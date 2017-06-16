Used 2017 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,996$2,229 Below Market
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Certified with a lifetime powertrain warranty. Accident free CARFAX report. Economical and really fun to drive. Automatic transmission. Excellent MPG. Financing is available OAC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H52HS015796
Stock: W95229F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- certified
2017 Honda Fit EX-L27,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,619
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, 1-Owner Clean Carfax, #1 Price in Market, Honda CPO, Honda Certified, Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated seats, Alloy wheels, New tires, APPLE PLAY AND ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION, Blind Spot Information System, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 11527 miles below market average!Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History2017 Honda Fit EX-LWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H82HS004890
Stock: HS004890
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 14,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,935$1,573 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler White Orchid Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H52HM710856
Stock: HM710856
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2017 Honda Fit EX-L31,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,399$2,127 Below Market
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
HONDA CERTIFIED! *ONE OWNER* CLEAN CARFAX! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior. EX-L trim. Excellent Condition. CARFAX 1-Owner, Honda Certified. Non-Smoker vehicle, "...it's the light weight, brisk acceleration, sharp steering and nicely balanced suspension that give the 2017 Fit its primary edge over rivals like the Nissan Versa Note, Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent: Unlike those cars, the 2017 Honda Fit is actually fun to drive." -KBB.com. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. WAS $15,760.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Non-Smoker vehicle*ONE OWNER* Clean Carfax! Low Miles! Carfax Certifed!AFFORDABLE TO OWN182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner Was $15,760.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H96HS020079
Stock: H412481A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 33,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,299$2,076 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Displayed in sporty Aegean Blue Metallic, our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Honda Fit LX is an incredibly capable and versatile hatchback ready to enhance your drive. Powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 128hp which is paired with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback provides nearly 40mpg on the highway, precise maneuverability, and charming good looks accented by stylish wheel covers, chrome trim, and a roof spoiler.Comfortably seating five passengers, our Fit LX's flexible and capacious interior allows you to vacation in style. The 60/40 split rear seat offers multiple seating and cargo-carrying configurations, easily folding and stowing whenever you need more space than passenger capacity. You will also love the multi-function steering wheel, air conditioning, and the stereo with AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs on every journey.Our Honda features a back-up camera, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, and anti-lock brakes to help you arrive at your destination safe and sound. Playful yet efficient, the character of our Fit will not disappoint you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H56HM710259
Stock: 114410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 29,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,107$1,440 Below Market
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
Honda Certified Pre-Owned! ONE CARFAX OWNER! 7 year / 100k mile powertrain warranty. Bluetooth, back-up camera, ECON, traction control, rear decklid spoiler, daytime running lights (DRL), 15" wheels, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), cruise control, A/C, 60/40 second row Magic Seat w/ underseat storage compartment, auxiliary input jack, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and brake assist. As close to being new as possible without actually being new! Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H54HM706856
Stock: U20106
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 131,717 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,495$1,094 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2017 HONDA FIT LX IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY!* ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! AM/FM SINGLE DISC CD CHANGER! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY! *WARRANTY INCLUDED AT ASKING PRICE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H50HS007907
Stock: 14326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,947 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$2,293 Below Market
Top Quality Auto Sales - Westport / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H72HS004606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Honda Fit EX71,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$1,549 Below Market
Honda of Danbury - Danbury / Connecticut
2017 Honda Fit EX HONDA CERTIFIED, INCLUDES WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, 6 AIRBAGS, BACK UP CAMERA, NEW OIL & FILTER CHANGE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REMOTE STARTER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Honda Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for HondaTrue Certified program), 60 Month/86,000 Mile (whichever comes first) beginning at the expiration of new vehicle Limited Warranty, if purchased within new vehicle limited warranty period (for HondaTrue Certified+ program) * 182 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $032/37 City/Highway MPGTake advantage of Honda of Danbury MARKET VALUE PRICING philosophy and our way of doing business. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST MARKET VALUE vehicle's possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down, AND no hidden fees!OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Honda of Danbury is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! QUICK, EASY, AND HAGGLE FREE!Please call, email or stop in today to test drive your vehicle of choice!! Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Front Bucket Seats, Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Door mirrors: body-color, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H79HM711780
Stock: M711780A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 43,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,241$1,700 Below Market
Lundgren Honda of Auburn - Auburn / Massachusetts
This vehicle has been serviced with us since 2016 and only has 43,166 miles on it. We know this vehicle and it has been well maintained. It is Honda Certified and passed a 180 point inspection. We also treated the interior using our Xmicrobe antimicrobial interior protection service.Please call 1-866-675-0467 today to schedule your test drive. *The Lundgren Advantage Experience it! Lundgren Honda of Auburn is a Family owned and operated business since 1964. * Our philosophy is to use market based pricing. * We like to make sure our customers get all the information they need to make an informed buying decision. *You will also receive a Coupon Book filled with over $824.00 dollars' worth of savings to our Service Department, Parts Department. Lundgren Honda of Auburn Experience it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H88HS000813
Stock: R200041A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 31,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$1,805 Below Market
Auto Speed - La Crescenta / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5G56HM710327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$1,381 Below Market
Prime Honda - Saco - Saco / Maine
The Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**..Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth.At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!15" Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H58HM710991
Stock: HS4472
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 38,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,988
Allen Honda - College Station / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, 1 Owner Clean Carfax.2017 Honda Fit EX-L FWD CVT 1.5L I4 Milano RedAfter listening to our customers concerns when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle we decided to take action! BLUE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED! Every used car will come with a 12 month 12,000 mile comprehensive warranty that covers much more that just the engine and transmission. As well each vehicle will come with a copy of repairs made, a copy of the 172 multipoint inspection, 2 sets of keys and a full tank of gas. No Skimping at Allen Honda, you have spoke and we listened. Come experience the difference at Allen Honda and see where our pre-owned are a step ahead of the rest! Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H95HS015603
Stock: U015603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Honda Fit EX42,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,822
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, 1-Owner Clean Carfax, Honda CPO, Honda Certified, Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Backup camera, Alloy wheels, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 182 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date2017 Honda Fit EXWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H72HS010650
Stock: HS010650
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 33,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,982$1,763 Below Market
Honda Of Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
Come see this certified 2017 Honda Fit EX. Its Manual transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Honda Fit features the following options: MILANO RED, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, and Tires: P185/55R16 83H AS. See it for yourself at Honda Of Freehold, 4244 Rt 9, Freehold, NJ 07728.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5G74HM704690
Stock: P9231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 34,839 miles
$12,172$1,799 Below Market
Moss Bros. Chevrolet - Moreno Valley / California
CARFAX 1-Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H56HS020452
Stock: F479260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 42,390 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,991$1,489 Below Market
Dynamic Cars - Baltimore / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H50HS020401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,881$1,195 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of Car Revolution's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Honda Fit LX with 32,899mi. This 2017 Honda Fit comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The impressive Honda fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. This low mileage Honda Fit has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The Honda Fit competes with other subcompacts such as the Ford Fiesta, the Fiat 500 and the Toyota Yaris. It's an extremely competitive class of vehicle, but Honda has successfully been building excellent subcompacts longer than just about any other manufacturer in the United States. The big selling point for the 2017 Fit, is how well it utilizes the diminutive car's interior space.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H57HM709010
Stock: 102480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Fit searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Fit
- 5(48%)
- 4(30%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(9%)
Related Honda Fit info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Manassas VA
- Used Honda CR-Z Columbus OH
- Used Honda CR-Z Frisco TX
- Used Honda Insight York PA
- Used Honda Fit Sarasota FL
- Used Honda Insight Fort Myers FL
- Used Honda Fit Atlanta GA
- Used Honda Fit Raleigh NC
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Mesa AZ
- Used Honda CR-Z Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2016 Bradenton FL
- Used Honda Civic 2016 Chandler AZ
- Used Honda Civic 2017 Anaheim CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020