Used 2006 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews
Best Sports Car I've Owned
This Jaguar Racing Green XKR is absolutely the finest and most enjoyable automobile I've ever owned. The exterior styling is gorgeous, the interior stately and rich, and the power truly breath-taking. I cannot imagine any impovement that makes sense for this vehicle. Even the achieved city gas mileage figure is 16.9 mpg - quite a happy surprise. I haven't taken the XKR on an extended highway trip yet, but fully expect to see 25+ mpg. Other than the high cost of entry, and reasonable but steep insurance premiums, this is an exceptional automobile that makes me smile every time I open the driver's door.
Best Used Luxury Convertible for the Money
I've had a few sports cars, and bought a used XK8 with 55K miles just for fun weekend drives. This particular engine (4.2 L V-8 in the 2003 and later XK8s) has turned out to be a reliable and strong and if buying used, you get a lot of bang for the buck. Mine averages over 27 mpg on trips. Cruising at 70 feels like 50, and it's hard not to go faster. The aerodynamics allow a conversation in the cabin at freeway speeds. When the top is up, the inner liner keeps road noise down, and it feels like a coupe. The stereo even sounds great. I don't drive fast, so I can't really comment on handling. I've had quite a few different fun cars, but for the money this is the best driving experience and quality I've found, and I will probably keep this car around for a long time. This car's a real beauty! UPDATE: A friend of mine who owns a Fuel Distribution company suggested I try Premium-ethanol-free gas. The results were amazing. I drove to Seattle and Back (400 miles) MPG was 29.1. This is on a 300 horse V8 from 2006. Have driven this vehicle about 4,000 miles over the past year and it's great fun! Another Update: I still love this car. I let my 87 y/o dad drive it because the last Jaguar he drove was his 1953 XK120 (which he still has). He couldn't believe how well it handled. I'm considering getting a later model XK to add to the collection because I'm hooked on these things.
Superb Car
Recently traded my XJR for an XKR. This car is so much superior and draws far more attention. The styling is timeless and the performance excellent for a touring car of this type. Not as much raw fun as my old TVR but still the best car I've ever owned.
So Far, So Great!
I purchased the XKR for three reasons: the engine, styling; and, because I think its a better looking car then the soon-to-be-introduced XK. Plus, the price is about as right as its going to get as dealers clear them out. The XKR is not really a "sports car" but rather a "sporty" car. It doesn't handle in the same league with my old Porsche 911 but it rides much better-perhaps the best riding car I've ever owned. I deleted the expensive 20 inch chrome plated wheel/tire combo, and replaced with the standard 18 inch tires and wheels,saved $5000 and got a better ride. The interior is beautiful if not particularly roomy. Overall, a great package of power, luxury and character.
Get What You Pay For!
Solid, Hearty and luxurious! I love this Jaguar. Convertible gives plenty of space, loads of leg room with plenty of trunk space and POWER behind the wheel!
