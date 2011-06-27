Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

Great Value Vehicle wth good looks and equipment! L Johnson , 09/05/2018 SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Easy to get in and out of, especially for older folks. Wonderful seating 4 people plenty of leg room, rear seat backs recline for rear comfort too. Controls handy, simple, and user friendly, handling is great, easy parking with backup camera. The 2.0 liter engine provides good zip in city driving, Not recommended for speed demons who pass frequently on 2 lane roads. A little underpowered at high speeds, but that helps mileage. The 6 speed tranny works great, has a sport mode that helps a bit for acceleration. Rear cargo mat is handsomely carpeted on one side, flip it over and it becomes a rubber pan so no spills. We live in Minnesota so we need the AWD version. The warranty is the best in the industry! 5 years 60k bumper to bumper and 10 years 100k drivetrain warranty. Styling, value, ride, room and warranty sold us on the Tucson, not too big but not to small. We kept our last Hyundai 10 years on 178,000 miles. never used the warranty but started to have some AC and brake issues at 175,000 so we traded in on anew one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Hyundai Sport, finally a quiet ride. K. Davis , 11/01/2018 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Buy the 2.4L, 4 cylinder. The 1.6L turbo may provide more horsepower, but there is a hesitation in the acceleration that is not present in the 2.4L. Previously owned a Mazda CX5 Touring FWD and a Honda CRV-EX FWD, while both provided a little more cargo room, the road noise was unbearable and the Honda CVT vibration, when stopped was more than annoying. The Tucson is much quieter, hence, more pleasant to drive. The Hyundai Tucson Sport was not ranked in the top 3 Compact SUVs by most reviews but in my opinion, it is underrated. Entry and Exit of the Tucson is easy, headroom and legroom is abundant. The cargo area with back seats in the upright position is sufficient for everyday use. Apple Car Play is standard and removes the need of Navigation purchase. The only thing we wish it had was either a power passenger seat or at least a passenger seat height adjuster. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Value at best! Marc A. , 07/22/2018 SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 72 of 75 people found this review helpful I'm a researching kind of person before making any large purchase decisions. I believe in quality and value. To top it off I work for Honda at a manufacturing plant! I compared this Tucson to the HR-V and CRV. First my wife had to have leather! I had to have reliability. To get leather in the HRV you have to pick the Top of the line EXL with Navi. The one I liked was was over $26,000 as test driven. The Tucson, a bigger vehicle and actually more comfort options I only paid $24000 after incentives. Honda had none and even as an employee I had no incentive. The ride of the Tucson was better, the interior and exterior design was superior. The ride of the Tucson was much better too. I'm a 225 lb. man and getting out of the Tucson was much more comfortable. The interior noise was less in the Tucson and the audio sound with the Infinity Sound in the Tucson way outdid the HRV. So I know that Honda has a better resale over time but I keep my vehicles until they are ready to be scrapped. Top it off I get a 100,000 mile 10yr powertrain warranty, three years app remote start and 5yr bumper to bumper the value of the Tucson is superior with my situation. By the way my research also showed the 2018 Tucson he the best initial quality award from JD Powers. This beat the Honda hands down! Remember, I work for Honda too! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

This car is great Kevin , 07/09/2018 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Rented this car for a long trip. Liked it so much a week later I went to local dealership and bought a brand new one. The kids love the room and it has everything I could want in a suv Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value