Used 2015 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me

Milano Red exterior and Black interior, LX trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 41,021! EPA 37 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. Edmunds.com explains Unmatched small car versatility thanks to unique rear seat design; quick acceleration; high fuel economy; spacious seating and cargo area; excellent visibility.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3HGGK5G59FM738846

Stock: 201351A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020