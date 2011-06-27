Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Happy

Jerry Berger, 07/28/2017
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased the vehicle as a certified used car from a Hyundai dealership. Own it two weeks and have put on 1,000 miles. I will purchase snow tires for the winter months. While this car is great - I wished it was AWD for peace of mind.

5.0 R-Spec Great touring car

Skip, 08/14/2018
5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I have driven domestics for 40 years, this is my first import and I am very impressed with the Korean build quality, V8 performance, and warranty.

Awesome Car

Larry B Green, 06/17/2017
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Compare Price,Mileage,Appearence and Ride Quality to other Luxury Cars. This Car is Loaded with All The Bells and Whistles. It has an Excellent Ride, Handles Well and has an Awesome Look. Simply Beautiful !!!

Nice car for the money

Tom, 09/29/2015
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Purchased mine in July 2014 Nice car now has 18000 miles with no issues however the cost of car vs what options are in it ,think it a bit short for being the basic model probably could have purchased a fully loaded Chrysler 300 with all options otherwise it's a nice car

my New Genesis 2014

200sowner, 07/14/2014
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
picked up car 2 weeks ago New,after driving and putting on about 400 miles found some areas disappointing . Contrary to what is on you tube from motor week, car and driver etc etc. yes car in quite if your stopped at a light or slow moving traffic. Surprised at the road noise level inside the cabin traded in a Chrysler200 (2011) S model which was much more Quite . Engine noise is Quite as well as wind noise, BUT that road noise is a killer Don't know if its the tires or what ???

