Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series for Sale Near Me

Zumbrota Ford - Zumbrota / Minnesota

Rocking a timeless green exterior and a beige interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This sleek vehicle comes with Beige leather upholstery. Keep the tunes going with features like premium sound system and premium speakers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJGX2241WC019512

Stock: 40085B

Certified Pre-Owned: No