Consumer Rating
(39)
2013 Honda Fit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched cargo room and cabin versatility
  • spacious backseat
  • fun to drive
  • excellent visibility
  • simple controls.
  • Subpar braking
  • sluggish with automatic transmission
  • no driver-seat height adjustment
  • lacks convenience features offered by rivals
  • elevated cabin noise.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Honda Fit is no longer the only choice for a fun-to-drive, well-rounded subcompact, but it remains the hands-down utility champ.

Vehicle overview

In recent years, your search for a subcompact car would have begun and ended with the Honda Fit. It has been efficient, fun to drive, astonishingly versatile and blessed with Honda's long-standing reputation for reliability. It also helped that its scant few competitors weren't worth considering unless a dealer gave you an offer you couldn't refuse, not to mention a free gym membership. Things have changed, though, and now the 2013 Honda Fit is now just one among a slew of thoroughly impressive subcompacts.

To make it a bit easier to make a choice in this now crowded market segment, let's look at why the Fit continues to be such a desirable little car. Its four-cylinder engine may not be the most fuel-efficient in the subcompact class, but it'll still save you plenty at the gas pump. This is also an enjoyable little car to drive, harking back to Honda (http://www.edmunds.com/honda/)'s early days when tiny, nimble hatchbacks were its calling card. This ability to be both fun and frugal is something everyone should be able to support.

Yet it's functionality that truly sets the Fit apart from the pack. Thanks to clever packaging, the Fit offers a perfectly flat load floor when the rear seats are folded down. The resulting 57 cubic feet of cargo space is more than that contained within some compact crossovers. And the backseat tricks don't end there. Its seat bottom flips up, leaving a flat, unencumbered space perfect for transporting a large dog or perhaps a flat-screen TV. Should you need it for actually carrying people, the Fit provides one of the most spacious, passenger-friendly cabins in the class.

So why is your decision difficult? Well, its many new competitors outdo the Fit in a number of different ways. The Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio offer a more comfortable ride on the road, stronger brakes, more efficient and/or powerful engines, and quieter, higher-quality interiors. The Fit also doesn't offer several of the comfort, convenience and technology features offered by these competitors. As a result, we suggest taking a look at all these excellent choices, although we should also clarify that the 2013 Honda Fit remains a reliable, fuel-efficient and tremendously versatile little hatchback.

2013 Honda Fit models

The 2013 Honda Fit is a subcompact, four-door hatchback available in two trim levels: Fit and Fit Sport.

The base Fit comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split backseat (folding seatback, flip-up seat bottom) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Fit Sport adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a rear spoiler, sporty styling elements, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, transmission paddle shifters (automatic transmission), a driver armrest, floor mats and a six-speaker sound system. The only option available for the Sport is a navigation system, which includes a touchscreen interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity and voice controls.

2013 Highlights

There are no changes for the 2013 Honda Fit. A new all-electric version, the Honda Fit EV, is reviewed separately.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Honda Fit is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 117 horsepower and 106 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. The latter includes shift paddles on the steering wheel for manual control with the Fit Sport model.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Fit Sport with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is quick for this class of car. With the automatic, that time drops to 11 seconds, which is below average.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 29 mpg combined (27 city/33 highway) with the manual. The base Fit with the automatic returns 31 mpg combined (28/35), while the Fit Sport automatic returns 30 mpg combined (27/33).

Safety

Every 2013 Honda Fit comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints. In Edmunds brake testing, the Fit came to a stop from 60 mph in a disappointing 131 feet -- about 10 feet longer than average.

In government crash testing, the Fit received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars in all frontal crash and side crash protection categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Fit the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal offset test, however, the Honda earned the lowest score of "Poor". In fairness, many subcompacts evaluated thus far using this stringent new test have performed similarly. The Fit's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2013 Honda Fit's light weight, lively four-cylinder engine and responsive steering combine to make it an enjoyable car to drive. It can zip happily through traffic and possesses that wonderful nimble quality that has characterized small Hondas for so long. Manual-transmission-equipped models are the most entertaining, as they provide much quicker acceleration than automatic Fits.

Unfortunately, the Fit lacks the ride comfort and refinement of most competitors. The acoustic insulation added for 2012 has helped reduce wind, engine and tire noise, but this is still a rather loud car. It also feels very much like a lightweight subcompact when you are behind the wheel, especially amid larger vehicles on the highway. Many newer rivals feel more substantial at highway speeds.

Interior

The Fit's passenger cabin gets points for stylish design, though the quality of the materials is just so-so. Cars like the Ford Fiesta and Kia Rio have a more premium feel. Seating comfort is good all around, including a rear seat that can accommodate two adults with nary a complaint. Unfortunately, the lack of driver seat height adjustment means some drivers will struggle to get comfortable.

What really sets the Fit's interior apart, though, is the cleverly designed 60/40-split "Magic" rear seat. Flipping up the seat bottom creates a tall, narrow opening that accommodates taller items that would not otherwise fit within such a small car and also reveals a handy storage compartment. The Fit is also a great choice for those with large dogs -- Fido can easily lie across the floor. Fold both rear seatbacks down and you have a flat load floor with 57.3 cubic feet of cargo room, which is just as much as in several small crossovers. If that's not enough, the Fit's front seat also folds flat to allow you to squeeze in items nearly 8 feet long.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Honda Fit.

5(44%)
4(31%)
3(15%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.1
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not a highway car
DEEZ,09/25/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A)
When I first bought this car I took it back to the dealer because I thought the steering had a flaw. It was just the wind. It's very light and really gets pushed around on the road. We took it from Ohio to Virginia this summer and what a terrible trip. It's just not built to drive over 55. No acceleration at all. Also the headlights are very dim. Hate the van-like mirrors in the front - they just cause a blind spot. Also, there is a terrible smell in the ventilation system which is common with these Fits. Really I would not buy this car again. The storage is great and MPG is better than advertised. I haven't had any mechanical issues. We bought it for my wife to learn to drive. I wouldn't suggest this as a first car, especially with the blindspot created by the van-like mirrors and the horribly uncomfortable headrests. Update at 72,000. I went from Hankooks to General Altimax tires and the handling and ride are much better. Nothing really wrong with the car. I'd say it's a very good city car. I don't much care for having to change the tranny fluid every 30,000. Road noise is a little aggravating, but it's a cheap ride with good gas mileage. Update at 90,000 I really would not buy this car again. Those small windows in the front are hazardous. Ii's just such a huge blindspot. Also, It's just too light and small for the highways. And the headlights on low beam are too low, but fine on high beam. Road noise is also aggravating. If it weren't for those small windows in front, I'd say it's a very good city car. The gas mileage is very good. Storage is good. Front seats have a lot more room then you would expect for a car that size. It has no power. It will seat 5, but it's a real struggle, and you can't use the AC with more than 2 people in the car. There just isn't enough power. I'm looking at new brakes again, but other than that - no mechanical issues. TERRIBLE paint quality. I think they put on about one coat. 97, 000 Just put brakes and rotors on. I took the headrests off - better vision and much more comfortable. I'm impressed at how this thing goes through the snow. It's been doing what I bought it for. - cheap, reliable transportation. I still don't like the smell in the defrost, the mirrors, or the headrests. Also the arm rest on the door wore out. But, knock-on-wood, I haven't had any dependability issues, aside from not being a highway car. 110,000 miles. I like the car more and more. It's almost 5 years old. I just had the valves adjusted and the throttle cleaned which made it run better. That hesitation when you stop and go is a lot less, and it seems to have a little more power. I put another set of tires on - General Altimax 75,000. I doubt the tires will last more than about 30,000, but I expect it now. I had to replace a stabilizer bar bearing for about $30, and of course I change the transmission fluid every 30,000 miles. I've learned the smell from the defrost can be reduced by turning on the defrost and heat, the last couple miles of a trip, to help dry out condensation. I've taken out the head rests in the front and back for better visibility, and comfort, especially in the back. We live in NE Ohio where there is a lot of snow, and even in the summer, the road conditions are horrendous - I swear, it would probably be less wear on the car if I drove through people's yards. This little Fit holds up well, I'm surprised, and happy. I still won't take it on another long trip, but it's a great town car, and given the same situations, I'd probably buy it again. See you for an update next year! 4-12-19 @ 118,000 Still running strong. Tires look good. A good car for the money, and more comfortable without the headrests. Still not a highway car. 4-12-2020 Just put rear shocks @ almost 140,000 miles. Also, had a problem last Spring with a hard braking when it was cold. Fixed that with a new brake booster check valve, I'd buy the car again. It's been dependable and cheap to operate. The vanlike mirrors are something you have to get used to. I took out the headrests for more comfort, but this has a lot more room than you'd expect. My wife loves the car, so do my son and daughter, so I expect it will be their around town car. It's help-up well and still looks good, even in NE Ohio weather. It has grown on me.
Not perfect, but great value
richinsd,09/28/2012
I looked at almost all of the competing vehicles and went with the Fit since it fit my needs best. For the price, it's hard to beat considering the legendary reliability of Honda cars. The closest compition is (IMHO) the Scion xD and Hyundai Accent.
Sold after 13000 miles
mcm0455,03/29/2014
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A)
Edmunds asked for a follow up review. I sold this car in February of 2014. Lots of good to say about this car, great handling, lots of room inside, very comfortable seats and driving position, easy to maintain, very reliable. Now for the reason I sold it, the power is marginal, really have to stand on the gas and stay on it. Kinda sketchy on the highway, nervous at speeds above 70mph. Used it one winter to go skiing, and with studded tires, it went better in the snow than 99% of the cars and SUV's minus the ones with actual snow tires. Overall was a fun car, just needed more power for everyday driving.
Great Little Car
co3945,05/13/2013
I have had my Fit Sport 5MT for over 3 months and I am very pleased with the car. I purchased it to take over daily driver duties from my BMW 330Ci. I wanted a car that is fun to drive, inexpensive to operate, and high on practicality, and so far the Fit delivers on all counts. The cargo area is very capacious, and the Fit was able to carry 4 new boxed 16" aftermarket wheels behind the back seats. I am also able to fit my road bike in the back using a fork-mount rack. I only need to fold one seat and I do not need to drop the seat on my bike to load it back there (I am 5'10" and ride a 56cm frame). Seating in the back is fine with ample head and leg room considering the size of the car.
See all 39 reviews of the 2013 Honda Fit
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 Honda Fit

Used 2013 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2013 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Honda Fit?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Honda Fit trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Honda Fit Base is priced between $5,995 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 64669 and144985 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Fit Sport is priced between $9,322 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 38718 and101646 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Honda Fits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2013 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 38718 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Honda Fit.

Can't find a used 2013 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Fit for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,837.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,664.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Fit for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,150.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,397.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Honda Fit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

