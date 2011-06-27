Estimated values
2005 INFINITI FX35 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,912
|$4,163
|$4,840
|Clean
|$2,693
|$3,846
|$4,471
|Average
|$2,255
|$3,214
|$3,732
|Rough
|$1,816
|$2,582
|$2,993
Estimated values
2005 INFINITI FX35 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,076
|$4,339
|$5,022
|Clean
|$2,845
|$4,009
|$4,638
|Average
|$2,382
|$3,350
|$3,872
|Rough
|$1,919
|$2,691
|$3,105