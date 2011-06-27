  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,165$17,612$20,391
Clean$14,843$17,233$19,943
Average$14,198$16,475$19,045
Rough$13,552$15,717$18,148
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,272$16,637$19,324
Clean$13,968$16,279$18,899
Average$13,361$15,563$18,048
Rough$12,754$14,847$17,198
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,050$17,467$20,212
Clean$14,730$17,091$19,768
Average$14,089$16,340$18,878
Rough$13,449$15,588$17,988
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,906$15,099$17,589
Clean$12,631$14,774$17,202
Average$12,082$14,124$16,428
Rough$11,533$13,475$15,654
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,303$19,509$22,017
Clean$16,935$19,089$21,532
Average$16,199$18,250$20,563
Rough$15,462$17,410$19,594
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,221$20,545$23,186
Clean$17,834$20,103$22,676
Average$17,058$19,219$21,656
Rough$16,283$18,335$20,635
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,338$16,687$19,356
Clean$14,033$16,328$18,930
Average$13,423$15,610$18,078
Rough$12,813$14,892$17,226
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,599$15,877$18,462
Clean$13,310$15,535$18,056
Average$12,732$14,852$17,244
Rough$12,153$14,169$16,431
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,129$17,553$20,307
Clean$14,807$17,175$19,860
Average$14,163$16,420$18,966
Rough$13,520$15,665$18,072
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,679$15,963$18,558
Clean$13,388$15,620$18,150
Average$12,806$14,933$17,333
Rough$12,224$14,246$16,516
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,052$18,573$21,436
Clean$15,710$18,173$20,965
Average$15,027$17,374$20,021
Rough$14,344$16,575$19,078
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,923$18,389$21,189
Clean$15,584$17,993$20,722
Average$14,907$17,202$19,790
Rough$14,230$16,410$18,857
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,631 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,774 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,631 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,774 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,631 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,774 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $11,533 to $17,589, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.