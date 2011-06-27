  1. Home
Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,475
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,475
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,475
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,475
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3071 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure31.3 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,475
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,475
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,475
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
