illuminated Door Sill Plates +$310
Wheel Locks +$60
Mud Guards +$115
Bumper Applique, Textured +$75
Paint Protection Package +$200
