Used 2018 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

This 2018 Honda Fit comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why spend more money than you have to? This Honda Fit will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Honda Fit. A rare find these days. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3HGGK5H72JM715837

Stock: JM715837

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020