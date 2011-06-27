  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Fit
  4. Used 2010 Honda Fit
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(86)
Appraise this car

2010 Honda Fit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Peerless cabin versatility, excellent passenger space, good fuel economy, nimble handling.
  • Noisy highway ride, base Fit's laggardly acceleration with the automatic.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Honda Fit for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$5,495 - $10,599
Used Fit for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

No budget hatchback can match the 2010 Honda Fit's combination of practicality and performance.

Vehicle overview

"Fit" spelled backwards is almost "tiff," and that's something the 2010 Honda Fit has never had -- a serious squabble with any of its rivals in the affordable compact hatchback segment. The Fit is so clearly the best of its breed that there's nothing to fight over. It has the most versatile interior by far, and its driving dynamics are superior as well. It's rare to find a runaway winner in this age of automotive parity, but the Fit is just that.

Inside is where the Fit really shines. Ergonomics are excellent, and visibility is superb thanks to the Fit's expansive greenhouse. A telescoping steering wheel is standard, and a navigation system is available. There's ample room for adult passengers in both front and back, and as ever, the Fit's backseat -- the "Magic Seat" in Honda-speak -- is uniquely functional. The seatbacks fold down without requiring the rear headrests to be removed, opening up a whopping 57 cubic feet of cargo capacity, enough to rival some compact crossover SUVs. You can also flip the seat cushion up to create a tall cargo area between the first and second rows.

In the engine bay resides a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that has powered the Fit since its 2007 debut. Numerous under-hood modifications were made when the Fit was redesigned last year, though, and the result is a noticeably peppier power delivery. The manual-transmission model is particularly perky, recording a decent 0-60-mph sprint of 8.9 seconds, though the base Fit with the automatic is noticeably slower. And while the Fit's EPA fuel economy estimates (29-31 mpg in combined driving) are slightly disappointing in light of the car's diminutive weight and dimensions, this is still one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road.

The 2010 Honda Fit technically does have some competition. The Nissan Cube can't hold a candle to the Honda's driving dynamics or interior functionality, but its singular styling will doubtless win over some shoppers. The Scion xD and Toyota Yaris would be considered eminently capable economy hatchbacks if the Fit didn't exist. Suzuki's all-wheel-drive SX4 is another contender, but it's held back by lackluster fuel economy. Only the sprightly Ford Fiesta looks set to give the Fit a run for its money, but it won't be available until calendar year 2010. Honda likes to say that its Fit is "go," and we have to agree -- this is the best of the economy hatchback segment.

2010 Honda Fit models

The 2010 Honda Fit is a subcompact four-door hatchback available in two trim levels: base and Sport. Base Fits come standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories and a four-speaker sound system with CD/MP3 player and auxiliary audio input. The Fit Sport adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, lower body extensions, a rear spoiler, cruise control, map lights, a driver armrest and an upgraded audio system with six speakers and a USB port. A navigation system is available, but only on the Sport.

2010 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, the 2010 Honda Fit stands pat.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Honda Fit comes with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 117 horsepower and 106 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. On Fit Sports, the automatic comes with manual shift control via steering-wheel-mounted paddles. Acceleration times vary widely depending on the transmission: The stick shift's good for about 9.5-second sprints to 60 mph, but the base Fit with the automatic requires a snooze-inducing 11.0 seconds.

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined for all Fits with the manual transmission, while the Fit Sport equipped with the automatic is rated at 27/33/30. More conservative shift programming on base models fitted with the automatic yields a superior 28/35/31 rating.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2010 Honda Fit includes antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags, full-length side-curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Fit Sports can be equipped with a stability control system, but curiously, it is only available on models with the navigation system. Braking performance is merely adequate for this segment, as a Fit Sport we tested screeched to a halt from 60 mph in 134 feet.

In government crash testing, the Fit received a perfect five stars for frontal impacts, while in side-impact testing it received five stars for front-passenger protection and four for rear passenger protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fit its top rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side impacts.

Driving

Unlike other subcompacts, the 2010 Honda Fit is actually entertaining to drive. With its 2,500-pound curb weight, sharp steering response and willing (if somewhat boomy) 1.5-liter four, the Fit adds a welcome dose of driving pleasure to the daily commute. Going with the manual transmission takes full advantage of the Fit's engaging personality, though the Fit Sport's available automatic with shift paddles is a viable alternative. The base Fit's automatic saps a goodly amount of pep from the engine, though it delivers the best fuel economy in the lineup. In ordinary driving, the Fit rides firmly, but there's a fair amount of road noise on the highway.

Read our Honda Fit Sport Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The current Fit feels more like a real car than its even more pint-sized predecessor. Taller drivers will be at ease, as the standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel makes for an agreeable driving position. Rear passenger space is quite impressive for a compact hatchback -- two adults can ride in back for an extended trip without complaint. Interior materials are just so-so, but all major controls are clearly labeled and easy to use.

The rear "Magic Seat" can be configured in a variety of ways, and it's a key part of the Fit's appeal. The rear seatbacks fold completely flat at the pull of a lever, and the headrests needn't be removed first. You can also flip up the rear seat cushion to create a tall load area right behind the front seats. The front passenger seat also folds down, creating room for items up to 7 feet, 9 inches in length. Maximum cargo capacity is a scarcely believable 57.3 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Honda Fit.

5(72%)
4(19%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
86 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very comfortable small car that hauls heaps
Russell Betts,03/25/2019
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A)
UPDATE: Still a great car. Edmonds contacted me and asked I update my review of the Honda Fit. We bought it new in 2010 and now in 2020 it still drives and runs as well as the day we drove it off the lot. We have put on a new set of tires over the year and of course gas and oil. Otherwise, completely trouble free. I'm 6'3" and getting in and out of this car is easy. Inside it feels big. Hard to believe it is a small car. Honda did a great job with cabin space. And it hauls heaps of stuff. The folding rear seats are really trick. The ride is sturdy and it handles well. We have the sport model. Acceleration is good enough to accelerate the on ramps to freeway speed but it is not a rocket car. At 70 mph on the freeway there is still enough to get it up to 80 mph to pass. It does not feel under powered on the freeways. I love the ergonomics: cup holders where you want them, controls easy to reach, everything with in good reach and easy to find. Best little car we have ever owned. Ten years later and not a single service issue. Very good quality car.
High value for the price. Perfect for our needs.
ograywolf,02/09/2011
We wanted a roomy, high quality, low cost vehicle, and this is exactly what Honda delivered. I've owned a muscle car, a Vette and the VTEC, and I have to put this little guy up there with them for performance and handling, especially when passing. I did a cross-country trip in it, and actually slept two nights in it at rest stops. It's a small car...likely not as comfortable as our 1996 Explorer...but 14 hour days on the road worked...and the mileage clocked in at 35mpg. Like any Honda, I expect to drive this one for 800,000...and then bequeath it to my heirs in 20 years.
SAFETY IS GOOD
colette51,12/14/2010
I had a head-on accident with a large truck doing 35 to 40 MPH in my 2009 Honda Fit. I came out of the accident with only bruising from the seat belts, and a cracked sternum (breastbone). The air bags worked the way they were supposed to. Family members who saw the actual damage and a friend who saw pics of the car damage are amazed I was not killed in the accident. I am now looking for another Honda Fit. I strongly recommend it for safety, as well as all other categories.
Long term review
Jim C,04/20/2019
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A)
I bought my 2010 Fit Sport new and now have almost 80,000 miles on it. It has required zero service other than the Takata airbag recall that hit every other manufacturer as well. Just a change of tires and brake pads at this point. I’ve read a lot of other reviews here and want to specifically address a couple of things. If you have a bad back or bad neck, no car will be comfortable for you. If you want the acceleration of a Ferrari, then buy one, not a car designed to be frugal. I am so happy with my Fit I might drive this car 200,000 to 250,000 miles. It is so well engineered for a small car that I can’t imagine finding anything better. The interior is the only place Einstein’s theory of spacetime is violated because the car truly seems bigger on the inside than it is on the outside. The seats are so well designed it feels as if the car will swallow almost anything. By taking the headrest off the front passenger seat and folding it flat as well, you can even place 8 foot long 2 x 4s diagonally in the car and close the rear hatch. I’ve thrown a tarp in the car and hauled large cacti around, and the fact the rear seats quickly fold completely flat makes it very versatile. Yep, in a strong crosswind this tall car gets blown around a little at highway speeds, but nothing compared to riding a motorcycle in the same conditions. Four adults and a child can ride with plenty of room and comfort all day, five adults could ride for a short while without much complaint. Gas mileage is very good, probably not the best of its class, but not a disappointment. I use the paddle shifters all the time and love them, both for acceleration and going down steep hills to control the speed. Fantastic visibility thanks to all the glass, and you can squeeze it into a parking space 2 feet longer than the car itself if you’re talented. Lots of cupholders. No armrest for the front passenger which I believe also happens in other Honda models. I don’t get it. Drives really well in snow and ice and will get stuck when the snow depth reaches the frame, JUST LIKE ANY AWD or 4 WHEEL DRIVE VEHICLE. The final thing to say? I’m lucky enough that I could afford to drive just about anything on the road. I’m staying with my Fit and will have many $1000s leftover to invest, take a vacation, or save for another day.
See all 86 reviews of the 2010 Honda Fit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Honda Fit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Honda Fit

Used 2010 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2010 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Honda Fit?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Honda Fit trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Honda Fit Base is priced between $5,495 and$10,599 with odometer readings between 60820 and106493 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Fit Sport is priced between $9,000 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 75789 and75789 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Honda Fits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2010 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,495 and mileage as low as 60820 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Honda Fit.

Can't find a used 2010 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Fit for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,329.

Find a used Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Fit for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,816.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,944.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Honda Fit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Fit lease specials

Related Used 2010 Honda Fit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles