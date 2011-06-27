  1. Home
2012 Honda Fit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive cargo room and cabin versatility
  • spacious backseat
  • fun to drive
  • excellent visibility.
  • Sluggish acceleration with automatic transmission
  • no height adjustment for driver seat
  • not as fuel-efficient as other top competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Honda Fit is no longer the only choice for a fun-to-drive, well-rounded subcompact, but it remains the hands-down utility champ.

Vehicle overview

When you think of affordable subcompact cars, the last things that probably come to mind are eye-catching styling, a spacious interior and a fun-to-drive personality. Yet this is exactly why the 2012 Honda Fit is such a pleasant surprise.

In fact, this distinctive-looking four-door hatchback defies a number of common expectations about small cars. For starters, its interior offers as much cargo room as some small crossover SUVs. The space is flexible as well, with a fold-flat front passenger seat and a 60/40-split rear seat with bottom cushions that you can fold up to make room for especially tall cargo, or seatbacks that you can fold down to create a perfectly flat load floor.

Thankfully, its utility doesn't mean the Fit is a snooze to drive. Its 117-horsepower 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and nicely tuned suspension give this hatch a zippy quality that actually makes errand-running kind of fun. The fact that this powertrain manages to be fairly frugal with a gallon of gas is also a plus.

Some new standard features were added to the Fit last year including stability control, keyless entry, cruise control and an iPod/USB audio input. For 2012 there are a few more small improvements, including freshened styling inside and out, additional sound insulation and a new Bluetooth system that adds streaming audio capability.

The recent introduction of several appealing new hatchbacks means buyers now have a number of very good choices, and the Fit's upgrades help it remain current. Two impressive rivals are the Chevy Sonic and Ford Fiesta. Both offer a better ride, improved fuel economy and a quieter cabin, but they're not as roomy. We'd also suggest having a look at the new Hyundai Accent, as it offers better fuel economy and a more stylish interior. Overall, though, the 2012 Honda Fit continues to be one of our favorites and will likely surprise you with its mix of practicality, frugality and fun.

2012 Honda Fit models

The 2012 Honda Fit is a subcompact four-door hatchback that's offered in two trim levels.

The base model comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The Fit Sport adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, a sport body kit with chrome exhaust tip, foglights, a driver seat armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, shift paddles (automatic transmission only) and two additional speakers for the sound system. A navigation system with touchscreen interface, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a digital audio card reader is available as an option on Sport models.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Honda Fit Sport gets minor styling updates, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and an upgraded Bluetooth system that now offers streaming audio capabilities. All Fits receive additional sound insulation for a quieter cabin.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Honda Fit is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder good for 117 hp and 106 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles is available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Fit Sport with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds. A base Fit with the automatic took a more leisurely 11 seconds in the same test.

The manual-transmission Fit returns an EPA-estimated 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined. The Fit Sport with the automatic returns the same. More conservative throttle programming on the automatic-equipped base model helps it achieve 28/35/31 (at the expense of quicker acceleration). These numbers are good, but quite a few other subcompacts are even better.

Safety

Every 2012 Honda Fit comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags that cover both rows and active front head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Fit Sport screeched to a halt from 60 mph in 134 feet, which makes the car's braking performance only adequate for this segment.

In government crash testing, the Fit received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and four stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fit a top mark of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests, and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof-strength test.

Driving

Light weight, a lively four-cylinder engine and responsive steering combine to make the 2012 Honda Fit an enjoyable car to drive. Manual-transmission-equipped models are the most entertaining, though the paddle-shift automatic is a passable alternative. The base model's automatic trades off some performance for slightly better fuel economy. This year's addition of more soundproofing should help minimize the wind, engine and tire noise that plagued earlier models.

Interior

The Fit's passenger cabin gets points for stylish design, though the quality of the materials is just so-so. Seating comfort is good all around, including a rear seat that can accommodate two adults with nary a complaint. The fact that the driver seat lacks a height adjustment may present a problem for shorter drivers, but the steering wheel's tilt-and-telescoping adjustability helps fine-tune the driving position. Though the off-center placement of some controls is a bit unconventional, everything is easy to see and operate.

What really sets the Fit's interior apart, though, is the cleverly designed 60/40-split "Magic" rear seat. Folding the seat bottoms up creates a tall narrow opening that accommodates taller items that would not otherwise fit, and reveals a handy underseat storage compartment. Fold both rear seatbacks down and you have a flat load floor with 57.3 cubic feet of cargo room. If that's not enough, the Fit's front seat also folds flat to allow you to squeeze in items nearly 8 feet long.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Honda Fit.

5(63%)
4(26%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.4
38 reviews
38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good reliable commuting car
truthful4,12/30/2011
I bought this car new and have driven it 1900 miles . The gas mileage is great! I have got up to 42 mpg on a good hwy. The average mpg in and out of town is 32. The car has an excellent audio system.The drive is comfortable for a small car. The noise level is not much different than any other small economical car . I am impressed with the fold down back seats for storage. I miss the middle arm console between the two front seats. I also noticed the car's acceleration is somewhat sluggish and loud going up hills and inclines. I miss an outside temp. gauge and would like to see an a.c. outlet added . Word of warning ..Four large adults is pushing it. So far a good little car
37.2 mpg!!!
crappycorolla,11/23/2011
I had read they got great gas mileage and they do! It doesn't feel as small as it looks. It's fairly comfortable, but crowded with 5 people in it. It doesn't have a lot of power for fast excelleration. The stereo is nice, I like that some stations say what song is on on this radio. I wish there was an outsie temperature gauge. I couldn't have got into a dependable car for less. I had been trying to decide between a Kia and Fit and heard at work someones Kia stopped running the first week! There is more room behind the back seats than you would think, we put 250 of food and 50lbs dog food.The brakes work better than any car I've owned. Visability is amazing!
Great Car,A Few Minor Complaints
giantravis,04/22/2012
I've had my Fit for about 2 months now. I spent a lot of time on here and consumer reports before choosing the Fit. I was sold on the reliability history,cargo room, and mpg. The mpg is just ok for a car it's size in the city. However, if your commuting and driving between 55 and 65 mph, you can probably get 40 mpg during those stretches. I've averaged 30 mpg with about 60% hwy/40% city. A few small things bother me. No miles till empty reading, no outside temperature reading,and the cupholders are awkward underneath the console. Also, the body is soft like most Hondas and may ding easy. Other than that, good mpg,great handling(fun to drive) and most importantly has great reliablity record.
Updated: Solid basic car despite minor problems
mrj88,01/14/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I've owned my little blue Honda Fit for about 4 and a half years now. While this car has been very reliable given it's low price tag, it does have it's faults. The good news is that it has never left me stranded, the cargo space is incredible for a car this size, the gas mileage averages around 35mpg, and the important stuff (engine, transmission, etc) is the usual Honda quality. The bad news is that despite a peppy little engine, don't expect much performance from this subcompact. Turning on the air conditioning literally cuts the power by a third, but the temperature is nice and cold at least. Speaking of the A/C, if you run it for more than 90 minutes at a time, the compressor will eventually freeze, thus making the A/C pretty useless until you shut it off for a little while. The smooth 5-speed shifter and dashboard have a tendency to make some minor noises every once in a while. Nothing terrible, but disappointing to hear in a car that's only a few years old. Since the 3 year factory warranty expired, I have had to replace the front driver's side automatic locking system ($550) and the front passenger side tire pressure monitor ($250). Neither are major issues, but the fact of the matter is that I've had to put out a substantial amount of money to fix items that shouldn't be failing after only 50k miles. The Fit handles very well and maneuvers with ease, but unfortunately the trade off is a stiff ride that lets you feel every bump. The fabric seats do their best to add support and make things comfortable, but you won't ever mistake it for a Cadillac. This review will seem to be more negative towards this car, but I'd say I'm content with the Fit overall. You can only expect so much from a $15,000 vehicle.
See all 38 reviews of the 2012 Honda Fit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2012 Honda Fit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2012 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2012 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A).

