I spend most of my driving on the freeway going back and forth to work so wanted a small car with good gas mileage but had to have great cargo area - the Fit hit all those areas wonderfully! I was shocked in how much room is in this small car - with the back seats down there is so much space to haul things and then flip the seats up and there is incredible room for tall things. It handles like a dream and I like the fuel economy mode that helps guide me to drive the most efficient way to maximize my MPG. My only real complaint is the lack of detailed instructions on how to use everything and the touch-screen display is not kind of clunky to get around but overall I am very impressed! [One year into my "new" Fit and I have to say I am just as impressed as I was a year ago - great car!]

