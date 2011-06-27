Estimated values
1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,030
|$6,492
|$7,826
|Clean
|$3,578
|$5,780
|$6,971
|Average
|$2,675
|$4,355
|$5,261
|Rough
|$1,772
|$2,931
|$3,551
Estimated values
1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,312
|$7,205
|$8,770
|Clean
|$3,829
|$6,415
|$7,812
|Average
|$2,862
|$4,834
|$5,896
|Rough
|$1,896
|$3,253
|$3,979