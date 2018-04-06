Used 2018 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

1,550 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fit Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,550 listings
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in Red
    used

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    13,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,305

    $2,650 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    19,880 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,889

    $3,336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit LX in Silver
    used

    2018 Honda Fit LX

    18,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,495

    $2,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit LX in Red
    used

    2018 Honda Fit LX

    9,414 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,499

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit EX-L in Red
    used

    2018 Honda Fit EX-L

    12,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,998

    $1,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in White
    used

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    20,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $1,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit EX-L in Orange
    certified

    2018 Honda Fit EX-L

    23,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,594

    $2,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit LX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Honda Fit LX

    32,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,982

    $1,362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit EX-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Honda Fit EX-L

    20,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,688

    $814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in Yellow
    used

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    26,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,581

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in White
    used

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    43,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit EX-L in Orange
    used

    2018 Honda Fit EX-L

    10,081 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,495

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in Red
    used

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    7,233 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    5,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,881

    $968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit LX in Orange
    used

    2018 Honda Fit LX

    14,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,844

    $773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in White
    used

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    3,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,625

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit EX-L in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Honda Fit EX-L

    3,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,888

    $732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Fit Sport in Red
    certified

    2018 Honda Fit Sport

    9,664 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,781

    $478 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Fit searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,550 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Fit
  4. Used 2018 Honda Fit

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Fit

Read recent reviews for the Honda Fit
Overall Consumer Rating
4.127 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Just What I Needed
Dan Kim,06/04/2018
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
I needed a relatively inexpensive replacement for a 13 year old Toyota Matrix with 110k miles. I also missed driving a stick. I mainly drive to & from work, so mileage was also a factor. . Possibly my favorite part is that I’m 6-foot-3 & have headroom to spare in this tiny car. I honestly don’t have a single negative thing to say about the Fit. It matched everything I was looking for. Above & beyond the Accent, Versa, Focus, or Corolla - all of which I also test drove.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Fit
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Fit info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings