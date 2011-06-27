Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,474
|$9,929
|$11,388
|Clean
|$6,805
|$9,054
|$10,357
|Average
|$5,465
|$7,305
|$8,295
|Rough
|$4,126
|$5,555
|$6,234
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,681
|$12,741
|$14,566
|Clean
|$8,813
|$11,619
|$13,248
|Average
|$7,079
|$9,374
|$10,611
|Rough
|$5,344
|$7,129
|$7,974
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,006
|$11,021
|$12,798
|Clean
|$7,288
|$10,050
|$11,639
|Average
|$5,854
|$8,108
|$9,322
|Rough
|$4,419
|$6,166
|$7,005
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,867
|$12,651
|$14,866
|Clean
|$8,072
|$11,536
|$13,521
|Average
|$6,483
|$9,307
|$10,829
|Rough
|$4,895
|$7,078
|$8,138