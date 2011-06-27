  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Fit
  4. Used 2017 Honda Fit
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2017 Honda Fit Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2017 Honda Fit. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Honda Fit for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$9,695 - $17,152
Used Fit for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda Fit.

5(48%)
4(30%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(10%)
4.0
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big punch in a little car
Paul S,06/16/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
I spend most of my driving on the freeway going back and forth to work so wanted a small car with good gas mileage but had to have great cargo area - the Fit hit all those areas wonderfully! I was shocked in how much room is in this small car - with the back seats down there is so much space to haul things and then flip the seats up and there is incredible room for tall things. It handles like a dream and I like the fuel economy mode that helps guide me to drive the most efficient way to maximize my MPG. My only real complaint is the lack of detailed instructions on how to use everything and the touch-screen display is not kind of clunky to get around but overall I am very impressed! [One year into my "new" Fit and I have to say I am just as impressed as I was a year ago - great car!]
Little red rocket.
Frankie N.,01/22/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
This car has been great so far. Good gas mileage, and plenty of power. Compared to the 2012 Fit which I love also "still have it" the 2017 gets a little better gas mileage, more power, and feel as if it is a little heavier car. the 2017 doesn't have the room of the 2012 but enough for me. My wife loves the Bluetooth that works with her cell phone, the backup camera, and lane watch camera. Over all I'm well pleased and my wife also which is a plus for me.
Honda could have put more effort in design...
C Brozek,07/01/2017
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
Note: driving force for purchasing this vehicle was5yr overall cost of ownership...lowest initial price, low frequency/cost of repairs, lowest fuel costs, with highest safety. HITS: 1) exterior body/lights/window styling is much improved...no longer the dorky design it once suffered from; 2) fuel economy...so far 40+ highway, 34 city; 3) quantity of electronic features of its LX package are decent given the budget price-range. MISSES: 1) driver comfort...insufficient cushioning causing discomfort only remedied by aftermarket 2" foam pad; 2) interior ergonomics...USB and charging outlets on dashboard slightly out of reach and sight, center console cover (when open) makes storage awkward to access, and charging port in center console hard to access; 3) engine/road noise a bit much, more soundproofing needed. Overall, Honda could have done a better job, especially given how it touts its reputation.
GREAT AROUND TOWN CAR W/EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY
J Senter,09/28/2017
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
Only after several months of owning my 2017 Honda Fit I know that I made the right choice. The interior space is much more than it appears from the exterior. The multiple seat configurations are brilliant. If you want to make your driving experience a little more exciting, all you have to do is shift the transmission to Sport Mode and you are off and running. Great pick up with no problem merging in traffic going 80mph. The driver Big Cup holder to the left of the steering wheel is brilliantly placed and designed. The BT audio streaming is nice and works well with Pandora and the sound of the stock radio is sufficient. Visibility is excellent and the car handles well in the rain. I look forward to putting many many more miles on my new Honda Fit and with it getting 40mpg it won't cost me much to do it.
See all 23 reviews of the 2017 Honda Fit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
32 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
32 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Honda Fit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2017 Honda Fit

Used 2017 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2017 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Honda Fit?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Honda Fit trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Honda Fit LX is priced between $9,695 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 17441 and95691 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Fit EX is priced between $10,495 and$17,152 with odometer readings between 6402 and73876 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Fit EX-L is priced between $15,441 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 33281 and33361 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Honda Fits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 46 used and CPO 2017 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,695 and mileage as low as 6402 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Honda Fit.

Can't find a used 2017 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Fit for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $19,333.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,683.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Fit for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,317.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,997.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Honda Fit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Fit lease specials

Related Used 2017 Honda Fit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles