Used 2004 INFINITI M45 Consumer Reviews
It's going to be a classic
Bought my 2004 brand new right after my BMW 540i came out of the shop, Again. It is an awesome car that is not well known. I took a BMW 530 to task with no problem. No one knows what this "sleeper" can do. Most don't even know what the M45 is. At 70 MPH this car is asking you to please let it go faster. At 100 MPH its asking to please open it up all the way. During that time it feels and handles like a German car and the stereo is going, so pay attention to your driving. If you can't handle or appreciate very fast cars, go get a something else. This one is a dark horse among many wannabes. At today's prices its a steal. They won't be so low for long.
Getaway Car
Car shopping last weekend, drove this with the dealer saleswoamn in the back seat. Impressively fast and nimble for any car, let alone a heavy one, I found it could comfortably double recommended highway exit ramp speeds w/o noticeable oversteer or tire complaint. The silent V8 had real thrust to adjust high-speed handling and accelerate from 100+ mph. As the owner of an '01 M Coupe, I tend to like odd-duck styling. My impression? This car is fun and off beat. (And probably superior to the E-class my father owns - he thinks so.) I was guessing this was what a Tokyo gangster must drive.
A lot of car for the money!
I wanted a Mercedes E500 since I've been driving Mercedes cars three years, but it stickers for $63k with the options I like. I decided to look at the 2003 Infiniti M45. The performance is fantastic! It looks great inside with plenty of new tech equipment and the exterior design is classic and modern. It has 340 hp compared to 302 hp in the Mercedes E500 and $17000 less on the MSRP. WOW!!! I love this car.
So Smooth!
Giant engine thrust and silent cabin, clean understated lines, comfortable appointments and no defects in 5,ooo miles, better than '01 M Coupe, '02 Benz E previously owned. Narrow width and cabin isolation make it good city car, power and wheelbase a fine highway cruiser. At cruise cont. 60mph got 28mpg. Very pleased. Super low price.
AWESOME BABY
I have had three Q45's before the M45 and this was not a step down. The M45 is a truely enjoyable and fun ride. The M45 handles the road and is much more sporty than the flagship Q. The acceleration is mesmerizing. The driver seat encompass the body like a glove. A splendid vehicle. The only negative is the confusing instumentation.
