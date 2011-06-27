Used 2008 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews
My 150,000 mile Fit experience
In 7 years, I put 150,000 miles on a new 2008 Honda Fit Sport and just sold it completing my experience. I found the car to be exceptionally fun to drive, with insane cargo capabilities, and bulletproof reliability. I made so many great memories with this car and smile whenever I see one (in my color) on the road. My intense satisfaction was only dashed when I drove the new 2015 Fit I had planned to replace it with. Immediately, if felt like Honda killed my fun little car and I moved on to another car maker (I replaced with a 2015 Toyota Corolla S Plus).
great little car, still going strong
I brought my '08 Fit Sport used at 10k miles. I love the small foot-print when driving in the urban area, fuel economy, exceptional cargo space, flexible backseat configurations, and most of all - Honda reliability. I've only put 60k on it so far. No major issues (knock on wood) with only synthetic oil changes every 5-6k miles as indicated by the oil meter. Fuel economy is good at around 26mpg around town and 33mpg on hwy. Nevertheless, these are still good numbers even though I've read 40+mpg on some other reviews. I dont know much about car dynamics, but I feel the car steering is precise. 109hp is not excellent, but with manual transmission, it is way much more responsive than automatic transmission when stepping on the throttle (instead of hearing the engine revving, then the power comes in a second or two later). After 7 years of ownership, I've started car hunting again in hope to get a subcompact/compact SUV. However, I have yet found an ideal replacement for my beloved Fit. Until then, I am still a happy Fit owner. Things I like: leather-wrapped steering wheel (you wont get this now unless paying for the top-of-the-line trim model $$) Magic Seat! ergonomic & simple layout for audio controls easy to read odometer & tachometer (love the blue color) Things I dislike: road noise - very pronounced on highways, especially compared to my sister's new 2016 Fit
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Over 4 years later, still love it and no problems!
I bought this car new in June 2008 for the price, style, space, and gas mileage. They were hard to get a hold of in my area because of popularity at the time, so I got lucky when mine arrived on a truck that the dealer wasn't expecting. I still love it. Aside from routine maintenance, I've had no problems with the car. That's even after being hit by another driver two separate times, so most of the body has been repaired. I drive from Ohio to Connecticut a lot and don't have a problem on long trips or in the city. Sure, there's road noise, but what do you expect from a compact car for the price? The road noise gets worse as tires wear, so new and well kept tires make a big difference!
2008 Honda Fit Sport 169k BULLETPROOF RELIABILITY
Seats are stiff - that's my only complaint. Like others have said, car is bulletproof reliable, has awesome cargo configurations, and no significant repairs. I have found the original tires to be meager - at best. I had to have them replaced at 40k miles. Brakes done twice, tires twice and that's it. Everything works on the car and the rear cargo seat configurations have been fantastic! I drive it like mad - cross country multiple times, which is when the stiff seats bug me. They don't bother me otherwise. The car is an economy car and mine is a manual, which gets me about 40mpg. I drive the automatic and felt like the manual got much better performance, but I also just like manuals. All my cars have been sticks - this one has a tight gearbox, which took some getting used to - but I have had no issues with the transmission (or anything for that matter). My gf has a 2009 with about the same mileage - it's also a manual. There's very little difference between them drive-wise. Sound is good and I love the USB. The rear seats fold flat or fold upright for better vertical space. I have been surprised what all I can fit into it. I have used it to move multiple times. It handles really well. I'm finished with grad school now and feel like it's time to trade up but I can't find anything that is as solid and fun to drive. All these newer cars seem to have issues OR get crappy gas mileage OR come with a huge monthly payment... so for now, I'll be keeping this one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent, Only Minor Complaints
Awesome room inside and very creative use of space. Friend had leg surgery: We were able to put down the front seat (flat) & she sat in back with her leg completely extended. Transported a 9x12 rug with no problem. Got 42 mpg on a road trip out west. Minor complaints: the Sport trim hangs too low and gets scratched up easily. My fog lights have both broken twice (not protected enough?). No map lights. Road noise. Overall, though, a nearly perfect car in terms of economy, excellent use of space, being fun to drive, and (dare I say it?) basic cuteness. This is an AWESOME car for the price!!
Sponsored cars related to the Fit
Related Used 2008 Honda Fit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021