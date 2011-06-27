Estimated values
2015 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,739
|$20,246
|$22,730
|Clean
|$17,168
|$19,583
|$21,954
|Average
|$16,026
|$18,257
|$20,402
|Rough
|$14,884
|$16,931
|$18,850
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,973
|$19,562
|$22,124
|Clean
|$16,426
|$18,922
|$21,369
|Average
|$15,334
|$17,641
|$19,858
|Rough
|$14,241
|$16,360
|$18,347