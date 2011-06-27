My review for the 2016 Honda Fit EX will be in comparison to the 2009 Subaru Impreza we own, as well as other vehicles we've owned. We're very pleased with our Fit EX. We average a combined 38MPG, with highway driving around 44MPG, and city driving around 34MPG. The ride is comfortable; the seats and interior room is very comfortable (Far superior than our Subaru), and the interior quality is very good. Road noise is surprisingly quieter compared to our Subaru, however, there's no missing it when you hit a pothole or bump in the road. The wind noise in the Fit is virtually undetectable even at highway speeds of up to 65mph (great job Honda). We've been very pleased with the interior trim and build quality. The electronics/entertainment isn't top notch but it's satisfactory. Exterior visibility is comparable to other vehicles, with an advantage to rear visibility. The back up camera & lane watch camera are definitely a wonderful feature, but not a requirement because of the nice large side mirrors and rear visibility. Acceleration is more than adequate for rapid acceleration onto highways or when needed, & we've not been disappointed at all. We would highly recommend the Honda Fit EX. Minor Cons: The intermittent wipers have no variable setting. Slightly firm ride, and potholes or large bumps in the road are very noticeable. The long distance illumination is very good with high beams, however, because the fog lights and low beam lights turn off, it causes the immediate road area to become rather dimly lit. I'm planning on easily fixing this issue by adding an additional set of LED driving lights to come on only when the high beam lights are on. (Low beam illumination is excellent) The audio system is good, but it lacks a little on the low end bass. (Not bad, just not quite enough bass). Engine noise does become apparent when accelerating hard, but not much more than other cars do. Furthermore, once up to speed, the engine noise is not at all any worse than other cars. Major Cons: Absolutely nothing Additional notes to be aware of if you're in the market. The "2015" Honda Fit models were made in Mexico & had a series of quality issues due to an inexperienced work force. However, the "2016" Honda Fit models are now made in Japan, & the build quality is noticeably better. If you're in the market for a Honda or already own one, look at the first digit of the VIN# to know where it was made. 1 = USA 2 = Canada 3 = Mexico J = Japan Update: 12-11-16 I've replaced the halogen bulbs with LED lights, & it's significantly better. Previously, the halogen low beams would turn off when halogen high beams were turned on, which causes the road to darken. However, with the led bulbs the low beam bulb remains on & greatly improves visibility in combination with the high beams. I have to admit, when my wife initially suggested this vehicle, I specifically remember telling her "Are you crazy?!, we'll be sitting on each other's lap whenever we go anywhere.". Now, I recant that statement to tell you this car is surprisingly roomy inside, & you need to try one to realize it; don't judge it by how small it looks from the outside. It's roomy. Update: 6-16-17 Not much to update you about. I've managed to squeeze 48MPG by driving conscientiously. I also discovered a feature I hadn't been told about. The rear passenger seats have a two position reclining option. If the rear seat back is collapsed to the floor, you simply lift it up and push it toward the hatch to lock the seat into position for passengers to sit. However, if you lift the catch release lever on the top of the seat & gently push it back, it will recline a small bit further. It's designed with this feature, but I honestly believe the salesmen/saleswomen didn't know about it. I was pleasantly surprised by it, lol. Update: 6-14-18 We still love this car. The only new con would be some disappointment with the Radio Head Unit. Don't misunderstand me though, it's a good Head Unit that serves its purpose, but I have a growing disappointment with its lack of mirroring compatibility for android phones & the lack of ability to add additional apps to it for android phones, such as google maps. The head unit has GPS actively built into it & is capable, but Honda has locked it to prevent owners from utilizing it with other apps. I get that Honda want us to buy their map program, but that's ridiculously expensive. Update: 12-15-18 We love this car. Newest con developement is it failed to pass state inspection at just under 50k miles due to a rear shock leaking. Fortunately, we purchased the extended warranty and it was covered 100%. Otherwise it would have cost us $600+ dollars to replace both rear shocks.

Read more