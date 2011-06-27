Used 2008 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews

Great for the first 5 yrs Erika , 02/05/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 156 of 157 people found this review helpful My husband and i bought this jeep brand new in 8/2008, we paid it off 2yrs ago and when we paid it off we looked up the value on it which ended up being much less than we thought:( The jeep drove great at first, it has a great handle, turns eaisly. Good looking body style. But after 5 yrs the car started hesitating and as we were at a red light the car almost always wants to shut off. Well fast forward 8 yrs later... 2 major brake repair, jeep sounds awful super loud and now needs major repair. Basicly a great car for a few years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Seven year switch T Wolf , 08/24/2015 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 143 of 144 people found this review helpful My 2008 Compass was purchased new and now has about 78k miles. In the winter months it won't take gas.... In the deep freeze I have to slowly drip gas into my tank. Takes me 20 mins to get enough gas to get me to work. In the spring/summer is fine. Now my engine is slamming around. My husband says I have a broken manifold. It is paid in full, I hate to sell, but what else can I do? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect Small SUV jammy2 , 07/10/2014 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 142 of 144 people found this review helpful Love this Jeep!! Its everything I wanted in a SUV. I went from an Olds Alero to this jeep and couldn't be happier. My kids have so much more room to stretch out in. Have had the Jeep for 3 years now and have had to get the front end overhauled and new tires. Only have 127900km's on it. Still in love with my Jeep. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car Clint , 09/17/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have 78,000 miles and have had very few problems with my Compass. I have only had to replace I believe the tie rods or whatever goes bad in all of them and the back brake pads. The front pads are still good. I bought a lifetime warranty and have only used it for the tie rods. It drives great, has plenty of room(I am 6'2") and has been very reliable. For a $15000 car it has alot of value. 87,000 miles and still running great. Not a single problem. 92,000 and still a great car. 98,700 and still no problems 102,000 hesitates occasionally when accelerating but otherwise still great and no other problems 111,000 miles 2nd problem, had clock spring replaced in steering 121000 running great Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse