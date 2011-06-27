Estimated values
2001 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,453
|$2,800
|Clean
|$1,598
|$2,174
|$2,484
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,618
|$1,854
|Rough
|$762
|$1,062
|$1,224
Estimated values
2001 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,574
|$2,312
|$2,710
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,050
|$2,405
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,525
|$1,795
|Rough
|$663
|$1,001
|$1,184
Estimated values
2001 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$2,531
|$2,901
|Clean
|$1,631
|$2,244
|$2,574
|Average
|$1,205
|$1,670
|$1,921
|Rough
|$778
|$1,096
|$1,268