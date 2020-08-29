Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

438 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cooper Countryman Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 438 listings
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Gray
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    115,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $2,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman in Red
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

    54,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,400

    $1,593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Silver
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    76,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $4,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in White
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    66,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    $4,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

    82,117 miles

    $11,268

    $3,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Black
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    60,283 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,499

    $1,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman in Light Blue
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

    81,689 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,999

    $1,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    89,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,897

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Light Blue
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    72,110 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,750

    $1,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Dark Green
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    88,124 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,991

    $833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman in Black
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

    45,167 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Dark Green
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    81,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Light Blue
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    71,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman in White
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

    75,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,086

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    72,686 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,990

    $1,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Red
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    37,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,950

    $1,413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

    90,971 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,700

    $343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman in Black
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

    44,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,500

    $219 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper Countryman searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 438 listings
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Countryman
  4. Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Countryman

Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper Countryman
Overall Consumer Rating
3.39 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (22%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 2
    (33%)
My experience so far with my 2014 Countryman S
Dan Lopes,11/21/2015
S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I'd been wanting a mini since driving one when I was a teenager back I the 70's. I wanted something big enough to carry my drums around so the Countryman seemed like a good balance of performance and practicality. I've had sporty cars before but I've been very happy with the Countryman. That's not to say there isn't any room for improvement. The visibility out of the back isn't great and one of the first things I did I was add a backup camera. Love it... It should be standard equipment on all modern cars. I've put about 14,000 miles on it so far and hasn't been in the shop for anything. The ride is ok with the Countryman but hitting a pothole or rut in the road will rattle your teeth. I know any performance vehicles ride is similar and I'll probably not go with the run flat tires when the time comes to replace them. The instrumentation isn't intuitive and takes a while to figure out, but wasn't a deal breaker for me. It provides info on every part of the car and will let you know if something isn't shut,tire pressure low, gas getting low and how far you can go with the gas you have, it even will let you know when the car needs regular servicing. I've had the mini now for about 2 years. The car has been my daily driver and has been dependable. The only problem that came up is the sensors on the wheels came on for the right front tire to inform me that the tire pressure was low. I'm still using the run flat tires that came with the car and the ride is still very rough when driving a bumpy road. Still have plenty of rubber left on tires but going to put on regular performance tires in a few more months. Update Still problem free. Only in the shop for scheduled maintenance. The rubber on the run flats still good so I'm putting off replacing those for a while longer. Car starts right up every time I push the ignition button and runs smoothly. Update 5/18 It will be 4 years in August, that I first drove off the lot. Outside of regular scheduled maintenance the Mini Countryman has been problem free. The ride can be a little rough going over ruts and potholes, but that’s the trade off I guess to achieve the handling that you get with the mini. I’m at 49,000 miles now. It’s my daily driver, and still loving it. Update 5/20 Getting close to 80,000 on the odometer now. Replaced tires..... started getting engine light warnings... had it checked out.... fuel injectors were clogged. Didn’t like the dealer quote to replace them so shopped around and found a local reputable auto shop that replaced them for much less. The mini continues to run strong and smooth
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
MINI
Cooper Countryman
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related MINI Cooper Countryman info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings