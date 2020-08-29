Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me
- 115,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900$2,838 Below Market
- 54,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,400$1,593 Below Market
- 76,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$4,231 Below Market
- 66,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$4,563 Below Market
- 82,117 miles
$11,268$3,933 Below Market
- 60,283 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,499$1,947 Below Market
- 81,689 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,999$1,318 Below Market
- 89,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,897$2,049 Below Market
- 72,110 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,750$1,849 Below Market
- 88,124 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,991$833 Below Market
- 45,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$967 Below Market
- 81,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$951 Below Market
- 71,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,618 Below Market
- 75,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,086
- 72,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,990$1,005 Below Market
- 37,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,950$1,413 Below Market
- 90,971 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,700$343 Below Market
- 44,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500$219 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Countryman
Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper Countryman
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.39 Reviews
Report abuse
Dan Lopes,11/21/2015
S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I'd been wanting a mini since driving one when I was a teenager back I the 70's. I wanted something big enough to carry my drums around so the Countryman seemed like a good balance of performance and practicality. I've had sporty cars before but I've been very happy with the Countryman. That's not to say there isn't any room for improvement. The visibility out of the back isn't great and one of the first things I did I was add a backup camera. Love it... It should be standard equipment on all modern cars. I've put about 14,000 miles on it so far and hasn't been in the shop for anything. The ride is ok with the Countryman but hitting a pothole or rut in the road will rattle your teeth. I know any performance vehicles ride is similar and I'll probably not go with the run flat tires when the time comes to replace them. The instrumentation isn't intuitive and takes a while to figure out, but wasn't a deal breaker for me. It provides info on every part of the car and will let you know if something isn't shut,tire pressure low, gas getting low and how far you can go with the gas you have, it even will let you know when the car needs regular servicing. I've had the mini now for about 2 years. The car has been my daily driver and has been dependable. The only problem that came up is the sensors on the wheels came on for the right front tire to inform me that the tire pressure was low. I'm still using the run flat tires that came with the car and the ride is still very rough when driving a bumpy road. Still have plenty of rubber left on tires but going to put on regular performance tires in a few more months. Update Still problem free. Only in the shop for scheduled maintenance. The rubber on the run flats still good so I'm putting off replacing those for a while longer. Car starts right up every time I push the ignition button and runs smoothly. Update 5/18 It will be 4 years in August, that I first drove off the lot. Outside of regular scheduled maintenance the Mini Countryman has been problem free. The ride can be a little rough going over ruts and potholes, but that’s the trade off I guess to achieve the handling that you get with the mini. I’m at 49,000 miles now. It’s my daily driver, and still loving it. Update 5/20 Getting close to 80,000 on the odometer now. Replaced tires..... started getting engine light warnings... had it checked out.... fuel injectors were clogged. Didn’t like the dealer quote to replace them so shopped around and found a local reputable auto shop that replaced them for much less. The mini continues to run strong and smooth
