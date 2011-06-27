Vehicle overview

The Honda Fit used to be a no-brainer. Among subcompact cars, there was the Fit and, well, a bunch of other cars that really weren't worth considering unless the dealership gave you a price you couldn't refuse and a lifetime supply of peanut M&Ms. The 2011 Honda Fit itself hasn't changed, but its new competitors have made your shopping decision a lot harder.

First off, it's worth explaining why the Honda Fit continues to be such a transcendent car. Since it debuted in 2007, the Fit has been the quintessential Honda: fun to drive, astonishingly versatile and made well enough to make you forget that you were driving one of the least expensive cars on the road. Its efficient four-cylinder engine means you don't have to buy a hybrid in order to cut down on gas consumption, while its spirited handling gives you a reason to enjoy the drive. "Frugal and fun" might as well be printed on the Fit's business card.

You'll find "functional" on there, too. By relocating the gas tank under the front seats, Honda created a perfectly flat load floor with the rear seats folded down, opening an incredible cargo space of 57 cubic feet. That's more than a Kia Sportage and other compact crossovers offer. The backseat tricks don't end there either, as the rear bench can fold up, leaving a flat, unencumbered space perfect for transporting a dog or perhaps a flat-screen television on Black Friday. Should you need it to actually carry people, the Fit's rear quarters provide more space and comfort than its subcompact rivals and even larger cars.

So why is the 2011 Honda Fit no longer a slam-dunk choice? For many it will be, given its incredible versatility. The new 2011 Ford Fiesta, however, has its own set of standout attributes, including a more comfortable ride, a more efficient engine and a quieter cabin with an upscale feel and high-tech features. The new 2011 Mazda 2 is another fun subcompact to consider, though it lacks the Fiesta's refinement and the Fit's versatility. And even if the Fit is no longer the easy choice it once was, it remains a very good one.