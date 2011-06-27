2017 Honda Fit Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2017 Honda Fit. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Range
$9,695 - $17,152
Used Fit for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda Fit.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Paul S,06/16/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
I spend most of my driving on the freeway going back and forth to work so wanted a small car with good gas mileage but had to have great cargo area - the Fit hit all those areas wonderfully! I was shocked in how much room is in this small car - with the back seats down there is so much space to haul things and then flip the seats up and there is incredible room for tall things. It handles like a dream and I like the fuel economy mode that helps guide me to drive the most efficient way to maximize my MPG. My only real complaint is the lack of detailed instructions on how to use everything and the touch-screen display is not kind of clunky to get around but overall I am very impressed! [One year into my "new" Fit and I have to say I am just as impressed as I was a year ago - great car!]
Frankie N.,01/22/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
This car has been great so far. Good gas mileage, and plenty of power. Compared to the 2012 Fit which I love also "still have it" the 2017 gets a little better gas mileage, more power, and feel as if it is a little heavier car. the 2017 doesn't have the room of the 2012 but enough for me. My wife loves the Bluetooth that works with her cell phone, the backup camera, and lane watch camera. Over all I'm well pleased and my wife also which is a plus for me.
C Brozek,07/01/2017
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
Note: driving force for purchasing this vehicle was5yr overall cost of ownership...lowest initial price, low frequency/cost of repairs, lowest fuel costs, with highest safety. HITS: 1) exterior body/lights/window styling is much improved...no longer the dorky design it once suffered from; 2) fuel economy...so far 40+ highway, 34 city; 3) quantity of electronic features of its LX package are decent given the budget price-range. MISSES: 1) driver comfort...insufficient cushioning causing discomfort only remedied by aftermarket 2" foam pad; 2) interior ergonomics...USB and charging outlets on dashboard slightly out of reach and sight, center console cover (when open) makes storage awkward to access, and charging port in center console hard to access; 3) engine/road noise a bit much, more soundproofing needed. Overall, Honda could have done a better job, especially given how it touts its reputation.
J Senter,09/28/2017
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
Only after several months of owning my 2017 Honda Fit I know that I made the right choice. The interior space is much more than it appears from the exterior. The multiple seat configurations are brilliant. If you want to make your driving experience a little more exciting, all you have to do is shift the transmission to Sport Mode and you are off and running. Great pick up with no problem merging in traffic going 80mph. The driver Big Cup holder to the left of the steering wheel is brilliantly placed and designed. The BT audio streaming is nice and works well with Pandora and the sound of the stock radio is sufficient. Visibility is excellent and the car handles well in the rain. I look forward to putting many many more miles on my new Honda Fit and with it getting 40mpg it won't cost me much to do it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2017 Honda Fit features & specs
MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
32 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
32 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Fit
Related Used 2017 Honda Fit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021