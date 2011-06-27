I bought my 2010 Fit Sport new and now have almost 80,000 miles on it. It has required zero service other than the Takata airbag recall that hit every other manufacturer as well. Just a change of tires and brake pads at this point. I’ve read a lot of other reviews here and want to specifically address a couple of things. If you have a bad back or bad neck, no car will be comfortable for you. If you want the acceleration of a Ferrari, then buy one, not a car designed to be frugal. I am so happy with my Fit I might drive this car 200,000 to 250,000 miles. It is so well engineered for a small car that I can’t imagine finding anything better. The interior is the only place Einstein’s theory of spacetime is violated because the car truly seems bigger on the inside than it is on the outside. The seats are so well designed it feels as if the car will swallow almost anything. By taking the headrest off the front passenger seat and folding it flat as well, you can even place 8 foot long 2 x 4s diagonally in the car and close the rear hatch. I’ve thrown a tarp in the car and hauled large cacti around, and the fact the rear seats quickly fold completely flat makes it very versatile. Yep, in a strong crosswind this tall car gets blown around a little at highway speeds, but nothing compared to riding a motorcycle in the same conditions. Four adults and a child can ride with plenty of room and comfort all day, five adults could ride for a short while without much complaint. Gas mileage is very good, probably not the best of its class, but not a disappointment. I use the paddle shifters all the time and love them, both for acceleration and going down steep hills to control the speed. Fantastic visibility thanks to all the glass, and you can squeeze it into a parking space 2 feet longer than the car itself if you’re talented. Lots of cupholders. No armrest for the front passenger which I believe also happens in other Honda models. I don’t get it. Drives really well in snow and ice and will get stuck when the snow depth reaches the frame, JUST LIKE ANY AWD or 4 WHEEL DRIVE VEHICLE. The final thing to say? I’m lucky enough that I could afford to drive just about anything on the road. I’m staying with my Fit and will have many $1000s leftover to invest, take a vacation, or save for another day.

