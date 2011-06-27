Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,165
|$17,612
|$20,391
|Clean
|$14,843
|$17,233
|$19,943
|Average
|$14,198
|$16,475
|$19,045
|Rough
|$13,552
|$15,717
|$18,148
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,272
|$16,637
|$19,324
|Clean
|$13,968
|$16,279
|$18,899
|Average
|$13,361
|$15,563
|$18,048
|Rough
|$12,754
|$14,847
|$17,198
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,050
|$17,467
|$20,212
|Clean
|$14,730
|$17,091
|$19,768
|Average
|$14,089
|$16,340
|$18,878
|Rough
|$13,449
|$15,588
|$17,988
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,906
|$15,099
|$17,589
|Clean
|$12,631
|$14,774
|$17,202
|Average
|$12,082
|$14,124
|$16,428
|Rough
|$11,533
|$13,475
|$15,654
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,303
|$19,509
|$22,017
|Clean
|$16,935
|$19,089
|$21,532
|Average
|$16,199
|$18,250
|$20,563
|Rough
|$15,462
|$17,410
|$19,594
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,221
|$20,545
|$23,186
|Clean
|$17,834
|$20,103
|$22,676
|Average
|$17,058
|$19,219
|$21,656
|Rough
|$16,283
|$18,335
|$20,635
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,338
|$16,687
|$19,356
|Clean
|$14,033
|$16,328
|$18,930
|Average
|$13,423
|$15,610
|$18,078
|Rough
|$12,813
|$14,892
|$17,226
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,599
|$15,877
|$18,462
|Clean
|$13,310
|$15,535
|$18,056
|Average
|$12,732
|$14,852
|$17,244
|Rough
|$12,153
|$14,169
|$16,431
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,129
|$17,553
|$20,307
|Clean
|$14,807
|$17,175
|$19,860
|Average
|$14,163
|$16,420
|$18,966
|Rough
|$13,520
|$15,665
|$18,072
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,679
|$15,963
|$18,558
|Clean
|$13,388
|$15,620
|$18,150
|Average
|$12,806
|$14,933
|$17,333
|Rough
|$12,224
|$14,246
|$16,516
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,052
|$18,573
|$21,436
|Clean
|$15,710
|$18,173
|$20,965
|Average
|$15,027
|$17,374
|$20,021
|Rough
|$14,344
|$16,575
|$19,078
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,923
|$18,389
|$21,189
|Clean
|$15,584
|$17,993
|$20,722
|Average
|$14,907
|$17,202
|$19,790
|Rough
|$14,230
|$16,410
|$18,857