Consumer Rating
(258)
Appraise this car

2009 Honda Fit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb interior flexibility, nimble handling, generous standard features list, good fuel economy.
  • Higher price than most competing models.
Honda Fit for Sale
List Price Range
$3,300 - $8,500
Used Fit for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to the 2009 Honda Fit, "affordable subcompact" no longer equals "chintzy penalty box."

Vehicle overview

On a weekly basis, we auto writer types in the office get weekly reports about what cars are most popular in terms of searches on our site. And for much of 2008, we were amused by reports for "Inside Line," our dedicated car enthusiast site. One phrase kept coming in as number one. It wasn't one of the expected ones like, "Nissan GT-R," "Bitchin' Camaro" or even "Danica Patrick." It was, believe it or not, "2009 Honda Fit."

Sure, we can understand why "normal" car shoppers would be interested in the Fit. This entry-level model, introduced just a couple years ago, quickly became a hit thanks to its high fuel mileage, innovative interior and nimble handling. But car junkies? Either the Fit has suddenly become cooler than a GT-R, or real-world, $4-dollar-a-gallon gas and everyday practicality have trumped supercar daydreams.

Either way, there's a lot of hype for the fully redesigned, second-generation 2009 Fit. Honda's plan for the car was to keep the original model's spunky spirit intact while making a few key improvements. The new car is 4.2 inches longer than the previous model. This might seem like cause for concern, but curb weight, at about 2,500 pounds, has pretty much stayed the same. Enhanced body rigidity and suspension updates provide better handling, and Honda says the new body structure benefits from the company's latest crash safety engineering efforts.

Inside, the extra length provides more room for rear passengers to stretch out. It also allows owners to fold down the rear seat without having to first remove the rear headrests. As before, you can do a lot of trick things with that rear seat, including flipping the cushions up (like in a crew-cab pickup) to create a tall cargo area. In terms of features, a telescoping steering wheel is a welcome addition. You can even get a factory navigation system and stability control for the first time.

Under the hood of this four-door hatchback, you'll find a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the same as last year. It's been revised with a number of changes, including an improved version of i-VTEC variable valve timing. Some might be disappointed that this hasn't led to dramatically higher horsepower or better EPA fuel economy estimates (they're both about the same as last year). But the overall drivability of the new Fit is noticeably better thanks to a wider spread of power.

Overall, we're very impressed with the redesigned 2009 Honda Fit. Considering that we liked last year's version more than competitors like the Chevrolet Aveo, Nissan Versa and Scion xD, it would seem that the Fit has extended its superiority even further. The only hold-up will likely be price. Given the interest in this car, actual sales transaction pricing will no doubt stay close to MSRP, and that MSRP is already higher than some of its competitors'. But for the small hatchback shopper, or even car enthusiast daydreamers who need something to get to work, Honda's Fit is the best pick out there.

2009 Honda Fit models

The 2009 Honda Fit is a subcompact four-door hatchback available in two trim levels: base and Sport. Base Fits come standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories and a four-speaker sound system with CD/MP3 player and auxiliary audio input. Opting for the Fit Sport gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, lower body extensions, a rear spoiler, cruise control, map lights, a driver armrest and an upgraded audio system with six speakers and a USB port. The Sport is also eligible for a navigation system.

2009 Highlights

The Honda Fit has been completely redesigned for 2009. A bit longer and wider than last year's car, the 2009 Fit boasts added interior space, sharper handling, enhanced seating functionality, a more powerful engine and a higher emphasis on safety.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Honda Fit comes with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 117 horsepower and 106 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. On Fit Sports, the automatic comes with manual shift control via steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined for a Fit with the manual transmission. The numbers are almost identical for the Fit Sport equipped with the automatic. More conservative shift programming on base models fitted with the automatic raise the numbers to 28/35/31 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2009 Honda Fit includes antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags, full-length side-curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Fit Sports can be equipped with a stability control system, but curiously, it comes packaged with the navigation system.

Driving

The 2009 Honda Fit drives a lot like the previous model, only better. Like all subcompacts, it's highly maneuverable and a great urban runabout. Where the Fit rises above the rest is in the way it actually drives. Because of its approximately 2,500-pound curb weight and wonderfully direct steering, the Fit feels light and nimble while cornering. Going with the manual transmission takes full advantage of the Fit's engaging personality, though the Fit Sport's available automatic with shift paddles is a viable alternative.

Read our Honda Fit Sport Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

On the new Fit, passenger volume is only fractionally larger compared to the previous model. Even so, taller drivers will be more comfortable sitting in this new Fit, as its standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel has made the driving position far more agreeable. An extra inch of rear legroom makes it pretty hospitable in back, too.

The rear "Magic Seat" can be configured in a variety of ways, and it's a key part of the Fit's appeal. The rear seatbacks fold completely flat with just the pull of a lever. You can also flip up the rear seat cushions to create a tall load area right behind the front seats. This should be particularly welcome for dog owners, since Rover can more safely ride along in the passenger compartment. The front passenger seat folds down, allowing the transporting of items up to 7 feet, 9 inches long.

Honda says that if the rear seat is folded completely flat, the Fit can provide 57.3 cubic feet of cargo space. Note that this figure is considerably more than last year's 41.9 cubic feet. Given that the total interior capacity is about the same as it was before, we suspect Honda has started to factor in the space available if the front passenger seat is lowered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Honda Fit.

5(81%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
258 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 258 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

>200K miles
SK,06/29/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
It goes and goes. >200000 miles and nary a problem. Front R axle broke at 201K (without warning, a little disturbing), but otherwise looks (from the outside) and drives like new. Original clutch, shifts without problems. Carpet interior is thin and wears quickly but new floor carpet mats made me feel like it was a new car. Not much "tech" but a cellphone with an auxillary jack is better than most car company proprietary tech. Engine could easily go another 100K miles. Can't keep up with Mercedes AMG but drives like a go-cart in traffic. INterior space is incredible and seat folding system is brilliant. Everyone should have to buy this car-no reason to own any other. Update: Still going strong 220k. A right frontal axle failed about 200k. AC compressor, fan replaced about 205k. I think the drive train could easily make 300k. Update: 235K miles, no issues whatsoever. Original clutch, drive train. Essentially no body rust. The only thing that's "worn out" is the carpet on the floor. One of the great, and under appreciated joys of driving is driving a small, compact, manual car thru traffic. Working the gears, and zipping past all the BMWs , MBs, Audis. Great fun!
Does everything I ask with no problems
ahull1,03/18/2014
I bought my 09 Fit Sport MT new and have put +110k miles on with no repairs beyond preventative maintenance. The car has delivered on all the reasons that I purchased it for: very low cost of ownership, fun to drive, TONS of cargo space (with rear seats flat), and great mileage (38-40mpg). The car has handled west MI winters well, even before I purchased snow tires. Build quality has been good, although some plastic interior panels are beginning to get loose. I recommend switching from the stock tires as soon as they wear out. Overall, no complaints. The car has been a champ, and I expect it will continue to well past 200k.
Good experiment
spudo,08/08/2013
I purchased the 2009 Fit Sport in 2011 with 44k miles on it. We were coming out of the recession, so I thought I would try a fuel efficient small car for my job, which is a lot of highway driving. A couple thoughts: The MPG meter exaggerated the gas mileage a bit. the meter read 36.6 over 10,000 miles, the calculator said 32.35 for the same time period. I had a black exterior and interior. The combination of the big black dash along with all the glass allowed a lot of heat in the car. The air conditioning is set to cycle the compressor on and off during driving to save fuel, made it very hard to keep cool on hot days. Added an official Honda center console, very much worth the money.
It Fits
tim jinks,06/23/2016
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A)
Great mileage, solid and reliable, comfortable for a small car .I can carry almost anything I need,-bike, dogs. Lumber in the back.
See all 258 reviews of the 2009 Honda Fit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2009 Honda Fit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Honda Fit

Used 2009 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2009 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Honda Fit?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Honda Fit trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Honda Fit Sport is priced between $3,995 and$8,500 with odometer readings between 65018 and215496 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Honda Fit Base is priced between $3,300 and$4,495 with odometer readings between 121632 and221137 miles.

