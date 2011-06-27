  1. Home
2016 Honda Fit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched small car versatility thanks to unique rear seat design
  • high fuel economy
  • spacious seating and cargo area
  • excellent visibility.
  • Touchscreen interface can be frustrating to use and lacks full Android integration
  • subpar braking performance.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An amazingly accommodating cabin, strong fuel economy and competitive features establish the 2016 Honda Fit as a top choice in the subcompact car segment.

Vehicle overview

Car names often consist of seemingly random words or alphanumeric jumbles, but the 2016 Honda Fit proves that literalism has its place. If there's one thing this Honda is known for, after all, it's the incredible amount of stuff you can fit inside its pint-sized hatchback body. Today's Fit also has more rear legroom than ever, and it's got a respectable roster of standard and optional technology, too. Throw in excellent fuel economy and you've got a uniquely talented vehicle that offers great value in this segment.

You'll be amazed by how much gear you can load into the pint-sized 2016 Honda Fit.

As ever, one of the Fit's standout features is its so-called "Magic Seat," a uniquely constructed rear seat that includes a flip-up seat bottom to facilitate hauling behind the front seatbacks. Alternatively, you can leave that seat bottom down and fold the rear seatbacks forward, which opens up a cargo hold that'll give some small crossovers a run for their money. If you're upgrading from an older Fit model, you'll likely be impressed by newly available upgrades like leather upholstery and keyless ignition. Happily, core Fit features such as nimble handling and excellent visibility remain present and accounted for.

With the rear seats folded down, the Fit has as much cargo room as many crossovers.

There's nothing else quite like the Fit on the market, but there are a few other subcompact hatchbacks that do certain things well. The funky Kia Soul, for example, actually has a bit more cargo capacity than the Honda, though its fuel economy is distinctly inferior. The 2016 Ford Fiesta hatchback is fuel-efficient and fun to drive, but its backseat and cargo area are both pretty tight. The four-door version of the Toyota Yaris hatchback is a solid offering that compares well on many fronts, but its cargo capacity just isn't in the same league. At the end of the day, if you're looking for versatility and efficiency on a budget, no other subcompact comes close to the aptly named 2016 Honda Fit.

2016 Honda Fit models

The 2016 Honda Fit is offered in LX, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navi trim levels.

Standard equipment on LX models includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, LED brake lights, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

EX models add 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen display, an upgraded rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot display, a six-speaker audio system with an additional USB port instead of the auxiliary jack, Siri Eyes Free functionality for enhanced iPhone voice control, smartphone app integration (via HondaLink) and an HDMI input (needed for certain HondaLink features, most notably an optional navigation app).

Going with the EX-L gets you heated body-color side mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, leather upholstery and heated front seats.

The EX-L with Navi adds, not surprisingly, a navigation system (with voice recognition) as well as HD and satellite radio.

A 7-inch touchscreen is standard from the EX trim level on up. All EX-L models get a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2016 Highlights

The Fit is unchanged for 2016.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Honda Fit features a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on LX and EX models, while a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional on those trims and mandatory on the EX-L and EX-L with Navi.

During Edmunds testing, an EX-L with Navi ran from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, a quicker than average sprint for the subcompact segment.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the manual-transmission 2016 Fit stand at 32 mpg combined (29 city/37 highway). The CVT-equipped models deliver 35 mpg combined (32 city/38 highway) except for the entry-level LX, which is the champ at 36 mpg combined (33 city/41 highway).

Safety

Every 2016 Honda Fit comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints.

The unusual LaneWatch blind-spot system (standard on EX and above) includes a camera in the passenger-side mirror housing that provides a low and wide view of the blind spot when the right turn signal is engaged.

In Edmunds brake testing, an EX-L with Navi came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, about 5 feet longer than average for this class.

In government crash testing, the 2016 Fit received a five-star overall rating (out of a possible five), with five stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Fit earned the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Fit was rated "Acceptable" (second highest). The Fit's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 Honda Fit has a composure at freeway speeds that was lacking in its forebears. Directional stability is far better, so keeping the car in its lane now requires fewer steering corrections. Road noise is significant, but it's less objectionable than before and acceptable for this vehicle class. On winding roads, the 2016 Fit feels light and nimble, showing off some genuinely athletic moves within its modest limits.

Most Honda Fit buyers will be happy with the CVT, as it responds quickly when you press the gas pedal.

Although the Fit feels snappy enough when driving around town, if you floor the accelerator for highway passing or merging, the CVT causes the engine to drone loudly. Still, this transmission is a slick unit compared to others of its ilk, swiftly "downshifting" on demand but otherwise remaining unobtrusive. The six-speed manual is a pleasure to operate if you like to shift your own gears, but it does exact a penalty at the pump.

Interior

The 2016 Fit should be a good fit indeed for most people, though long-legged drivers may wish for more legroom and steering-wheel reach. Every trim level provides a modern-looking dashboard and satisfactory materials quality for this segment. Standard items like USB connectivity and Bluetooth streaming audio help distinguish the current Fit from its more Spartan predecessors. A standard 5-inch color infotainment display adds to the contemporary feel, with an upgraded 7-inch touchscreen included on the EX and EX-L trims.

That larger touchscreen comes bundled with the HondaLink system, which adds a variety of search, audio and social media functions. On the EX, it also allows an optional navigation app to be streamed through an iPhone in conjunction with the included HDMI port, though the integrated navigation system on the EX-L is faster and includes voice recognition. Overall, we've found the HondaLink menu design to be a little cumbersome, and we dislike its touch-operated volume control and overly involved procedure for setting radio presets. Responses are quick, however, and we appreciate the touchscreen's swipe-and-pinch functionality.

The touchscreen's menus and volume control can be frustrating. If phone integration matters to you, try it before you buy.

Note that Android phones are currently incompatible with HondaLink, although Honda continues to claim that this will change soon.

The Fit has always had a lot more rear passenger space than you'd expect, but the current generation has the most yet. There's now more rear legroom than in the Accord, which means comfortable seating for two tall adults and/or easy installation of rear-facing car seats. On the hauling front, the cleverly designed 60/40-split "Magic" rear seat continues to set the Fit apart, featuring a flip-up seat bottom that creates a narrow, floor-to-roof compartment for taller items. Folding both rear seatbacks down yields a flat load floor and 52.7 cubic feet of cargo room, a bit less than the last Fit but still about as much as some small crossovers. The Fit's front passenger seat also folds flat to accommodate items nearly 8 feet long.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Honda Fit.

5(73%)
4(16%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.5
62 reviews
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2016 Honda Fit EX
Randy Buss,11/25/2015
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
My review for the 2016 Honda Fit EX will be in comparison to the 2009 Subaru Impreza we own, as well as other vehicles we've owned. We're very pleased with our Fit EX. We average a combined 38MPG, with highway driving around 44MPG, and city driving around 34MPG. The ride is comfortable; the seats and interior room is very comfortable (Far superior than our Subaru), and the interior quality is very good. Road noise is surprisingly quieter compared to our Subaru, however, there's no missing it when you hit a pothole or bump in the road. The wind noise in the Fit is virtually undetectable even at highway speeds of up to 65mph (great job Honda). We've been very pleased with the interior trim and build quality. The electronics/entertainment isn't top notch but it's satisfactory. Exterior visibility is comparable to other vehicles, with an advantage to rear visibility. The back up camera & lane watch camera are definitely a wonderful feature, but not a requirement because of the nice large side mirrors and rear visibility. Acceleration is more than adequate for rapid acceleration onto highways or when needed, & we've not been disappointed at all. We would highly recommend the Honda Fit EX. Minor Cons: The intermittent wipers have no variable setting. Slightly firm ride, and potholes or large bumps in the road are very noticeable. The long distance illumination is very good with high beams, however, because the fog lights and low beam lights turn off, it causes the immediate road area to become rather dimly lit. I'm planning on easily fixing this issue by adding an additional set of LED driving lights to come on only when the high beam lights are on. (Low beam illumination is excellent) The audio system is good, but it lacks a little on the low end bass. (Not bad, just not quite enough bass). Engine noise does become apparent when accelerating hard, but not much more than other cars do. Furthermore, once up to speed, the engine noise is not at all any worse than other cars. Major Cons: Absolutely nothing Additional notes to be aware of if you're in the market. The "2015" Honda Fit models were made in Mexico & had a series of quality issues due to an inexperienced work force. However, the "2016" Honda Fit models are now made in Japan, & the build quality is noticeably better. If you're in the market for a Honda or already own one, look at the first digit of the VIN# to know where it was made. 1 = USA 2 = Canada 3 = Mexico J = Japan Update: 12-11-16 I've replaced the halogen bulbs with LED lights, & it's significantly better. Previously, the halogen low beams would turn off when halogen high beams were turned on, which causes the road to darken. However, with the led bulbs the low beam bulb remains on & greatly improves visibility in combination with the high beams. I have to admit, when my wife initially suggested this vehicle, I specifically remember telling her "Are you crazy?!, we'll be sitting on each other's lap whenever we go anywhere.". Now, I recant that statement to tell you this car is surprisingly roomy inside, & you need to try one to realize it; don't judge it by how small it looks from the outside. It's roomy. Update: 6-16-17 Not much to update you about. I've managed to squeeze 48MPG by driving conscientiously. I also discovered a feature I hadn't been told about. The rear passenger seats have a two position reclining option. If the rear seat back is collapsed to the floor, you simply lift it up and push it toward the hatch to lock the seat into position for passengers to sit. However, if you lift the catch release lever on the top of the seat & gently push it back, it will recline a small bit further. It's designed with this feature, but I honestly believe the salesmen/saleswomen didn't know about it. I was pleasantly surprised by it, lol. Update: 6-14-18 We still love this car. The only new con would be some disappointment with the Radio Head Unit. Don't misunderstand me though, it's a good Head Unit that serves its purpose, but I have a growing disappointment with its lack of mirroring compatibility for android phones & the lack of ability to add additional apps to it for android phones, such as google maps. The head unit has GPS actively built into it & is capable, but Honda has locked it to prevent owners from utilizing it with other apps. I get that Honda want us to buy their map program, but that's ridiculously expensive. Update: 12-15-18 We love this car. Newest con developement is it failed to pass state inspection at just under 50k miles due to a rear shock leaking. Fortunately, we purchased the extended warranty and it was covered 100%. Otherwise it would have cost us $600+ dollars to replace both rear shocks.
Great small car at great price
Ken Lui,08/02/2016
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
I was driving a Subaru WRX STI for several years. Excellent performance in every category, but less than ideal gas mileage. I recently changed job and need to commute farther and park at a train station. Worried about if the STI would get tampered with at the train station, I decide to downgrade and get a cheap car with great gas mileage, great cargo space and good reliability. After reading many online reviews (including other subcompacts) and looking at some pictures of the Honda Fit EV, I decided to purchase it without test driving. With the expectation of the car taking me from A to B without fanfare, I am totally surprised by how good the car is. By the way, I just bought the car for only three days. I can't wait to tell people how good this little subcompact is. I really like the Aegean Blue Metallic and the exterior style is just sleek and modern. Interior is roomy with decent fit and finish. Great fit and finish is the hallmark of Honda. Seats are reasonably comfortable, but may not be ideal for very long road trip. Cargo space is fantastic for a car this size. The magic seat is purely "magic". Gas mileage (approx. 38 mpg city/highway mixed) is awesome compared to 21 mpg I got from the Subaru WRX STI. Performance wise, I am not comparing it to the STI. Doing so would be unfair. Totally two different cars for different purposes. Coming from the STI though, the Fit was quite good in the handling department. It is nimble and easy to control. Steering wheel is light for easy maneuver. Parking is easy as it is small and it has a backup camera to assist. I am not going to cry about the loud engine noise during acceleration that many people (including reviewers) complained. Remember it is a 1.5 liter small engine. No comparison to the STI's 2.5L turbo charged engine producing 305 horse power. Even with its small and modest engine, it was surprisingly quite quick starting from a stop light and merging into highway traffic. I don't feel someone is going to smash on me because I was slow accelerating. I think the acceleration is adequate if not thrilling. Its 2,600 lb. curb weight actually helps on acceleration as a matter of fact. Yes, there is some wind noise at highway speed, but it is expected for an economical car like the Fit. Braking is adequate as it only has disc brakes in front and drum brakes in the rear. My "fast & furious" era is gone as I am getting older and am more practical. I am totally happy with the 2016 Honda Fit EX which is an excellent buy in the automotive subcompact territory. What a great car for commute and occasional cargo hauling. I have to wait and see how reliable it is over time and the maintenance cost. Overall, this car is an excellent choice if you are looking at subcompact vehicles.
2016 Honda Fit - a review from a single female.
Theresa L.,01/17/2016
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
Before purchasing this vehicle I had a Honda Fit Sport I purchased new in 2010. I was in an accident where someone rear ended me going about 30 mph. The entire left side curtain airbag deployed. I was the driver and the only person in the car at the time of the accident. This accident totaled the car. I was so highly impressed how safe such a small car really was in an accident at that impact was, I was determined to replace it with a new Honda Fit. The Honda fit that was in the accident was silver, so I wanted something different. I really wanted a Modern Steel Metallic. None were available in a 200 mile radius of my area I was told. I had to drive an hour away from my home to get a Aegean Blue Metallic. White and silver seemed the only colors local available. I was surprised at the features you get with the car for the price. The Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Guidelines, Right side cam for merging, Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and Streaming Audio, Multi-Reflector Halogen Headlights with Auto-On/Off. None of those came with the 2010 Honda Fit sport I had prior. I'm one person, no kids. I don't need a big vehicle, so that considered this was great for me considering the price. I didn't purchase a luxury vehicle so I like to show people the new features it came with for just an average car. I've only owned it a month, so I can't say much past how it compares to the 2010 I had. But I'm happy with the purchase and got more than what I expected.
Love the CVT
gloria thomas,04/22/2016
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
This is the first time I have received wildly different price quotes on a small car like this. Shopping around really paid off. As for the car, I love it. This was my first automatic, and I was concerned that I would find it dull, but it is still fun to drive. I have read a few people complaining about the CVT making noise in the lower gears, but for someone who is used to manual transmissions, I like the fact that I can detect its downshifting. I have only driven the car 500 miles, but I am getting 40 MPG combined driving--better than with my old manual Fit.
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2016 Honda Fit

Used 2016 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2016 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), and LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Honda Fit?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Honda Fit trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Honda Fit LX is priced between $10,766 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 14036 and79987 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda Fit EX is priced between $10,539 and$15,980 with odometer readings between 28348 and118374 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Honda Fits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2016 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,539 and mileage as low as 14036 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Honda Fit.

Can't find a used 2016 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Fit for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,168.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,894.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Fit for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,142.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,531.

