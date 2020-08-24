Used 2008 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,995$1,237 Below Market
Hudson Honda - West New York / New Jersey
SMART WAY TO PRE-OWNED Ever wonder exactly what youre getting when purchasing a used vehicle? Its difficult to know what you're truly getting into when taking on the wheel of a pre-owned vehicle. Luckily, each of our pre-owned vehicles are put through a vigorous 150-point inspection. With the smart way to pre-owned, we include a vehicle history report as well as a title check on every pre-owned vehicle in stock. This way, you know that the vehicle you are purchasing has not been affected by circumstances such as natural disasters (i.e. Hurricane Sandy/Hurricane Katrina), Odometer rollback, Factory Lemon-Law Buyback, Salvage/Rebuilds, Washed Title and road accidents. With the smart way to pre-owned, you and your passengers can feel safe in the seats of your newly-bought, pre-owned vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD376X8S050465
Stock: HH8S050465U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 184,247 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,898$1,590 Below Market
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. Alloy wheel. Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, AM/FM/CD player, with AUX inputs, seating for 5, automatic transmission, with paddle shifters, and tinted windows! We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38698S047068
Stock: 047068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,505 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,900$553 Below Market
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***LOCAL TRADE**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38498S002727
Stock: 002727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,991$535 Below Market
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2008 Honda Fit* (FWD, 5-Speed Automatic, 1.5L I4 SOHC VTEC 16V) with only 54,045 miles (under 5k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front brakes replaced, Front and rear tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * 4D Hatchback * Tidewater Blue Metallic * ABS brakes * Low tire pressure warning.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38448S035635
Stock: UK4174A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 116,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,798$553 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AUTONATION IS A HAGGLE FREE / ONE PRICE DEALERSHIP * * WE OFFER OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT TO ELIMINATE THE STRESS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH PURCHASING AT A DEALERSHIP * * WE WOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU BUY A CAR * * NOT JUST SELL YOU ONE * * GREAT CAR FOR THE MONEY All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD386X8S064333
Stock: 8S064333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 96,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,895$932 Below Market
Vigeant's Auto Sales - Lowell / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD37468S030826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,850$504 Below Market
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle! Visit Lee's Auto Center online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-585-2444 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD37698S008840
Stock: 307619317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,498$390 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!CLEAN CARFAX!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38648S016357
Stock: M016357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 122,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,657$258 Below Market
Gladstone Auto Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38608S023743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,482 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. You can find this 2008 Honda Fit Sport and many others like it at MINI of Las Vegas. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Honda Fit. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD37698S019580
Stock: 8S019580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 86,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
Platinum Motors - Heath / Ohio
Are you in the market for a small, gas efficient vehicle? Well check out this Honda Fit that just arrived at our lot! This vehicle has been well maintained and serviced! This vehicle comes equipped with features such as auxiliary port, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, fog lights, and many more! Give us a call today for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38628S073771
Stock: 13073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 144,483 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,390
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Our good-looking 2008 Honda Fit shown in Blue puts the fun back in functional! Powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder with 109hp blended with a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Manual transmission. You will love the impressive handling and spirited acceleration of this Front Wheel Drive while enjoying earning near 35mpg on the highway. So throw a bike in the back, a friend in the front, and enjoy a fun and practical ride with our Fit! Check out the fog lamps, and over-all peppy appearance of our hatchback. Our Fit brings everything you need into a small space and still feels roomy. Inside, you'll be impressed with cloth seats, a leather steering wheel, power windows/locks, keyless entry, AM/FM/CD/MP3, auxiliary audio input, and more! With fold-down rear seats, it's very functional and adds versatility to your day. Confidence reigns supreme behind the wheel of this Honda with safety features including ABS and plenty of airbags. Our Honda Fit is practical and fun and could be the best decision you'll make this year. See for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD374X8S004715
Stock: 9064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 132,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,989
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda OHare's exclusive listings! This vehicle has all of the right options. All electronic components in working condition. All interior components are in good working order. At AutoNation Honda OHare, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38698S074240
Stock: 8S074240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 128,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,000
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38618S006594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
First Team Subaru Norfolk - Norfolk / Virginia
: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Tidewater Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior, Sport trim. Clean. EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Kelley Blue Book Top 10 New Back-to-School Car, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, JUST TRADED. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels Honda Sport with Tidewater Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 109 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "There are two key components to the Fit that make it so desirable. The first is its lithe, athletic nature. The Fit is simply fun to drive, and its 109-horsepower engine is an eager partner to motivate the car's 2,500-pound mass. The second component is its hatchback body style and versatile interior." -Edmunds.com. Consumer Guide Recommended Car. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38658S046578
Stock: N21008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 189,447 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Bethany Auto Sales - Fayetteville / North Carolina
2008 Honda Fit Sport; the Fit looks, runs and drives great. It is extra clean and is a good deal. The vehicle has a lot of good features. Call us at 910-487-0902 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD37658S001576
Stock: 001576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,520
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blue 2008 Honda Fit Sport 5-Speed Automatic FWD 1.5L I4 SOHC VTEC 16VOdometer is 37543 miles below market average! 27/33 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD38648S021106
Stock: HCLB016301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 186,364 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,699
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD386X8S000874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Fit searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Fit
- 5(76%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(0%)
- 1(0%)
Related Honda Fit info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Fit Shreveport LA
- Used Honda Fit Mountain View CA
- Used Honda Insight Hartford CT
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid San Jose CA
- Used Honda Fit Chandler AZ
- Used Honda Fit Fort Worth TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Santa Monica CA
- Used Honda Fit Charlottesville VA
- Used Honda Insight Nashua NH
- Used Honda Fit Boston MA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Odyssey 2010 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Honda Pilot 2017 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Honda Civic 2010 Durham NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica