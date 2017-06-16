Used 2017 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Displayed in sporty Aegean Blue Metallic, our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Honda Fit LX is an incredibly capable and versatile hatchback ready to enhance your drive. Powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 128hp which is paired with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback provides nearly 40mpg on the highway, precise maneuverability, and charming good looks accented by stylish wheel covers, chrome trim, and a roof spoiler.Comfortably seating five passengers, our Fit LX's flexible and capacious interior allows you to vacation in style. The 60/40 split rear seat offers multiple seating and cargo-carrying configurations, easily folding and stowing whenever you need more space than passenger capacity. You will also love the multi-function steering wheel, air conditioning, and the stereo with AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs on every journey.Our Honda features a back-up camera, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, and anti-lock brakes to help you arrive at your destination safe and sound. Playful yet efficient, the character of our Fit will not disappoint you.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

36 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3HGGK5H56HM710259

Stock: 114410

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020