Used 2018 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,305$2,650 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is excited to offer this 2018 Honda Fit Sport. This 2018 Honda Fit comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why spend more money than you have to? This Honda Fit will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Honda Fit. A rare find these days. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H72JM715837
Stock: JM715837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 19,880 milesGreat Deal
$12,889$3,336 Below Market
Gettel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Punta Gorda / Florida
LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Bluetooth Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, Private Appointments, New Engine Air Filter, New Cabin Air Filter, and Multi-Point Inspected -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Honda Fit is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive Multi-Point Inspection *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5G63JM710185
Stock: CR1676Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 18,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,495$2,015 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5G48JM734710
Stock: 734710A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,414 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,499
Legend Autohaus - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H47JM733613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,998$1,227 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Milano Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This wonderfully maintained Honda Fit is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. A vehicle as well-maintained as this Honda Fit almost doesn't need a warranty, but you rest easier knowing it comes covered with the Honda factory warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H95JM711301
Stock: JM711301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,500$1,551 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1573223 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H65JM713586
Stock: c188868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Fit EX-L23,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,594$2,264 Below Market
Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
HONDATRUE CERTIFIED ** LANE WATCH CAMERA ** HEATED SEATS ** BACKUP CAMERA ** LEATHER ** ALLOY WHEELS ** MOONROOF ** CALL NOW AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!! This 2018 Fit is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and has low miles right around 23k!!! Paint looks great, leather interior is super clean, wheels are flawless and runs like new!!! Firestone tires with loads of tread!!! Equipped with 2 keys and owners manual!!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Orange Fury 2018 Honda Fit EX-L FWD CVT 1.5L I4HondaTrue Certified Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * 182 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History31/36 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H99JM700687
Stock: FLB008781A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Fit LX32,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,982$1,362 Below Market
AutoNation Honda East Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Aegean Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H47JM718187
Stock: JM718187
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 20,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,688$814 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Honda Certified! Free CARFAX report! Features: Backup Cam, Leather, Moonroof, Navigation, Warranty, Remote Entry, SiriusXM. Don't just shop for a used Honda Fit anywhere! Get a Certified Honda from Performance Kings Honda in the Kings Automall in Cincinnati!This 2018 Honda Fit EX-L features a Blue exterior and a Black Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Honda Certified Fit EX-L includes Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 36.0 highway, 31.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Honda Certified Pre-Owned means you get the reassurance of a 182 point inspection and certification process, PLUS a 12 month or 12,000 mile limited warranty, AND up to a 7 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty!Contact us to get our below market retail value price on STOCK# JM718307!Contact Performance Kings Honda to schedule a test drive of this 2018 Honda Fit EX-L before it's gone! We'll give you top dollar for your trade! If it runs and drives, we'll offer you cash!Call Performance Kings Honda used cars, in the Kings Automall today at (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive, or stop by at 4521 Kings Water Drive. We'll Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H06JM718307
Stock: JM718307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 26,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,581$1,616 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2018 Honda Fit Sport is proudly offered by EMG Auto Sales This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. You can tell this 2018 Honda Fit has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 26,251mi and appears with a showroom shine. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Fit Sport is the one! EMG Auto has been in business since 1998 with 2 locations and over 300 cars. A family owned business, focused and determined to extend hospitality to all our clients. We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources. Therefore exact Configuration, Color, Certification and Accessories should be used as a guide only and are not guaranteed under any circumstances, for any inaccuracies, claims of losses of any nature. All advertised prices includes all cost to be paid by the consumer, except: Title, Taxes, Registration, License Fees, Insurance, Dealer Prep, Additional Options and include all applicable rebates. Subject to Credit Approval. Every effort is made in order to display accurate and current vehicle information, including Pricing. All vehicles are subjected to prior sale, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting Title and Ownership Confirmation. Inventory is updated daily and subject to change. Not responsible for typographical errors or omissions. To better insure the specific vehicle's availability, call us right away at 732-527-0477 and feel free to ask any questions. EMG-WB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H60JM710935
Stock: 9908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 43,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,900$1,943 Below Market
Limbaugh Toyota - Birmingham / Alabama
This is a 2018 Honda Fit Sport with Lifetime Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5G6XJM703069
Stock: 5815082A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 10,081 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,495
Caron's East End Auto - South Burlington / Vermont
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H09JM709973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,233 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Auto Market - Laurel / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H66JM724404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,881$968 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Car Revolution is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Honda Fit Sport only has 5,095mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Honda Fit treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Honda Fit Sport. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H61JM711544
Stock: 102420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 14,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,844$773 Below Market
West Broad Honda - Richmond / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2018 Honda Fit LX in Orange Fury features: w/Honda Sensing 1.5L I4 FWD CVTCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.See the rest of our inventory at: WestBroadHonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H57JM708719
Stock: 1207032A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 3,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,625
Honda of Clear Lake - League City / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 22902 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H75JM711622
Stock: JM71162P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Fit EX-L3,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,888$732 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Honda Certified! 1-owner, Free CARFAX report! Features: Leather, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Low Miles, Warranty, Remote Entry, SiriusXM. Don't just shop for a used Honda Fit anywhere! Get a Certified Honda from Performance Kings Honda in the Kings Automall in Cincinnati!This 2018 Honda Fit EX-L features a Blue exterior and a Black Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Honda Certified Fit EX-L includes Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Camera, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 36.0 highway, 31.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Honda Certified Pre-Owned means you get the reassurance of a 182 point inspection and certification process, PLUS a 12 month or 12,000 mile limited warranty, AND up to a 7 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty!Contact us to get our below market retail value price on STOCK# JM705874!Contact Performance Kings Honda to schedule a test drive of this 2018 Honda Fit EX-L before it's gone! We'll give you top dollar for your trade! If it runs and drives, we'll offer you cash!Call Performance Kings Honda used cars, in the Kings Automall today at (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive, or stop by at 4521 Kings Water Drive. We'll Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H90JM705874
Stock: JM705874
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Fit Sport9,664 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,781$478 Below Market
Nalley Honda - Union City / Georgia
***CERTIFIED/WARRANTY**, * HONDATRUE CERTIFIED, * HONDA CERTIFIED 12 MONTH / 12,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY, * 7 YEAR / 100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY, * 182 POINT HONDA CERTIFIED INSPECTION, * TWO COMPLIMENTARY OIL CHANGES, * SPORT PACKAGE, * CARFAX ONE OWNER, * CARFAX NO REPORTS OF ACCIDENT OR DAMAGE, * ASK ABOUT HOME DELIVERY OPTIONS, * LOW MILES, 15,000 MILES BELOW MARKET AVERAGE, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 12415 miles below market average!HondaTrue Certified Details: ** Roadside Assistance* 182 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H60JM705234
Stock: JM705234
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Fit searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Fit
- 5(63%)
- 4(11%)
- 3(11%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(7%)
Related Honda Fit info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Fit Orange CA
- Used Honda Fit Tyler TX
- Used Honda Fit Melbourne FL
- Used Honda Insight Charlottesville VA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Chandler AZ
- Used Honda Insight Vancouver WA
- Used Honda Fit Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Clearwater FL
- Used Honda Fit Oakland CA
- Used Honda Insight Silver Spring MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018 Spring TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018 Bradenton FL
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Santa Rosa CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2