Used 2015 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    80,721 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $2,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    141,361 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX-L in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX-L

    33,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $1,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit LX in Red
    used

    2015 Honda Fit LX

    41,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,696

    $1,625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    67,780 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    $2,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    113,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $1,747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in White
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    37,009 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,970

    $1,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Red
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    96,980 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $1,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit LX in Red
    used

    2015 Honda Fit LX

    78,143 miles

    $9,900

    $861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    82,578 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,250

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Red
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    76,174 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,950

    $2,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    84,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,750

    $1,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    62,944 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,290

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Yellow
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    58,281 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Red
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    13,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    $769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in White
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    27,507 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    3,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Fit EX in Silver
    used

    2015 Honda Fit EX

    84,992 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,491

    $969 Below Market
    Details

A great little car on a serious budget
Quick,10/07/2015
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
I'm going to try and keep this review short by trying to skip over all the technical specs you've already read and just get straight to the good and the bad, but first I think it is important that I give you som e background. I'm in my early 20's just graduated college and my previous car was an ultra-plush 1997 Pontiac Bonneville. (Think of it as your favorite recliner on wheels.) The Bonneville was great, but it was quickly turning into a money pit and it was time for a new car. I've owned the car for about six months now, and I'm still in love with it, but it does have a few downsides. First of all, the car is rated 38/40 mpg (city, hwy), however I drive mostly highway miles and in order for me to actually get my average mpg per tank below 40, I've got to drive around in sport mode approximately 15% of the time and drive pretty aggressively. On average, I get between 42 and 45 mpg. I've gotten 47 - 50 before on long road trips, or by driving extremely conservatively. Needless to say, the mpg's are great. The car has a pretty stiff suspension, and the base model lacks a lot of the sound-dampening materials of the higher end models, so there is a good bit of road noise. The stiff suspension also gives you a powerful incentive to avoid any and all bumps in the road as they do not absorb much of the impact and I'm always afraid of hurting my precious automobile. I did have to drive down one particularly terrible country road that was absolutely full of potholes, and now there are a few light rattles in the seat belt columns, which is pretty vexing since it is a brand new car. The car is extremely easy to drive. The steering wheel turns with very little effort, acceleration and braking is smooth. Acceleration is kind of sluggish, especially if you are coming from a full size sedan like me, but I don't really mind it as it's still a fun drive. Sports mode basically just makes the engine rev higher and provides a noticeable increase in responsiveness. Economy mode is a more dramatic change, with extremely sluggish acceleration and reduced A/C performance. Personally, I only use it when travelling on the highway. The car will get extremely hot out in the sun, which is to be expected with the all black interior, but the A/C can take care of it in a matter of seconds, so it's not really an issue. The seats are comfortable, but don't really cradle your body, so you have a tendency to slide a little in the turns. Additionally, the center console "armrest" is completely unusable because it is practically on the floor. The radio sounds like every other normal car stereo, except for the Bluetooth. I'm not sure if it is just my phone or what, but the sound quality there is pretty bad. It's like using a payphone. The last, and maybe most important, thing to note, is that my particular car seems to have a few quality control issues. A few of the dashboard panels don't line up quite right. The window trim on one door seems to stick out further than all the others, and the front bumper seems to have too large a gap in the panels on one side. When it gets hot, the rear window squirter leaks and leaves a nearly impossible to remove streak from the soap on the window. These are all things that I'll have to ask the dealer about when I go for an oil change. Final verdict: despite its few flaws, I absolutely love it and feel that I made the right choice.
