  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Fit
  4. Used 2008 Honda Fit
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(203)
Appraise this car

2008 Honda Fit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb interior flexibility, nimble handling, generous standard features list, good fuel economy.
  • Awkward driving position, buzzy at high speeds, higher-than-average price.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Honda Fit for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$3,600 - $8,520
Used Fit for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Honda Fit is a triumph of creativity, and proof that desirable cars don't have to be expensive.

Vehicle overview

Meet the car that's leading the way in changing the view Americans have of subcompacts. Of course, rising gas prices have something to do with this change of heart, but the Honda Fit is an excellent little car that proves that "small" doesn't have to equal "chintzy penalty box." When the Fit was introduced last year, dealers struggled to keep the car in stock as demand consistently remained high for this versatile, sporty four-door hatchback. The same will likely hold true for this year, so don't expect to get a significant discount. But rest assured, the 2008 Honda Fit's popularity is well earned.

There are two key components to the Fit that make it so desirable. The first is its lithe, athletic nature, which makes you forget the vehicle you're piloting is a $15,000 small hatchback. The Fit is simply fun to drive, and its 109-horsepower engine is an eager partner to motivate the car's 2,500-pound mass. The second component is its hatchback body style and versatile interior. The four-door Fit can comfortably seat four people and boasts a tremendous amount of storage space. Its nifty backseat folds flat and features a seat bottom that flips up for a variety of different cargo configurations. Of course, the Fit's thrifty fuel economy also aids its cause.

Unfortunately, that thriftiness is somewhat offset by an MSRP that's noticeably higher than those of the Fit's main competitors. The Fit is also an older design -- although in its second year here in North America, it has been sold elsewhere in the world since 2001. (A redesigned model is expected for 2009.) Nevertheless, we still consider the 2008 Honda Fit to be a class leader among a fresh crop of subcompacts that includes the Kia Rio5, Nissan Versa and Scion xD. We were incredibly pleased with a Fit we had in our long-term test fleet, as it proved to be an enjoyable companion for both city jaunts and highway road trips. It certainly changed our opinion of subcompacts.

2008 Honda Fit models

The 2008 Honda Fit is a subcompact four-door hatchback available in two trim levels: Fit and Fit Sport. The base Fit comes standard with 14-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, a fold-flat and flip-up 60/40 rear seat and a four-speaker stereo with CD player. The Fit Sport adds 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, underbody and rear spoilers, keyless entry, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Fit has no factory options.

2008 Highlights

The Honda Fit was all-new last year and receives no changes for 2008.

Performance & mpg

Underneath the hood is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine driving the front wheels. It's capable of 109 hp and 105 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. Sport models with the automatic transmission feature steering-wheel-mounted paddles for sequential shift control. Revised 2008 fuel economy ratings for the Fit are roughly 27 mpg city and 34 mpg highway, with a 1 mpg difference in either direction depending on transmission.

Safety

All 2008 Honda Fits come standard with ventilated front disc brakes and rear drums. ABS is also standard, as are front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Fit earned a five-star (out of five) rating for protection of front passengers in frontal and side crash tests. It received three stars for rear side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fit its highest possible rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side crash protection.

Driving

Like all subcompacts, the 2008 Honda Fit is highly maneuverable and a great urban runabout. Where the Fit rises above the rest is the way that it actually drives. Because of its approximately 2,500-pound curb weight and wonderfully direct steering, the Fit feels light and nimble while cornering. Its light weight also helps provide quick acceleration for this class -- we tested a Fit Sport with a manual transmission going from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds. Although we'd pick the manual, the Fit Sport's available automatic with shift paddles is a decent alternative and a distinctive feature among subcompact economy cars. One of our few complaints with the Fit regards engine noise at highway speeds. Overall, though, the Fit provides about as much fun as you can have in a thrifty little car.

Read our Honda Fit Sport Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The Honda Fit's interior is intelligently designed with a control layout so simple, a caveman could use them (no offense). Although the Fit is coming to the end of its lifecycle, materials quality is near the top of its class and the design is still fresh. Unfortunately, the driver seat is awkwardly set and there's no telescoping steering wheel, making the Fit uncomfortable for many drivers.

More impressive, though, is the car's innovative rear seat and cargo area. By locating the gas tank under the front passenger seat, the rear seat can fold flush to match the low load floor. Doing so provides 41.9 cubic feet of cargo space -- positively huge for a subcompact car. The rear 60/40-split "Magic Seat" features a seat bottom that folds up, allowing additional storage space for bikes, shopping bags or other large items. It also provides a safer place for a dog to sit without getting fur all over the cloth upholstery. For human travelers, the rear seat provides as much space as does the larger Civic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Honda Fit.

5(76%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
203 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 203 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 150,000 mile Fit experience
leebabysimms,12/04/2014
In 7 years, I put 150,000 miles on a new 2008 Honda Fit Sport and just sold it  completing my experience. I found the car to be exceptionally fun to drive, with insane cargo capabilities, and bulletproof reliability. I made so many great memories with this car and smile whenever I see one (in my color) on the road. My intense satisfaction was only dashed when I drove the new 2015 Fit I had planned to replace it with. Immediately, if felt like Honda killed my fun little car and I moved on to another car maker (I replaced with a 2015 Toyota Corolla S Plus).
great little car, still going strong
Dee,02/20/2016
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I brought my '08 Fit Sport used at 10k miles. I love the small foot-print when driving in the urban area, fuel economy, exceptional cargo space, flexible backseat configurations, and most of all - Honda reliability. I've only put 60k on it so far. No major issues (knock on wood) with only synthetic oil changes every 5-6k miles as indicated by the oil meter. Fuel economy is good at around 26mpg around town and 33mpg on hwy. Nevertheless, these are still good numbers even though I've read 40+mpg on some other reviews. I dont know much about car dynamics, but I feel the car steering is precise. 109hp is not excellent, but with manual transmission, it is way much more responsive than automatic transmission when stepping on the throttle (instead of hearing the engine revving, then the power comes in a second or two later). After 7 years of ownership, I've started car hunting again in hope to get a subcompact/compact SUV. However, I have yet found an ideal replacement for my beloved Fit. Until then, I am still a happy Fit owner. Things I like: leather-wrapped steering wheel (you wont get this now unless paying for the top-of-the-line trim model $$) Magic Seat! ergonomic & simple layout for audio controls easy to read odometer & tachometer (love the blue color) Things I dislike: road noise - very pronounced on highways, especially compared to my sister's new 2016 Fit
Over 4 years later, still love it and no problems!
cyanosissaur,01/30/2013
I bought this car new in June 2008 for the price, style, space, and gas mileage. They were hard to get a hold of in my area because of popularity at the time, so I got lucky when mine arrived on a truck that the dealer wasn't expecting. I still love it. Aside from routine maintenance, I've had no problems with the car. That's even after being hit by another driver two separate times, so most of the body has been repaired. I drive from Ohio to Connecticut a lot and don't have a problem on long trips or in the city. Sure, there's road noise, but what do you expect from a compact car for the price? The road noise gets worse as tires wear, so new and well kept tires make a big difference!
2008 Honda Fit Sport 169k BULLETPROOF RELIABILITY
taushamccarthy@yahoo.com,11/18/2015
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
Seats are stiff - that's my only complaint. Like others have said, car is bulletproof reliable, has awesome cargo configurations, and no significant repairs. I have found the original tires to be meager - at best. I had to have them replaced at 40k miles. Brakes done twice, tires twice and that's it. Everything works on the car and the rear cargo seat configurations have been fantastic! I drive it like mad - cross country multiple times, which is when the stiff seats bug me. They don't bother me otherwise. The car is an economy car and mine is a manual, which gets me about 40mpg. I drive the automatic and felt like the manual got much better performance, but I also just like manuals. All my cars have been sticks - this one has a tight gearbox, which took some getting used to - but I have had no issues with the transmission (or anything for that matter). My gf has a 2009 with about the same mileage - it's also a manual. There's very little difference between them drive-wise. Sound is good and I love the USB. The rear seats fold flat or fold upright for better vertical space. I have been surprised what all I can fit into it. I have used it to move multiple times. It handles really well. I'm finished with grad school now and feel like it's time to trade up but I can't find anything that is as solid and fun to drive. All these newer cars seem to have issues OR get crappy gas mileage OR come with a huge monthly payment... so for now, I'll be keeping this one.
See all 203 reviews of the 2008 Honda Fit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
109 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
109 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2008 Honda Fit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Honda Fit

Used 2008 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2008 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Honda Fit?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Honda Fit trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport is priced between $3,600 and$8,520 with odometer readings between 84504 and226258 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Honda Fit Base is priced between $4,900 and$6,494 with odometer readings between 85498 and142505 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Honda Fits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2008 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,600 and mileage as low as 84504 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Honda Fit.

Can't find a used 2008 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Fit for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,807.

Find a used Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,198.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Fit for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,262.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,979.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Honda Fit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Fit lease specials

Related Used 2008 Honda Fit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles