Used 2008 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews
Great for the first 5 yrs
My husband and i bought this jeep brand new in 8/2008, we paid it off 2yrs ago and when we paid it off we looked up the value on it which ended up being much less than we thought:( The jeep drove great at first, it has a great handle, turns eaisly. Good looking body style. But after 5 yrs the car started hesitating and as we were at a red light the car almost always wants to shut off. Well fast forward 8 yrs later... 2 major brake repair, jeep sounds awful super loud and now needs major repair. Basicly a great car for a few years.
Seven year switch
My 2008 Compass was purchased new and now has about 78k miles. In the winter months it won't take gas.... In the deep freeze I have to slowly drip gas into my tank. Takes me 20 mins to get enough gas to get me to work. In the spring/summer is fine. Now my engine is slamming around. My husband says I have a broken manifold. It is paid in full, I hate to sell, but what else can I do?
Perfect Small SUV
Love this Jeep!! Its everything I wanted in a SUV. I went from an Olds Alero to this jeep and couldn't be happier. My kids have so much more room to stretch out in. Have had the Jeep for 3 years now and have had to get the front end overhauled and new tires. Only have 127900km's on it. Still in love with my Jeep.
Great little car
I have 78,000 miles and have had very few problems with my Compass. I have only had to replace I believe the tie rods or whatever goes bad in all of them and the back brake pads. The front pads are still good. I bought a lifetime warranty and have only used it for the tie rods. It drives great, has plenty of room(I am 6'2") and has been very reliable. For a $15000 car it has alot of value. 87,000 miles and still running great. Not a single problem. 92,000 and still a great car. 98,700 and still no problems 102,000 hesitates occasionally when accelerating but otherwise still great and no other problems 111,000 miles 2nd problem, had clock spring replaced in steering 121000 running great
Love this baby Jeep
I bought my Jeep Compass used 2 years ago at 22,000 miles and I'm at about 50,000 now. They didn't give me the option to select the correct model I have, mine is the 2.0L 4-cyl autostick. All I have had to replace so far is brake pads, and I probably need new tires soon. I love this car because I am a tall person (5'10) and it is so spacious I don't feel like I'm compacted into a car. The turn radius is great. The seats are comfortable, even on long 12 hour drives. Perfect for moving because there is so much space when you put the seats down. I dislike the 2.0L engine because the get-up is slow and my gas mileage is about 26mpg highway.
